Description

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) is a U.S. auto retailer. In addition to selling new and used automobiles, trucks, and SUVs, as well as offering service contracts, auto financing, and repair services, the company also sells parts and accessories for these vehicles. Due to their superior execution, market-leading brand, and cutting-edge digital marketing strategy, I anticipate AN gaining market share in the current environment. In addition, demand for auto parts and repairs should remain stable thanks to rising vehicle complexity, with brand extension strategies providing some additional support.

AN's 1Q23 results also came in better than expected. In 1Q23, AN's focus on maximizing profitability over volumes led to an EPS of $6.07, which was higher than the consensus estimate of $5.74. This was possible because resilient gross profit per unit [GPU] offset slowing volumes, and used GPUs showed particularly strong performance. That said, I anticipate volumes to remain a short-term challenge, though I am heartened by the consistency of ASPs and GPUs so far this year. My recommendation is a hold rating given the possible slowdown in growth in FY23 given economic slowdown and increasing retail new vehicle supply. However, for investors with higher appetite, they could take advantage of the current valuation as it appears the market is not pricing in any growth at all. AN currently trades at 5.5x LTM earnings and forward earnings of ~6.5x (both 1 year and 2 year). If the macro turns for the better, and ASP + GPU stays stickier for longer, we could see a major beat in consensus earnings, resulting in a rerating of valuation + earnings revisions.

1Q23 results details

To better illustrate performance, I'll contrast AN's 1Q23 numbers with those of Lithia Motors (LAD). AN's same store [SS] gross profit decline of -3% was less severe than LAD's -4.0% decline. New unit comps were probably weighed down by unfavorable domestic exposure where there is a strong build-up of inventory, which was a problem for both companies. A significant amount of exposure to California, where consumer health and confidence have been relatively weaker, has also contributed to the decline. As I see it, GPU prioritization is what caused AN used unit comps to be subpar at -18%, well below LAD's -2%, especially in light of the impressive GPU beat. However, the GPUs for new vehicles reported were $5.2, which was higher than expected. New vehicle inventory levels have also shown signs of easing sequentially, while used inventory levels have tracked lower sequentially. This trend is likely being driven by a lack of available products across the industry, especially of late-model used inventory, and by strict sourcing practices. In terms of SS Parts & Services revenue, AN was up 8% y/y compared to LAD's 9% growth. I appreciate AN's consistent focus on cost management, especially with regard to operating expenses as a percentage of gross profit. Going forward, I anticipate that the cost component embedded in SG&A from RepairSmith and CIG Financial will be crucial in determining go forward leverage cadence. Last but not least, I believe the speed with which AN executed share buybacks was a major contributor to the positive surprise seen in 1Q23.

Outlook

While unit sales were down 2.8% year over year for new cars, rising revenue per unit helped boost same-store sales by 4.2%. As a result of OEMs prioritizing fleet supply over retail to begin the year, the supply of new vehicles has been slower to return than expected, with 25 days at the end of 1Q23 compared to 19 in 4Q22. This has delayed the return of incentives and supported higher ASPs. In FY23, I anticipate a continuation of GPU moderation as OEMs shift their attention back to retail incentives, but I also anticipate a subsequent increase in volumes as a healthy offsetting factor.

Used vehicle GPU

Because of the tight used vehicle market that AN is navigating, used GPUs are in high demand but short supply. The used vehicle GPUs increased to $2,123, an annual increase of 35.6% and a sequential increase of 14.7%, as AN prioritized profitability over volumes despite the difficulty of sourcing used vehicles in the current low new retail SAAR environment. However, I feel it important to point out that 1Q22 GPU was significantly impacted by a special line item, as such the annual growth is not like-for-like. With supply dropping to 29 DSO from 30 DSO a year ago and 31 DSO at year's end, volume was a major drag in 1Q23, down 17.5% y/y. Even though it is difficult, management has maintained a focus on obtaining vehicles internally rather than at auction in order to maximize profit. With the new vehicle SAAR trending upwards into 2H23, I anticipate a similar pattern in the used vehicle market, with higher volumes offsetting moderately profitable unit profitability due to increased competition.

Capital allocation

The fact that AN repurchased 2.4 million shares during 1Q23 for a total of $300 million was a very positive surprise. I think AN's growing used-car strategy will benefit from the company's recent acquisitions in mobile service with RepairSmith and captive finance with CIG, in addition to the repurchases already mentioned.

Summary

In conclusion, AN's focus on maximizing profitability over volumes in 1Q23 resulted in better-than-expected EPS due to resilient gross profit per unit and strong performance in used GPUs. While volumes may remain a short-term challenge, the consistency of ASPs and GPUs so far this year is encouraging. AN's focus on cost management and share buybacks, as well as its brand extension strategies, position it for success in the current SAAR environment. While my recommendation is hold, for investors with higher risk appetite, one way to take advantage of current low valuation could be to take a small position, as the potential for a rerating of valuation and earnings revision exists if macro conditions improve and ASP + GPU stay stronger for longer.