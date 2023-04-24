E2open Nears Operating Breakeven And Possible Valuation Bump
Summary
- E2open provides supply chain logistics software to enterprises worldwide.
- The firm has produced revenue growth and has made material progress toward operating breakeven.
- Once it achieves operating breakeven, the market may reward it with a valuation increase, so my outlook is a Buy at around $6.50 per share.
A Quick Take On E2open
E2open Parent Holdings (NYSE:ETWO) provides businesses with an array of supply chain management and logistics software tools.
The company has made substantial progress toward operating breakeven, which, if achieved, may be rewarded by investors with a valuation increase.
My outlook is a Buy at around $6.50 per share.
E2open Parent Overview
Austin, Texas-based E2open was founded to provide a cloud-based integrated supply chain management platform for global companies.
In February 2021, the company merged with SPAC CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I at a valuation of approximately $2.6 billion, bringing the company public again.
Later in 2021, the company acquired logistics software company BluJay Solutions for around $1.7 billion.
The firm is headed by Chief Executive Officer, Michael Farlekas, who was previously General Manager at Roadnet Technologies, and SVP and GM at RedPrairie.
The company's primary offerings include:
Channel management
Export/import compliance
Logistics management
Intelligent analytics and decision support
ETWO acquires customers through its direct sales and marketing efforts as well as through partner referrals and online/offline marketing and events.
Currently, 82% of the firm's revenue is from subscription customers.
E2open's Market & Competition
According to a 2021 market research report by Allied Market Research, the market for supply chain management software and services was an estimated $18.7 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $52.6 billion by 2030.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030.
The main drivers for this expected growth are demand for increased supply chain visibility, especially after the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also, the chart below shows the supply chain management market changes between 2020 and 2030, by solution type:
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Epicor Software
HighJump
Info
IBM
JDA Software Group
Kinaxis
Manhattan Associates
Oracle
SAP
Descartes Systems Group
Others
E2open's Recent Financial Trends
Total revenue by quarter has risen per the following chart:
Gross profit margin by quarter has trended slightly higher in recent quarters:
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have dropped more recently, a positive development:
Operating income by quarter, while still negative, has improved:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have turned positive in the most recent quarter:
(All data in the above charts is GAAP)
In the past 12 months, ETWO's stock price has fallen 16.25% vs. that of Manhattan Associates' (MANH) rise of 14.66%, as the chart indicates below:
For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with $85.7 million in cash and equivalents and approximately $1 billion in total debt, of which none was categorized as the current portion due within 12 months.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash generated was $18.5 million, of which capital expenditures accounted for $47.6 million. The company paid $15.2 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.
Valuation And Other Metrics For E2open
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure (TTM)
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value/Sales
|
5.2
|
Enterprise Value/EBITDA
|
18.4
|
Price/Sales
|
3.2
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
66.0%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-50.6%
|
GAAP EBITDA %
|
28.3%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$2,230,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$3,270,000,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$66,120,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
-$1.06
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be Manhattan Associates; shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric (TTM)
|
Manhattan Associates
|
E2open
|
Variance
|
Enterprise Value/Sales
|
1.7
|
5.2
|
203.5%
|
Enterprise Value/EBITDA
|
61.0
|
18.4
|
-69.9%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
15.6%
|
66.0%
|
323.3%
|
Net Income Margin
|
16.8%
|
-50.6%
|
--%
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$179,630,000
|
$66,120,000
|
-63.2%
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
Commentary On E2open
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering FQ3 2023's results, management highlighted exceeding its revenue guidance for its subscription revenue, which is the company's primary focus.
In November 2022, the firm launched its Carrier Marketplace to expand its network ecosystem, and the marketplace has grown to 8,000 carriers in the roughly five months of its operation.
Leadership said it is also continuing to focus on expanding its strategic partnerships and integrator ecosystem in order to decouple its professional services requirements from its subscription growth efforts, potentially enabling the company to scale more efficiently.
Management did not disclose any company retention rate metrics; it usually does so on an annual basis. It did say there were no material changes since the end of 2022.
Subscription revenue rose 10% on a constant currency basis, and gross profit margin was flat year-over-year.
SG&A as a percentage of revenue dropped four percentage points year-over-year while GAAP operating loss continued its trend toward breakeven.
Earnings per share were a positive $0.02.
Looking ahead, management expects full fiscal year 2023 revenue to be around $534 million at the midpoint of the range, or about 25.5% over the previous fiscal year, and adjusted EBITDA to be $220 million at the midpoint.
The company's financial position appears reasonably solid, with $1 billion in long-term debt, no short-term maturities, and some positive cash flow.
Regarding cash flow, management is now issuing 'adjusted' or 'normalized' operating cash flow figures to remove non-recurring one-time and M&A-related cash payments in an effort to demonstrate the firm's ongoing operating cash flow performance.
While there is an understandable logic to this, it still diverges from the norm, as other firms don't do this. Perhaps others will start to differentiate their cash flows in this way.
Regarding valuation, the market is valuing ETWO at an EV/Sales multiple of around 5.2x.
The Meritech Capital Index of publicly held SaaS software companies showed an average forward EV/Revenue multiple of around 6.3x on March 30, 2023, as the chart shows here:
So, by comparison, ETWO is currently valued by the market at a discount to the broader Meritech Capital SaaS Index, at least as of March 30, 2023.
The primary risk to the company's outlook is a likely macroeconomic slowdown in the second half of 2023 which may accelerate new customer discounting and produce slower sales cycles.
In the past twelve months, the firm's EV/Sales valuation multiple has dropped sharply from a high of around 9x to its current 5x, indicating substantial multiple compression, as the chart from Seeking Alpha shows below:
A potential upside catalyst to the stock could include a pause in U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, which would reduce downward pressure on its valuation multiple.
Also, if the firm reaches or exceeds operating breakeven, which it looks on a zig-zag path to do, the market may reward that progress with a valuation increase.
I'm positive on ETWO with its current trajectory and believe the valuation multiple compression has largely seen its worst.
My outlook on ETWO is a Buy at around $6.50 per share.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
