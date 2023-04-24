Selecting Dividend Aristocrats Using SCHD Methodology - Winning In April

Richard Drury

Quick Recap

On October 18, 2022 I published an article on Seeking Alpha that covered the stock selection methodology used by the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index, the underlying index for Schwab's U.S. Dividend Equity Fund (SCHD). In that article I proposed a theory, to leverage this stock selection process and apply it to the Dividend Aristocrat universe of stocks. On November 1st, 2022, I launched two mock portfolios doing just that, one is an exact replication of stock selection process and the other has a slight twist that I will get to a little bit later.

Both portfolios were built using the criteria laid out in the original article. A total of 30 dividend aristocrats were chosen for each portfolio based on their ranking using the 4 factor stock selection process for the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index. The asset allocation was generated using a float adjusted market capitalization, with the maximum allocation capped at 6.67% (twice the equal weight allocation). Initially I intended to launch these portfolios on January 1st, 2023, but given that NOBL the most popular Dividend Aristocrat ETF was launched in November of 2013, I decided to launch my portfolios in November as well. Both portfolios will reinvest all dividends back into the issuing stock based on the market open price for the day following the dividend payment, and the asset allocation will remain unchanged for 1 full year. On November 1st, 2023, I will re-run the stock selection process for each portfolio and re-allocate based on the results. The intention is to see whether there is any merit to such a stock selection strategy, both portfolios will be measured against NOBL and SCHD to see if they can generate superior total returns. I will also be tracking the dividend income each portfolio generates to provide additional color on yield and growth measures. Each portfolio was funded with $10,000 of hypothetical money and no further contributions will be made.

Here are the results for both portfolios thus far.

First Portfolio - Exact Replication

This portfolio followed the exact criteria used by the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index. The criteria were.

Free Cash Flow to Total Debt Ratio Return on Equity Forward Dividend Yield 5 Year Dividend Growth Rate

Here is a snapshot of the portfolio as of April 21st, 2023.

Symbol Shares Market Value Cost Gain/Loss % Gain/Loss ABBV 4.593068 745.96 667.00 78.96 11.84% ABT 6.727683 751.21 667.00 84.21 12.63% JNJ 3.884836 632.02 667.00 -34.98 -5.24% CVX 3.692519 624.48 667.00 -42.52 -6.37% PG 4.984644 777.95 667.00 110.95 16.63% PEP 3.733277 692.19 667.00 25.19 3.78% XOM 6.039493 700.64 667.00 33.64 5.04% KO 11.271584 721.94 667.00 54.94 8.24% MDT 6.162425 528.30 530.00 -1.70 -0.32% CAT 2.224665 490.03 484.00 6.03 1.25% ADP 1.89823 408.52 455.00 -46.48 -10.22% TGT 2.174966 352.74 357.00 -4.26 -1.19% MMM 2.557504 267.21 316.00 -48.79 -15.44% GD 1.103457 248.30 275.00 -26.70 -9.71% ITW 1.288928 304.43 274.00 30.43 11.11% CL 3.670924 281.93 269.00 12.93 4.81% APD 1.033746 300.38 260.00 40.38 15.53% SYY 2.320803 175.36 197.00 -21.64 -10.98% KMB 1.544821 218.70 189.00 29.70 15.71% AFL 2.818758 185.98 181.00 4.98 2.75% CTAS 0.389106 178.94 166.00 12.94 7.79% NUE 1.211183 185.86 163.00 22.86 14.02% TROW 1.058497 118.51 112.00 6.51 5.81% WST 0.378548 138.50 87.00 51.50 59.20% CLX 0.559223 92.42 81.00 11.42 14.10% EXPD 0.746863 83.08 73.00 10.08 13.81% CINF 0.695393 73.56 71.00 2.56 3.60% HRL 1.321274 52.65 61.00 -8.35 -13.68% BEN 1.390771 37.12 32.00 5.12 16.00% AOS 0.563229 38.74 31.00 7.74 24.96% Total 10,407.65 10,000.00 407.65 4.08% NOBL 113.675862 10,475.23 10,000.00 475.23 4.75% SCHD 136.675053 9,999.15 10,000.00 -0.85 -0.01% Click to enlarge

As you can see the portfolio is performing better than SCHD but still trailing NOBL, with some components seeing more favorable returns than others. March and April have been positive and NOBL is within reach if recent trends continue. The best selections thus far have been.

