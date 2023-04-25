AMD Stock Earnings Preview: What To Watch For (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is all set to report quarterly earnings on Tuesday May 2, 2023, during post-market hours.
- In recent weeks, analysts have lowered expectations, and AMD probably has a low bar to clear for this quarter. However, AMD's results haven't troughed yet, and investors should expect volatility.
- With macroeconomic challenges expected to last through H1 2023, AMD's Q1 ER could prove to be disappointing, and the stock could be headed lower after its earnings report.
- Technically, AMD's stock looks primed for a breakdown into the $72-$80 range (10-20% lower than current levels) going into the Q1 ER.
- Based on a mix of fundamental, quantitative, technical, and valuation analysis, I rate AMD "Neutral/Hold" at ~$88.4 per share.
Introduction
Since my last update on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was published in September 2022, AMD's stock has rallied by roughly 40% amid broad strength in semiconductor names. Six months ago, AMD's technical setup looked ominous; however, I rated AMD a "Buy" at the time due to its robust long-term business prospects and depressed valuation. With the stock now trading close to its fair value, I think the risk/reward is far less favorable at current levels.
AMD's recent quarterly reports have been sub-par, with the company (and the semiconductor industry in general) grappling with a supply glut. With the economy seemingly headed toward a hard landing, AMD's financial performance has probably not bottomed yet for this semiconductor cycle.
So far in 2023, AMD's stock has rallied big time; however, investors should take a closer look at the company before joining the AMD bandwagon ahead of its Q1 report (expected on May 2 post-market). In today's note, we shall preview AMD's upcoming report and re-evaluate the stock using TQI's Quantamental Analysis process to see if it's a buy/sell/hold at current levels.
What Is The Earnings Forecast For AMD?
In their Q4 2022 earning press release, AMD's management guided for Q1 2023 revenues to be in the range of $5-$5.6B, and this guide fell short of consensus analyst estimates of $5.6B. Furthermore, the guide for non-GAAP EPS also fell short of estimates. However, Mr. Market reacted positively to AMD's ER, with the stock jumping up +18% in just two post-earning sessions as investors seemingly looked beyond the immediate results and guidance.
Well, that's not all! AMD's management had some good news for investors. From the Q1 earnings call transcript, I learned that AMD's management sees macro headwinds lasting through the first half of this year; however, they see the demand environment improving in the back half of 2023, with emerging technologies like AI set to drive greater demand for AMD's products for years to come.
Now, AMD's management has a history of under-promising and over-delivering, and so, we may very well end up with better-than-expected results from Advanced Micro Devices in 2023.
In my view, the secular trends powering AMD's growth are going to remain strong for years to come. While its near-term financial performance is set to remain under pressure, AMD is gaining market share across all of its business segments in this tough macroeconomic environment. Unfortunately, negative growth rates are unlikely to go unpunished in this environment, and we could see another leg lower in AMD stock after its Q1 report, especially if AMD falls short of lowered consensus estimates.
Before we look into consensus analyst estimates for Q1 2023, let's briefly review AMD's Q4 2022 earnings report to understand ongoing business trends.
How Was AMD's Previous Earning Report?
In Q4 2022, Advanced Micro Devices' revenues grew by 16% y/y to $5.6B, with growth in its Data Center and Embedded business segments being offset by Client and Gaming business lines. While AMD delivered a marginal beat on revenues, EPS fell short of expectations.
Amid a sharp decline in global PC shipments, AMD has been under shipping in its Client business segment over recent quarters, which saw a 51% y/y drop in Q4 2022. For 2023, AMD is planning for the PC total addressable market ("TAM") to be down ~10% for 2023, with the second half of the year expected to be far better than the first half. According to IDC, global PC shipments fell by 29% y/y, with shipments being hurt by weak demand, excess inventory, and deteriorating macroeconomic conditions.
Now, despite AMD's business becoming data center centric over the last few quarters, AMD's growth outlook remains challenging until the global PC market weakness persists. As economic strength wanes, AMD's Gaming business has also come under pressure in recent quarters, and this trend continued in Q4 2022. For 2023, AMD's management expects Client and Gaming segment revenue to decline for the full year 2023 due to lower demand.
More alarmingly, AMD's management has expressed caution on the Data Center segment for H1 2023 due to some of its major cloud customers having high levels of inventories. In Q4 2022, AMD's Data Center revenues were up 42% y/y, and this segment had been a key driver of growth for AMD throughout 2022. In addition to its Data Center segment, AMD's Embedded business segment is showing strong growth; however, this growth is a result of AMD's strategic acquisition of Xilinx. I'll be keeping a close eye on the Embedded segment in the upcoming quarters to understand the real trajectory of this business.
For the last several years, AMD has been winning market share across its various end markets. And AMD is continually adding new and improved products across its segments, which means that the market share gains are likely to continue in the coming years. Among these innovations are AMD's 4th Gen EPYC CPU processors, Ryzen 7040 CPU Series, Ryzen 7045 CPU Series, and RadeonTM RX 7900 series graphics cards.
