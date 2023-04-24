The S&P 500 Drifts Slightly Lower As Recession Fears Rise

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.44K Followers

Summary

  • Rising fears of recession did little to alter the trajectory of the S&P 500 (SPX) during the third week of April 2023. The index ended the week at 4133.52, down just 0.1% from where it closed the previous week.
  • Earlier in the week, signs that China's efforts to stimulate its economy were finally gaining traction buoyed the U.S. stock market.
  • The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool's projection for real GDP growth in the first quarter of 2023 held steady at +2.5% over the past week.

Investment And Finance Concept - 2023 Sitting On Yellow Financial Graph Background

MicroStockHub

Rising fears of recession did little to alter the trajectory of the S&P 500 (SPX) during the third week of April 2023. The index ended the week at 4133.52, down just 0.1% from where it closed the

Alternative Futures - S&P 500 - 2023Q2 - Standard Model (m=+1.5 from 9 March 2023) - Snapshot on 21 Apr 2023

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.44K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.