Procter & Gamble (PG) +$110.95 +16.63% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) +84.21 +12.63% AbbVie (ABBV) +$78.96 +11.84% Coca-Cola (KO) +$54.95 +8.24% West Pharma (WST) +$51.50 +59.20%

Here are the monthly returns of this portfolio (labeled LFDAS), NOBL and SCHD.

LFDAS YEAR January February March April May June July August September October November December Annual 2022 4.90% -1.79% 3.03% 2023 -0.23% -2.93% 1.67% 2.59% 1.02% Combined 4.08% NOBL YEAR January February March April May June July August September October November December Annual 2022 6.28% -4.12% 1.90% 2023 3.23% -2.36% 0.98% 1.00% 2.80% Combined 4.75% SCHD YEAR January February March April May June July August September October November December Annual 2022 6.03% -3.44% 2.39% 2023 2.08% -3.32% -1.04% 0.00% -2.34% Combined -0.01% Click to enlarge

The portfolio got off to a slow start with a gain of 4.9% in November which was worse than NOBL that gained 6.28% and SCHD that gained 6.03%. During December, the portfolio weathered the market pullback much better, losing only 1.79% versus a loss of 4.12% for NOBL and 3.44% for SCHD. Unfortunately this streak has not extended into January, the portfolio finished the month with a loss of 0.23%, compared to a gain of 3.23% for NOBL and a gain of 2.08% for SCHD. February was a difficult month across the board with the portfolio losing 2.93%, while NOBL fell 2.36% and SCHD 3.32%. March started off on a sour note with the entire market dipping but things turned around rather quickly. My portfolio finished the month with a gain of 1.67% outpacing NOBL by 69 bps and SCHD by 271 bps. April has thus far followed the same trend with the portfolio picking up another 2.59% through April 21st. NOBL is up 1.00% this month while SCHD remains flat.

The combined since inception return places the portfolio 0.63% behind NOBL and 4.09% ahead of SCHD. So it still has a little more to go to catch up with NOBL but the past month and a half have been rather good.

Here is a breakdown of the dividend income thus far as of April 21st, 2023.

LFDAS NOBL SCHD MONTH 2022 2023 MONTH 2022 2023 MONTH 2022 2023 January 16.20 January January February 23.95 February February March 32.89 March 40.07 March 80.85 April 20.36 April April May May May June June June July July July August August August September September September October October October November 0.07 November November December 29.11 December 67.54 December 94.49 TOTAL 29.18 93.40 TOTAL 67.54 40.07 TOTAL 94.49 80.85 LIFETIME 122.58 LIFETIME 107.61 LIFETIME 175.34 Click to enlarge

My portfolio did not capture most of the dividends from November and missed out on October income as well. Therefore this initial dividend income comparison is not really apples to apples. The portfolio currently has generated more dividend income than NOBL but is pretty far off from SCHD.

As of right now my portfolio has a dividend yield of 2.77% compared to 1.90% for NOBL and 3.59% for SCHD.

Since inception the portfolio has drifted away from its starting allocation by 7.64%, which is an increase of about 1/2 percent from the absolute drift a month ago (7.11%). The table below shows the absolute drift for each individual position. I imagine that after 12 months the total drift could be much higher. There are two schools of thought on rebalancing a portfolio to its target allocation. On the one hand you can forego rebalancing and let your winners run, on the other hand you can capture short-term gains and reallocate them to worse performing positions in the hope that they will perform better down the road. I have opted to forego rebalancing this portfolio on a fixed schedule or at a specific drift target. The portfolio will be rebalanced after the first full year comes to an end and new aristocrats are selected using the original stock selection method.

Symbol Starting Allocation Current Allocation Drift ABBV 6.67% 7.17% 0.50% ABT 6.67% 7.22% 0.55% JNJ 6.67% 6.07% 0.60% CVX 6.67% 6.00% 0.67% PG 6.67% 7.47% 0.80% PEP 6.67% 6.65% 0.02% XOM 6.67% 6.73% 0.06% KO 6.67% 6.94% 0.27% MDT 5.30% 5.08% 0.22% CAT 4.84% 4.71% 0.13% ADP 4.55% 3.93% 0.62% TGT 3.57% 3.39% 0.18% MMM 3.16% 2.57% 0.59% GD 2.75% 2.39% 0.36% ITW 2.74% 2.93% 0.19% CL 2.69% 2.71% 0.02% APD 2.60% 2.89% 0.29% SYY 1.97% 1.68% 0.29% KMB 1.89% 2.10% 0.21% AFL 1.81% 1.79% 0.02% CTAS 1.66% 1.72% 0.06% NUE 1.63% 1.79% 0.16% TROW 1.12% 1.14% 0.02% WST 0.87% 1.33% 0.46% CLX 0.81% 0.89% 0.08% EXPD 0.73% 0.80% 0.07% CINF 0.71% 0.71% 0.00% HRL 0.61% 0.51% 0.10% BEN 0.32% 0.36% 0.04% AOS 0.31% 0.37% 0.06% Total 7.64% Click to enlarge

