Vroom: Unfortunate Timing For Disruptive Growth

Apr. 24, 2023 2:22 PM ETVroom, Inc. (VRM)1 Comment
Tech and Growth profile picture
Tech and Growth
2.47K Followers

Summary

  • Current economic downturn and shifting investor preference make it a bad time for disruptive tech companies with a hyper-growth strategy like Vroom.
  • Vroom has faced significant selling pressure since last year. At ~$1 per share today, the stock trades at a very depressed level and close to the bottom.
  • Achieving its FY 2023 outlook may unlock some upside. But investors should remain wary of the inherent risk in the business model.

Rearview of parked cars

Fahroni

In contrast with its hyper-growth tactics post IPO, Vroom has been laser-focused on executing its plan to improve profitability, liquidity, and unit economics (GPPU / Gross Profit per Unit) since the last few quarters. Given the declining growth and very depressed share price, it is obvious that Vroom (

Q4 presentation - VRM objectives

Q4 presentation - VRM objectives

ychart - quarterly FCF

ychart - quarterly FCF

Q4 presentation - VRM liquidity

Q4 presentation - VRM liquidity

Q4 presentation VRM - FY 2023 outlook

Q4 presentation VRM - FY 2023 outlook

ychart - annual gross profit VRM

ychart - annual gross profit VRM

This article was written by

Tech and Growth profile picture
Tech and Growth
2.47K Followers
Former tech operator, entrepreneur, and venture capitalist with over a decade of experience starting, investing, and building companies in Asia and US. Long-only manager seeking multi-asset technology / growth opportunities driving disruptive innovation globally.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.