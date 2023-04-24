Interesting Buying Signal

gerenme/iStock via Getty Images

The S&P 500 Net Non-Commercial Futures has become a reliable market sentiment in recent years. Last week, a new single-week low of -344.3 is the lowest level in 10yrs and the last 12mos of pessimism. There is no single event to point to other than a recent rise in the S&P 500 from $3,900 range provided an opportunity for pessimistic investors to build additional hedges to equity portfolios. This is a useful high-frequency indicator to monitor sentiment. The S&P 500 posted a recent low in Oct 2022 and is rising on rising pessimism. Experience indicates this remains a market buying opportunity.

Pessimism always presents buying opportunities. In my opinion, this period is particularly opportunistic.