Second Portfolio - My Modification

This portfolio modified the criteria used by the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index, replacing one of the factors. The criteria use was:

Free Cash Flow to Total Debt Ratio Return on Capital Forward Dividend Yield 5 Year Dividend Growth Rate

The one factor that was changed was the return on equity, and it was replaced with the return on capital. I personally like this metric better as I think it does a better job of measuring profitability.

Here is a snapshot of the portfolio as of April 21st, 2023.

Symbol Shares Market Value Cost Gain/Loss % Gain/Loss ABBV 4.593068 745.96 667.00 78.96 11.84% ABT 6.727683 751.21 667.00 84.21 12.63% CVX 3.692519 624.48 667.00 -42.52 -6.37% XOM 6.039493 700.64 667.00 33.64 5.04% JNJ 3.884836 632.02 667.00 -34.98 -5.24% MCD 2.464781 719.86 667.00 52.86 7.93% PG 4.984644 777.95 667.00 110.95 16.63% LIN 2.199783 805.58 664.00 141.58 21.32% LOW 2.765981 583.73 545.00 38.73 7.11% CAT 2.164918 476.87 471.00 5.87 1.25% SPGI 1.455456 511.91 471.00 40.91 8.69% ADP 1.848185 397.75 443.00 -45.25 -10.21% TGT 2.120117 343.84 348.00 -4.16 -1.20% MMM 2.492842 260.45 308.00 -47.55 -15.44% GD 1.071358 241.08 267.00 -25.92 -9.71% ITW 1.251284 295.54 266.00 29.54 11.11% APD 1.005897 292.28 253.00 39.28 15.53% AFL 2.756469 181.87 177.00 4.87 2.75% CTAS 0.386181 177.59 161.00 16.59 10.31% NUE 1.181432 181.29 159.00 22.29 14.02% TROW 1.030122 115.33 109.00 6.33 5.81% GWW 0.185934 124.60 109.00 15.60 14.31% GPC 0.611942 101.90 108.00 -6.10 -5.65% BF.B 1.559613 99.77 106.00 -6.23 -5.88% CAH 1.186036 94.98 89.00 5.98 6.72% WST 0.369858 135.32 85.00 50.32 59.20% EXPD 0.726343 80.80 71.00 9.80 13.80% HRL 1.299746 51.79 60.00 -8.21 -13.68% BEN 1.347499 35.96 31.00 4.96 16.02% AOS 0.544993 37.48 30.00 7.48 24.95% Total 10,579.87 10,000.00 579.87 5.80% NOBL 113.675862 10,475.23 10,000.00 475.23 4.75% SCHD 136.675053 9,999.15 10,000.00 -0.85 -0.01% Click to enlarge

As you can see the modified portfolio is thus far performing better than the first portfolio and both benchmarks. The best selections thus far have been.

Linde plc (LIN) +$141.58 +21.32% Procter & Gamble (PG) +$110.95 +16.63% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) +84.21 +12.63% AbbVie (ABBV) +$78.96 +11.84% McDonald's (MCD) +52.86 +7.93%

Here are the monthly returns for this portfolio (labeled LFDAM), NOBL and SCHD.

LFDAM YEAR January February March April May June July August September October November December Annual 2022 6.05% -2.45% 3.45% 2023 1.04% -2.72% 1.38% 2.63% 2.27% Combined 5.80% NOBL YEAR January February March April May June July August September October November December Annual 2022 6.28% -4.12% 1.90% 2023 3.23% -2.36%% 0.98% 1.00% 2.80% Combined 4.75% SCHD YEAR January February March April May June July August September October November December Annual 2022 6.03% -3.44% 2.39% 2023 2.08% -3.32% -1.04% 0.00% -2.34% Combined -0.01% Click to enlarge

This portfolio got off to a much better start, gaining 6.05% in November, outperforming SCHD and only slightly trailing NOBL. The portfolio fell in December but finished the month better than NOBL and SCHD, losing only 2.45% compared to losses of 4.12% and 3.44%, respectively. This portfolio weathered January much better than the first portfolio, picking up a gain of 1.04%. It still trailed both benchmarks by quite a bit and did not perform much better in February. A strong win in March and a favorable April thus far have pushed the portfolio comfortably ahead of both benchmarks.

