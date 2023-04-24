Publicis Groupe: Cautionary Comments And Looming Recession Make This A Hold For Now

Apr. 24, 2023 1:05 PM ETPublicis Groupe S.A. (PUBGY)OMC, WPP
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
221 Followers

Summary

  • PUBGY had a strong 1Q23 with organic growth of 7.1%.
  • PUBGY's growth is expected to be in the upper half of its previously guided range of 3-5% for FY23, driven by its revenue mix, go-to-market strategy, and platform infrastructure.
  • Investors should continue to monitor the comments made by management and competitors in the current macro environment.

African man giving presentation to startup team at office

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PUBGY) is an advertising firm. The company provides a wide variety of media services, such as television, magazines, and interactive mobile and online communication. The broad argument is that the fields of data science, IT, e-commerce, and

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
221 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.