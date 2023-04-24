fotokostic

Investment Thesis

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX:NTR:CA) is one of the world's largest fertilizer companies providing crop inputs and services. After a wild 2022 with volatile natural gas prices increasing the price of fertilizer, Nutrien had a great year. While the company may have over-earned in 2022, the market seems to have priced this in with shares looking attractive at 6.2 EV/EBITDA on a forward basis. With a disciplined capital allocation strategy of investing into capacity expansion and returning capital to shareholders through buybacks and dividends, Nutrien is a compelling long-term investment.

Company Overview

Nutrien is a provider of crop inputs and services and is the largest producer of potash and the third-largest producer of nitrogen fertilizer in the world. Formed through the merger of Agrium and PotashCorp in 2018, Nutrien operates across the entire agricultural value chain and has a diversified business of agricultural operations including retail, wholesale, and distribution. Each year, the company produces over 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen, and phosphate products essential for agriculture and industrial uses.

Nutrien is also the largest agricultural retailer in the world with over 2000 retail locations in North America, South America, and Australia, offering farmers a complete range of seeds, fertilizer, and crop protection products through its direct-to-grower agricultural retail distribution network.

Background

The global fertilizer market has many players and is expected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR by 2028. When looking at the primary product capacity of major fertilizer producers, Nutrien is fairly diversified and is the largest global crop nutrient producer.

Nutrien Company Factbook

The main fertilizers sold by fertilizer companies are from three macro-nutrients: nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, and are the three primary nutrients plants need to grow. Nitrogen is usually synthesized from a hydrogen source like steam or air and potash and phosphate are mined deep underground from evaporated sea deposits and sea fossils. The world's largest importers of fertilizers are Brazil, India, and the United States.

One of the things that first drew me to Nutrien was the market dominance it has in the industry. It is responsible for over 21% of world potash capacity, and 3% of both nitrogen and phosphate capacity. Its large-scale production capabilities and extensive distribution network provide it with a strong bargaining position when negotiating with suppliers and customers, allowing the company to secure favorable pricing and terms.

CRU Group

A key input cost for fertilizer, particularly nitrogen fertilizers, is natural gas. The process generally involves combining natural gas (methane) with nitrogen from the air to form nitrogen fertilizer. About 80% of the natural gas is utilized as a feedstock for the production of fertilizers, while the remaining 20% is allocated towards electricity production and for heating the entire process.

Data by YCharts

With already tight conditions for global fertilizer supply, when natural gas prices soared in Spring of last year following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, fertilizer prices quickly rose too. With natural gas prices significantly higher in Europe compared to North America, companies like Nutrien benefitted off the spread in prices. As fertilizer is one of the biggest agricultural expenses for farmers, higher input costs for fertilizers were a primary concern and fertilizer companies actually had to begin allocating fertilizer on a humanitarian basis. As the conflict has since subsided, natural gas prices have come down along with the price of fertilizer, but prices still remain above their long-term five-year averages.

Shares Look Attractive

In its most recent quarter for Q4 2022, Nutrien generated $2.15 in EPS for the quarter ($14.18 for the full year). While the company certainly over-earned during the year as a result of higher natural gas prices, I believe the company still looks attractive.

For one thing, stock to use ratios for global grain and oilseed are at multi-year lows, with global grain at a 25-year low. With supply pressured by disruptions in Ukraine and drought conditions in Argentina, demand is outpacing supply for key global materials. I wouldn't be surprised for it to take multiple years for stocks to return to more adequate levels.

Global Grain and Oilseed Supplies (Company Presentation)

Secondly, with crop commodity prices trading well above their historical five-year averages, farmers are likely going to be incentivized to plant more acreage. I believe this will result in more crop input demand from farmers. Management noted on their earnings call that they foresee "a strong rebound in Brazilian imports in 2023 and more normal seasonal buying patterns, with demand increasing in the second and third quarters".

Lastly, I believe a significant advantage that Nutrien has over its competitors right now is the investments the company has been making in capacity expansion. With several brownfield expansions to increase capacity planned for the next few years, on the call, CEO Pedro Farah noted:

We have maintained the flexibility to increase sales volumes to around 50 million tons in 2023 if we see stronger engagement in the market. As demonstrated in the past, there is tremendous economic value in having the capacity to meet surges in demand and Nutrien has an unmatched ability to deliver when this occurs.

When we look at Nutrien's financial position, they have the right balance sheet for said capacity expansions. Since 2020, they have brought down their debt by over $2 billion to $8 billion and have reduced Net Debt/EBITDA to 0.9x and Debt/Equity to 46.1%. During 2022, they returned about $5.6 billion in capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends and have invested $2.9 billion back into the business to grow their asset base.

In my view, Nutrien's disciplined capital allocation illustrates that management is operating with a shareholder-first mentality and are focused on creating long-term value for the company. By prioritizing capacity growth and investing back into the business, the company is well positioned for growth in the years ahead.

Final Thoughts

At 5.0x EV/EBITDA, Nutrien's valuation is extremely low due to an exceptional 2022 where earnings were particularly elevated. When we consider the most recent quarter generating a little over $2 a share and shares a bit below $100 per share, shares of Nutrien look very reasonable. On a forward basis, shares of Nutrien are just under 6.2x next year's EV/EBITDA, and the average analyst target price is $123.50, implying about 29% upside from the current share price.

In summary, while Nutrien may have over-earned in 2022 as a result of higher natural gas prices, the company is well-positioned for long-term growth due to favorable agricultural fundamentals. Nutrien has also been making significant investments in capacity expansion, with a strong balance sheet to support this growth. With an attractive valuation at 6.2x next year's EV/EBITDA and strong free cash flow generation, I believe Nutrien is a compelling investment opportunity.