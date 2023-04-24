Google Q1 Preview: The Stock May Sell On Facts (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • Alphabet Inc. is set to release its Q1 fiscal 2023 results after the market closes on April 25.
  • I have a very troubling feeling that the market has already priced in all the positives, and Google stock could face the "sell the news" phenomenon in the coming days.
  • I expect Google's profit margin to remain under pressure for longer - if I am right, then ~19% EPS growth rates for FY2024 and FY2025 are out of the question.
  • The absence of a reasonable upside and the vulnerability of existing estimates to fluctuations in the business cycle make me downgrade Google to Hold.
Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

Alex Wong

Intro & Thesis

I started covering Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) aka Google stock relatively recently - in mid-November 2022. Initially, my rating was Neutral, then I became more optimistic and upgraded it to "Buy" after the

Seeking Alpha, my past coverage of GOOG stock

Seeking Alpha, my past coverage of GOOG stock

YCharts, author's notes

YCharts, author's notes

Seeking Alpha Premium, Google stock, author's notes

Seeking Alpha Premium, Google stock, author's notes

Excel, author's work (Seeking Alpha data)

Excel, author's work (Seeking Alpha data)

Seeking Alpha data, Google's EPS revisions

Seeking Alpha data, Google's EPS revisions

Chart
Data by YCharts

BNP Paribas (April 2023, proprietary source)

BNP Paribas (April 2023, proprietary source)

YCharts, author's notes

YCharts, author's notes

