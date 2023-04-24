Natural Gas Has Finally Bottomed, The Time To Buy Is Now

Summary

  • Technically, natural gas looks bullish.
  • Next week (ending Apr. 28), the weather conditions are expected to continue to cool down.
  • If production remains flat, it will be down in annual terms by September this year due to base effects.
  • Although U.S. natural gas storage surplus is still projected to expand, it may not even be the most important price driver.
  • The European natural gas storage surplus has been shrinking since January.
Oil Refinery And Pipeline

imaginima

Technical Overview

Front-month natural gas futures for May delivery (NGK3) on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 5.63% last week (ending April 21). It was the second consecutive weekly rise and the largest weekly increase since March 3, 2023.

Natural Gas Technical Chart

Natural Gas Technical Chart (week 16) (TradingView, Bluegold Trader)

Energy Demand Total Degree Days

Weekly and Annual Change in Energy Demand (NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Trader)

U.S. Total Natural Gas Demand

U.S. Total Natural Gas Demand (EIA, PointLogic, Bluegold Trader)

U.S. Natural Gas Supply and Demand Growth

U.S. Natural Gas Supply and Demand Growth (EIA, PointLogic, Bluegold Trader)

U.S. Dry Gas Production

U.S. Dry Gas Production (EIA, PointLogic, Bluegold Trader)

European Natural Gas Storage and TTF Price

European Natural Gas Storage and TTF Price (GIE, ICE, Bluegold Trader)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have a long position in natural gas June (M) contract.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

