Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL), an American insurance company specializing in supplemental insurance policies, will report its quarterly earnings later this week. Aflac's stock has underperformed this year, vs. the S&P 500 by more than 15%, in part due to macroeconomic concerns around the whole financial services sector dating back to March. There are 2 key points I'm interested to hear during the earnings call, specifically management's commentary around the sector turmoil we've seen this year and expectations around the company's Yen exposure. This was a problem for them last quarter.

In my opinion, Aflac's sell-off this year has not been justified. The company should be able to weather the storm that we've seen impact the entire financial services sector. Aflac's business model is obviously not the same as a regional bank, specifically in terms of short-term liquidity needs or risks of a "bank run". If there are no surprises around full-year 2023 guidance, Aflac appears to be an attractive long-term investment. Here are three reasons why I think Aflac is a buy:

Strong Financial Performance: Aflac delivers consistent revenues and has significantly improved its profit margin over the years. EPS has grown from ~$4.50 in 2019 to ~$6.60 in 2022. A lot of this was in part to margin improvements, not revenue growth. Focus on Innovative Products: The company offers a range of supplemental insurance policies designed to help people cover the costs associated with unexpected medical expenses. Its signature SmartClaim process allows customers to file claims quickly and easily online, improving customer satisfaction and reducing costs. The company also recently launched a mobile app which has helped improve customer engagement and retention. Strong Dividend Yield: Aflac has consistently increased its dividend payout for 39 consecutive years, making it one of the most reliable dividend-paying companies in the market. However, Aflac has not been traded at a higher multiple for the past 10 years. Even if Aflac traded back to its pre-covid multiple of 12.5x (which is still below the S&P 500 average multiple of 15x), its share price would trade at $82.50 based on 2022's EPS of $6.60.

This implies a nearly 25% upside from its closing price of ~$66/share at the time of writing. For a stable insurance company, this is attractive to an investor.

Risks To Consider

Like all investments, there are always risks. Aflac has seen its revenues decline over the past few years, which has been offset by improving margins. This is likely a big reason why Aflac trades at a lower P/E multiple compared to its peers. This is definitely a concern, but as long as management can properly manage bottom-line margins in the near-term, I believe it's still a buy.

Conclusion

If Aflac is able to meet its Q1 2023 GAAP earnings estimate of ~$1.40 and reiterate its full-year EPS guidance of over $6.00, I think there is plenty of upside for the stock. Its valuation is not justified in my opinion. The business model is stable and deserves a higher P/E multiple than its current single-digit average. The financial turmoil we're seeing in other industries within the financial sector should not impact Aflac and its valuation could trade at a higher premium. Take a look at the trailing P/E ratio for other top life and health insurance stocks MetLife (MET) and Prudential (PUK) over the past year below:

In summary, Aflac is a strong buy for investors looking for a stable, reliable company with a strong financial position, a focus on innovative products and services, and a solid dividend yield. There is a lot of uncertainty in markets right now, and companies such as Aflac can provide some stability for a dividend-seeking portfolio.