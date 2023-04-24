Bill Pugliano

Tesla Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) relatively weak Q1 earnings report shows that the company is likely to face additional margin pressure in the coming quarters. The increase in competition along with the worsening of the macroeconomic environment that led to the price cuts for its vehicles has all the chances to negatively affect the business’s bottom-line performance going forward. Add to this the fact the potential Sino-American confrontation in the future could disrupt Tesla’s global operations and it becomes harder to justify Tesla’s premium valuation given the new geopolitical reality.

Brace For New Reality

Tesla disappointed the street with its Q1 earnings report by generating $23.3 billion in revenues during the period, which is below expectations by $60 million, while at the same time, its EPS of $0.85 was in-line with the forecast. While those numbers were not that bad given the worsening macroeconomic environment, the fact that Tesla generated only $441 million in free cash flow ("FCF") during the quarter, which is down 80% Y/Y, is a major concern, nevertheless.

The good news, though, is that as I’ve noted in my previous articles on the company, Tesla is currently in the middle of diversifying its supply chains in order to mitigate any geopolitical risks that could disrupt its global operations. While in the past the company was reliant on undisrupted globalization to penetrate various markets around the globe, the ongoing Sino-American trade war along with a potential worsening of relations between Beijing and Washington are leaving the company no choice but to diversify its operations to minimize the geopolitical risks.

That’s why Tesla is now implementing its strategy of moving to a more regionally balanced mix of vehicle builds and deliveries by investing in various facilities in countries such as Mexico, which in the end led to a decline in FCF in Q1, as was noted during the latest conference call. Therefore, such a decline in FCF might not be that big of a deal for lots of investors, as the improved supply chains could guarantee that the company’s operations won’t be fully disrupted in case of a potential greater Sino-American confrontation in the future. Add to this the fact that Tesla had $22.4 billion in cash reserves at the end of Q1, and it seems obvious that the company has a decent war chest to successfully deal with some of the upcoming challenges, which is not the case for a lot of other electric vehicle ("EV") brands that continue to bleed cash to fund their growth. However, even if Tesla manages to decentralize its supply chains, there are nevertheless several other risks that in the end could still make the company’s stock an unattractive investment in the short to near term.

Lower Margins Are Here To Stay

While the demand for EVs has been on the rise in the recent decade, there’s an indication that the market is becoming saturated and a weaker macro environment makes the competition between various brands even more fierce. There’s already a possibility that the EV momentum could lose its pace this year, and the ongoing price war shows that customers start to hold greater power over manufacturers due to the abundance of electric models for various demographic groups by different brands.

In order to not lose its dominant position in the market and reach its delivery targets at the same time, Tesla has been consistently cutting prices for its vehicles since the beginning of this year across all of its main regions. Thanks to this, Tesla was able to deliver 422,875 vehicles in Q1 and make Model Y the best-selling vehicle of any kind in Europe in the recent quarter.

However, the problem with this strategy is that while the company would be able to retain its dominant position in the market, the recent price cuts will make the law of diminishing marginal returns come into play in the following quarters. In Q1, Tesla’s operating margin of 11.4% was already down from 16% in comparison to the previous quarter and down from 19.2% a year ago. At the same time, its total GAAP gross margin of 19.3% was down from 29.1% a year ago. This indicates that the bottom-line performance is likely to suffer in the foreseeable future due to the change in strategy, especially since significant cuts were made in Q2 and their impact on the income statement will be revealed a few months from now in the Q2 report.

Considering all of this, it becomes harder to justify Tesla’s premium valuation. Back in February, I made a discounted cash flow ("DCF") model which at that time showed Tesla’s fair value to be $142.8 per share. However, the recent relatively weak results and the further potential decrease in margins made me update the model to reflect the new reality. The new model below indicates that Tesla would be growing at a weaker revenue growth rate than previously expected and the new revenue estimates are currently mostly in-line with the street’s new expectations. The same is true for EBIT as a percentage of revenue, which is also expected to decrease due to price cuts and is also now in-line with the street expectations. All the other metrics are the same as in the previous model, as the slower growth of revenues along with weaker profitability are the only major things that are expected to change.

Tesla's DCF Model (Historical Data: Seeking Alpha, Assumptions: Author)

The new model shows that Tesla’s fair value is $120.94 per share, lower than the previous calculations due to the worsening macroeconomic reality and tougher competition, both of which are expected to negatively affect the business’s top and bottom line performances.

Tesla's DCF Model (Historical Data: Seeking Alpha, Assumptions: Author)

All Eyes On The Sino-American Trade War

Even though there’s a case to be made that Tesla’s stock could trade above its fair value due to the fact that the market would continue to give Tesla a premium valuation, there’s nevertheless a possibility that geopolitical risks would now play an even greater role and would create an additional downside pressure for the company’s shares. My last two articles on Tesla have already highlighted how various geopolitical developments could affect the company’s business in a deglobalized world.

While so far Tesla has managed to mitigate risks from the ongoing Sino-American trade war that started back in 2018 by having its own manufacturing facility in China and creating a more regionally balanced mix of vehicle builds and deliveries, there’s a possibility that its operations would nevertheless be negatively affected in the following months.

Just a few days ago, it was revealed that the Biden administration is about to unveil new China investment curbs later in May that would limit American businesses from investing in various businesses in China to curtail Beijing’s technological and military rise. The new rules are expected to be announced at the upcoming G7 meeting in Japan and the American allies are likely to back them as well. The previous decision by the Biden administration in October to prohibit exports of the most advanced chips to China has already affected businesses such as NIO (NIO) and Alibaba (BABA) from accessing Nvidia’s (NVDA) and Intel Corporation’s (INTC) most sophisticated chips on which those Chinese companies relied to build their AI-related infrastructure.

Considering that during the recent Q1 earnings call Elon Musk stated that Tesla has been purchasing a significant number of Nvidia’s GPUs recently and at the same time has been spending resources to improve its Dojo supercomputer that enhances the company’s driver-assistance system, there’s a risk that the new investment rules could undermine Tesla’s AI efforts in China. This is important because even though Tesla is able to currently compete with its Chinese peers in China and avoid paying any tariffs thanks to having its own manufacturing plant there, its reliance on Western chips that are manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) in Taiwan and soon in the U.S. could make its autonomy offerings uncompetitive in China.

As a result, there’s a risk that the ongoing Sino-American trade war would finally have a material impact on Tesla operations that would create additional downward pressure for its shares in case the new rules would be as strict as the ones that were implemented in October of last year.

The Bottom Line

Considering all of this, it’s safe to say that there’s more downside than upside to Tesla Inc.’s stock in the current environment. Various geopolitical risks could have a material impact on the company’s financials in the foreseeable future, while the latest price cuts are already negatively affecting the company’s bottom-line performance. The good news, though, is that it seems that Tesla understands all of this. It’s one of the reasons why Tesla is actively diversifying its supply chains and is happy to sacrifice profits for growth and dominant market share. At the same time, a significant war chest would help it to tackle some of the upcoming challenges.

However, if Sino-American relations continue to deteriorate at a time when the world could enter a recession, then there’s a case to be made that even at the current levels Tesla Inc. might not be a good investment in the following months, especially if risks begin to outweigh growth opportunities.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.