Comparing both portfolios the second strategy is 1.72% better than the first.

Here is a breakdown of the dividend income by month as of April 21st, 2023.

LFDAM NOBL SCHD MONTH 2022 2023 MONTH 2022 2023 MONTH 2022 2023 January 5.75 January January February 24.29 February February March 32.27 March 40.07 March 80.85 April 5.81 April April May May May June June June July July July August August August September September September October October October November 0.07 November November December 31.78 December 67.54 December 94.49 TOTAL 31.85 68.12 TOTAL 67.54 40.07 TOTAL 94.49 80.85 LIFETIME 99.97 LIFETIME 107.61 LIFETIME 175.34 Click to enlarge

This portfolio got off to a better start compared to the first portfolio, generating more dividend income in partial 2022 ($31.85 vs. $29.18). But since it has a lower dividend yield it was only a matter of time before the first portfolio moved into the lead.

This portfolio does have a dividend yield that is higher than NOBL so it should outpace the ETF in dividend income in the long run. It is also more growth oriented and should bridge the gap in dividend income with the first portfolio over a very long time frame.

What will be interesting to see is which portfolio will achieve a better dividend growth rate and how dividend reinvestment will differ between the two portfolios.

Since inception the portfolio has drifted away from its starting allocation by 8.04%, which is an increase of about 40 bps from a month ago (7.66%). The table below shows the absolute drift for each individual position. This is the first time since inception where this portfolio has a higher absolute drift than the first portfolio. The same rebalancing rules will be applied to this portfolio as to the first portfolio.

Symbol Starting Allocation Current Allocation Drift ABBV 6.67% 7.05% 0.38% ABT 6.67% 7.10% 0.43% CVX 6.67% 5.90% 0.77% XOM 6.67% 6.62% 0.05% JNJ 6.67% 5.97% 0.70% MCD 6.67% 6.80% 0.13% PG 6.67% 7.35% 0.68% LIN 6.64% 7.61% 0.97% LOW 5.45% 5.52% 0.07% CAT 4.71% 4.51% 0.20% SPGI 4.71% 4.84% 0.13% ADP 4.43% 3.76% 0.67% TGT 3.48% 3.25% 0.23% MMM 3.08% 2.46% 0.62% GD 2.67% 2.28% 0.39% ITW 2.66% 2.79% 0.13% APD 2.53% 2.76% 0.23% AFL 1.77% 1.72% 0.05% CTAS 1.61% 1.68% 0.07% NUE 1.59% 1.71% 0.12% TROW 1.09% 1.09% 0.00% GWW 1.09% 1.18% 0.09% GPC 1.08% 0.96% 0.12% BF.B 1.06% 0.94% 0.12% CAH 0.89% 0.90% 0.01% WST 0.85% 1.28% 0.43% EXPD 0.71% 0.76% 0.05% HRL 0.60% 0.49% 0.11% BEN 0.31% 0.34% 0.03% AOS 0.30% 0.35% 0.05% Total 8.04% Click to enlarge

Portfolio Differences

Now that we have taken a closer look at each portfolio let's go over the differences between them and what impact these differences have made.

First up let's go over the 8 unique aristocrats found in each portfolio. The first portfolio owns the following unique aristocrats.

TICKER % GAIN STARTING ALLOCATION IMPACT ON PORTFOLIO PEP 3.78% 6.67% 0.25% KO 8.24% 6.67% 0.55% MDT -0.32% 5.30% -0.02% CL 4.81% 2.69% 0.13% SYY -10.98% 1.97% -0.22% KMB 15.71% 1.89% 0.30% CLX 14.10% 0.81% 0.11% CINF 3.60% 0.71% 0.03% 4.87% 26.71% 1.13% Click to enlarge

On average these 8 aristocrats are up 4.87% since November 1st. Their combined starting allocation in the portfolio was 26.71% and as a result their impact on the overall portfolio return thus far has been a gain of 1.13%. Even though on average these 8 aristocrats have a positive return, the ones that make up a sizable allocation in the portfolio are not performing too well with the exception of Coca Cola.

