The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 24, 2023 11:59 AM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.09K Followers

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Robin Halpern - Vice President and Head of Investor Relations

James Quincey - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

John Murphy - President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dara Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley

Lauren Lieberman - Barclays

Bonnie Herzog - Goldman Sachs

Bryan Spillane - Bank of America

Steve Powers - Deutsche Bank

Andrea Teixeira - JPMorgan

Rob Ottenstein - Evercore

Nik Modi - RBC Capital Markets

Peter Grom - UBS

Bill Chappell - Truist Securities

Kevin Grundy - Jefferies

Chris Carey - Wells Fargo Securities

Carlos Laboy - HSBC

Charlie Higgs - Redburn

Operator

At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to The Coca-Cola Company's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. If you have any objections, please disconnect at this time. All participants will be on a listen-only mode until the formal question-and-answer portion of the call.

I would like to remind everyone that the purpose of this conference is to talk with investors, and therefore, questions from the media will not be addressed. Media participants should contact Coca-Cola's Media Relations department, if they have any questions.

I would now like to introduce Mrs. Robin Halpern, Vice President & Head of Investor Relations. Mrs. Halpern, you may now begin.

Robin Halpern

Good morning, and thank you for joining us. I'm here with James Quincey, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and John Murphy, our President and Chief Financial Officer. We posted schedules under Financial Information in the Investors section of our company website at cocacolacompany.com. These schedules reconcile certain non-GAAP financial measures, which may be referred to by our senior executives during this morning's discussion to our results as reported under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. You can also find schedules in the same

