A Quick Take On E2open

E2open Parent Holdings (NYSE:ETWO) provides businesses with an array of supply chain management and logistics software tools.

The company has made substantial progress toward operating breakeven, which, if achieved, may be rewarded by investors with a valuation increase.

My outlook is a Buy at around $6.50 per share.

E2open Parent Overview

Austin, Texas-based E2open was founded to provide a cloud-based integrated supply chain management platform for global companies.

In February 2021, the company merged with SPAC CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I at a valuation of approximately $2.6 billion, bringing the company public again.

Later in 2021, the company acquired logistics software company BluJay Solutions for around $1.7 billion.

The firm is headed by Chief Executive Officer, Michael Farlekas, who was previously General Manager at Roadnet Technologies, and SVP and GM at RedPrairie.

The company's primary offerings include:

Channel management

Export/import compliance

Logistics management

Intelligent analytics and decision support

ETWO acquires customers through its direct sales and marketing efforts as well as through partner referrals and online/offline marketing and events.

Currently, 82% of the firm's revenue is from subscription customers.

E2open's Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Allied Market Research, the market for supply chain management software and services was an estimated $18.7 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $52.6 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are demand for increased supply chain visibility, especially after the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, the chart below shows the supply chain management market changes between 2020 and 2030, by solution type:

Supply Chain Management Market (Allied Market Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Epicor Software

HighJump

Info

IBM

JDA Software Group

Kinaxis

Manhattan Associates

Oracle

SAP

Descartes Systems Group

Others

E2open's Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter has risen per the following chart:

Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Gross profit margin by quarter has trended slightly higher in recent quarters:

Gross Profit Margin (Seeking Alpha)

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have dropped more recently, a positive development:

Selling, G&A % Of Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Operating income by quarter, while still negative, has improved:

Operating Income (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have turned positive in the most recent quarter:

Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha)

(All data in the above charts is GAAP)

In the past 12 months, ETWO's stock price has fallen 16.25% vs. that of Manhattan Associates' (MANH) rise of 14.66%, as the chart indicates below:

52-Week Stock Price Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with $85.7 million in cash and equivalents and approximately $1 billion in total debt, of which none was categorized as the current portion due within 12 months.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash generated was $18.5 million, of which capital expenditures accounted for $47.6 million. The company paid $15.2 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.

Valuation And Other Metrics For E2open

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure (TTM) Amount Enterprise Value/Sales 5.2 Enterprise Value/EBITDA 18.4 Price/Sales 3.2 Revenue Growth Rate 66.0% Net Income Margin -50.6% GAAP EBITDA % 28.3% Market Capitalization $2,230,000,000 Enterprise Value $3,270,000,000 Operating Cash Flow $66,120,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$1.06 Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be Manhattan Associates; shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric (TTM) Manhattan Associates E2open Variance Enterprise Value/Sales 1.7 5.2 203.5% Enterprise Value/EBITDA 61.0 18.4 -69.9% Revenue Growth Rate 15.6% 66.0% 323.3% Net Income Margin 16.8% -50.6% --% Operating Cash Flow $179,630,000 $66,120,000 -63.2% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Commentary On E2open

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering FQ3 2023's results, management highlighted exceeding its revenue guidance for its subscription revenue, which is the company's primary focus.

In November 2022, the firm launched its Carrier Marketplace to expand its network ecosystem, and the marketplace has grown to 8,000 carriers in the roughly five months of its operation.

Leadership said it is also continuing to focus on expanding its strategic partnerships and integrator ecosystem in order to decouple its professional services requirements from its subscription growth efforts, potentially enabling the company to scale more efficiently.

Management did not disclose any company retention rate metrics; it usually does so on an annual basis. It did say there were no material changes since the end of 2022.

Subscription revenue rose 10% on a constant currency basis, and gross profit margin was flat year-over-year.

SG&A as a percentage of revenue dropped four percentage points year-over-year while GAAP operating loss continued its trend toward breakeven.

Earnings per share were a positive $0.02.

Looking ahead, management expects full fiscal year 2023 revenue to be around $534 million at the midpoint of the range, or about 25.5% over the previous fiscal year, and adjusted EBITDA to be $220 million at the midpoint.

The company's financial position appears reasonably solid, with $1 billion in long-term debt, no short-term maturities, and some positive cash flow.

Regarding cash flow, management is now issuing 'adjusted' or 'normalized' operating cash flow figures to remove non-recurring one-time and M&A-related cash payments in an effort to demonstrate the firm's ongoing operating cash flow performance.

While there is an understandable logic to this, it still diverges from the norm, as other firms don't do this. Perhaps others will start to differentiate their cash flows in this way.

Regarding valuation, the market is valuing ETWO at an EV/Sales multiple of around 5.2x.

The Meritech Capital Index of publicly held SaaS software companies showed an average forward EV/Revenue multiple of around 6.3x on March 30, 2023, as the chart shows here:

EV/Next 12 Month Revenue Multiple Index (Meritech Capital)

So, by comparison, ETWO is currently valued by the market at a discount to the broader Meritech Capital SaaS Index, at least as of March 30, 2023.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is a likely macroeconomic slowdown in the second half of 2023 which may accelerate new customer discounting and produce slower sales cycles.

In the past twelve months, the firm's EV/Sales valuation multiple has dropped sharply from a high of around 9x to its current 5x, indicating substantial multiple compression, as the chart from Seeking Alpha shows below:

EV/Sales Multiple History (Seeking Alpha)

A potential upside catalyst to the stock could include a pause in U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, which would reduce downward pressure on its valuation multiple.

Also, if the firm reaches or exceeds operating breakeven, which it looks on a zig-zag path to do, the market may reward that progress with a valuation increase.

I'm positive on ETWO with its current trajectory and believe the valuation multiple compression has largely seen its worst.

My outlook on ETWO is a Buy at around $6.50 per share.