Here are the 8 unique aristocrats in the second portfolio.

TICKER % GAIN STARTING ALLOCATION IMPACT ON PORTFOLIO MCD 7.93% 6.67% 0.53% LIN 21.32% 6.64% 1.42% LOW 7.11% 5.45% 0.39% SPGI 8.69% 4.71% 0.41% GWW 14.31% 1.09% 0.16% GPC -5.65% 1.08% -0.06% BF.B -5.88% 1.06% -0.06% CAH 6.72% 0.89% 0.06% 6.82% 27.59% 2.83% Click to enlarge

We can clearly see these 8 aristocrats on average have performed better than the 8 unique aristocrats in the first portfolio. They also made up a slightly larger initial allocation of the portfolio and as a result played a more significant role on the overall return, +2.83%. Linde PLC is unique to the second portfolio and is the best performing component thus far which is a big driver in the outperformance.

I believe these 16 aristocrats will be the main drivers of the long term difference between these two portfolios. Of course there are more allocation differences between the common aristocrats shared by both portfolios and that will play a role as well.

Dividend Increases

Since the last update 2 more dividend aristocrats have announced higher dividend rates, bringing the running total to 15 since inception. The first portfolio, LFDAS, has seen 12 increases while the second portfolio, LFDAM, has seen 11. The average dividend growth rate for LFDAS has been 4.32%, while the average dividend growth rate for LFDAM has been a slightly better 5.07%.

Dividend Schedule Portfolio Ex Date Pay Date Dividend Rate LFDAS LFDAM AFL Both 11/15/2022 12/1/2022 0.4000 AFL Both 2/15/23 3/2/2023 0.4200 5.00% 5.00% APD Both 12/30/2022 2/13/2023 1.6200 APD Both 3/31/23 5/8/23 1.7500 8.02% 8.02% CINF LFDAS 12/15/2022 1/13/2023 0.6900 CINF LFDAS 3/16/23 4/14/23 0.7500 8.70% CL LFDAS 1/20/2023 2/14/2023 0.4700 CL LFDAS 4/20/23 5/15/23 0.4800 2.13% CVX Both 11/17/2022 12/12/2022 1.4200 CVX Both 2/15/23 3/10/2023 1.5100 6.34% 6.34% GD Both 1/19/2023 2/10/2023 1.2600 GD Both 4/13/23 5/12/23 1.3200 4.76% 4.76% GPC LFDAM 12/1/2022 1/3/2023 0.8950 GPC LFDAM 3/2/23 4/3/23 0.9500 6.15% JNJ Both 2/17/23 3/7/2023 1.1300 JNJ Both 5/22/23 6/6/23 1.1900 5.31% 5.31% KMB LFDAS 12/8/2022 1/4/2023 1.1600 KMB LFDAS 3/9/23 4/4/23 1.1800 1.72% KO LFDAS 11/30/2022 12/15/2022 0.4400 KO LFDAS 3/16/23 4/3/2023 0.4600 4.55% LIN LFDAM 12/1/2022 12/16/2022 1.1700 LIN LFDAM 3/13/23 3/28/2023 1.2750 8.97% MMM Both 11/17/2022 12/12/2022 1.4900 MMM Both 2/16/23 3/12/2023 1.5000 0.67% 0.67% PG Both 1/19/2023 2/15/2023 0.9125 PG Both 4/20/23 5/15/23 0.9400 3.01% 3.01% SPGI LFDAM 11/25/2022 12/12/2022 0.8500 SPGI LFDAM 2/23/23 3/10/2023 0.9000 5.88% TROW Both 12/15/2022 12/29/2022 1.2000 TROW Both 3/14/23 3/30/23 1.2200 1.67% 1.67% AVERAGE 4.32% 5.07% Click to enlarge

Future

The long term goal is to determine whether this stock selection strategy has merit. This will be measured by whether or not either of these portfolios can achieve and sustain long term alpha over NOBL. I am also comparing the results to SCHD but since this ETF uses a different universe of stocks it isn't really a fair benchmark in this test. I would like to see both portfolios outpace NOBL and remain competitive when measured against SCHD. I'll be providing updates throughout the year and when the time comes to select new constituents for each portfolio.