On top of a sharp revenue growth deceleration, AMD's financial performance is suffering under the weight of margin compression. With a supply glut forcing inventory write-offs among semiconductor companies in recent quarters, AMD's margins have tumbled lower. In Q4, AMD's non-GAAP operating margins came in at 23% (down 400 bps y/y).
The company attributed the fall in the Client segment's margin to lower revenue. However, the decline in Data Center margins was attributed to additional R&D and go-to-market investments to support the next phase of AMD's revenue growth. In upcoming quarters, I hope to see an improvement in AMD's margin profile; however, things are unlikely to get better until the macroeconomic environment eases off.
When Does AMD Report Earnings? Is AMD Expected To Beat Earnings?
As we noted earlier, AMD's earnings date is May 2, 2023, with numbers expected to be released in post-market hours. According to consensus analyst estimates, AMD is set to deliver total revenue of $5.31B for Q1 2023, and the range of these estimates is from $5.25B to $5.50B (higher end of management's guidance for this quarter).
Over the last three months, AMD has received 24 downward revisions for Q1 2023 revenue as analysts scamper to adjust to management's lowered guidance. As of today, the consensus analyst estimate for AMD's Q1 revenue sits at $5.31B (in line with the midpoint of management's guidance range).
The consensus outlook for AMD's revenue has been trending in the wrong direction over the last couple of quarters or so; however, the earnings outlook is getting markedly worse. That said, AMD is already a cash-generating machine, and with scale, profitability is only going to get better in the future. Based on recent business trends, management's guidance, and earning revisions, I think AMD is not likely to deliver a beat on consensus expectations. And even if we do get a beat from AMD, the quantum of the beat may be minimal, and I am currently working with a Q1 2023 revenue projection of $5.3B (midpoint of management's guidance).
Is AMD Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Using conservative estimates in our proprietary valuation model, we determined that AMD stock is still slightly undervalued at current levels. As of now, our fair value estimate for AMD stands at ~$95 per share (including Q1 2023 estimates).
Assuming a base case P/FCF exit multiple of ~20x, we get to a 5-yr price target of ~$186 per share, which implies a CAGR return of ~16%.
Since AMD's expected CAGR return is only marginally higher than my investment hurdle rate of 15%, the stock is not exactly tempting at current levels due to the lack of a significant margin of safety.
Technically, AMD's chart looks far better than it did six months ago; however, the stock seems to be forming a rising wedge pattern, and a breakdown to the $72-80 range is likely, given the rollover in RSI, MACD, and trading volumes.
Furthermore, AMD's quant factor grades remain unsupportive for fresh buying despite its "Momentum" grade going from "D" to "A" over the last six months. While AMD's "Profitability" and "Growth" grades have held up at "A" and "B+," its "Valuation" and "Revisions" grades have deteriorated to "D+" and "D" during the same period.
While AMD's stock has continued to climb up in recent months, its earning estimates have been shifting lower. And I believe AMD's quant factor grades are a fair reflection of this anomalous movement in its earnings expectations and stock price.
Heading into a pivotal quarterly report, Wall Street analysts remain bullish on AMD stock, with nearly two-thirds of the analysts covering AMD rating the stock as a "Buy or Strong Buy" right now [and the rest rating it a "Hold"].
Interestingly, there are no "Sell" ratings from Wall Street firms on AMD at this time. Yet, the upside potential that analysts are predicting from here isn't huge. With a consensus analyst price target of $97.72, Wall Street sees an upside potential of just ~10% in AMD for the next 12-month period.
Concluding Thoughts
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. remains a fundamentally sound business, and going into the Q1 2023 report, I continue to like it as a long-term investment. The company's transition to being a data-center-centric business should enable it to remain far more resilient through an economic downturn compared to previous cycles. As we have seen in this note, AMD is gaining market share. And demand for AMD's products is likely to grow rapidly over the coming years as ground-breaking, compute-intensive technologies such as generative AI come to markets.
That said, AMD is still grappling with oversupply-related issues, and the weakness seen in recent quarterly results may persist over the next few quarters. This is why I would like to sit back and observe AMD's financial performance for a quarter or two to see how the business evolves through the current challenging macroeconomic environment.
With Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s technical charts pointing to the $72-80 support range and near-term risk/reward at current levels not being attractive enough, I am skeptical about adding to my AMD position ahead of earnings. Hence, I am in wait-and-watch mode until the AMD Q1 earnings are out. If we do get an unlikely beat from AMD, I will reconsider my position, but until then, I am holding off on fresh buying here.
Key Takeaway: I rate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stock "Neutral/Hold" at ~$88.4 per share.
Thank you for reading, and happy investing! Please share any questions, thoughts, and/or concerns in the comments section below or DM me.
