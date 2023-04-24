Selecting Dividend Aristocrats Using SCHD Methodology - Winning In April

Apr. 24, 2023 1:38 PM ETABBV, ABT, KO, LIN, MCD, PG, SCHD, WST, JNJ, CVX, PEP, XOM, MDT, CAT, ADP, TGT, MMM, GD, ITW, CL, APD, SYY, KMB, AFL, CTAS, NUE, TROW, CLX, EXPD, CINF, HRL, BEN, AOS, LOW, SPGI, GWW, GPC, BF.B, CAH, NOBL
Dividend Yield Theorist profile picture
Dividend Yield Theorist
5.8K Followers

Summary

  • I propose leveraging the stock selection criteria from the underlying index of SCHD to build a portfolio with a subset of Dividend Aristocrats.
  • I am tracking two portfolios built using this process and comparing the results to NOBL and SCHD.
  • Thus far, one portfolio is beating both benchmarks while the other is beating SCHD but not NOBL.

A US Dollar symbol made of wood with leaves growing from it.

Richard Drury

Quick Recap

On October 18, 2022 I published an article on Seeking Alpha that covered the stock selection methodology used by the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index, the underlying index for Schwab's U.S. Dividend Equity Fund (

This article was written by

Dividend Yield Theorist profile picture
Dividend Yield Theorist
5.8K Followers
I have a masters degree in Analytics from Northwestern University and a bachelors degree in Accounting. I have worked in the investment arena for over 10 years starting as an analyst and working my way up to a management role. Dividend investing is a personal hobby and I look forward to sharing my thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community. In addition to being a contributor here on Seeking Alpha I publish informative videos on YouTube using the following channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVh4UdktgeaPx8Ndm-j72xg

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV, CTAS, EXPD, HRL, JNJ, LOW, PEP, PG, TROW, WST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.