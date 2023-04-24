gorodenkoff

A Quick Take On XJet Ltd.

XJet Ltd. (XJET) has filed to raise $8 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm develops additive manufacturing systems that utilize next-generation processes.

XJET is quickly growing revenue from a small base but is generating substantial operating losses and high free cash burn.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more IPO information from management.

XJet Overview

Rehovot, Israel-based XJet Ltd. was founded to develop its Nano-Particles Jetting [NPJ] process that enables the creation of thin layers of metal or ceramics material coatings or products.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Yair Alcobi, who has been with the firm since May 2022 and was previously Vice President at KLA Corporation and president of KLA's PCB division.

The company was founded by President Hanan Gothait.

The firm’s primary offerings include the following:

XJet Carmel - additive manufacturing system

XJet Ink - consumable materials liquid ink

Software solutions

As of December 31, 2022, XJet has booked fair market value investment of $206 million from investors, including Lucion, ALUMOT, ARCHina and Abraxilev Ltd.

XJet - Customer Acquisition

Management seeks to 'form initial strategic relationships with small and medium enterprises, large corporations and manufacturers' across various industry verticals.

The company has existing distribution networks in the U.S., Asia and Europe.

XJet will also pursue a 'Specialty parts-as-a-Service' approach to help foster bottom-up demand for its systems and additional parts and applications.

Marketing & Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Marketing & Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 46.7% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 61.6% Click to enlarge

The Marketing & Selling efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Marketing & Selling expense, was 0.9x in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC)

XJet’s Market & Competition

According to a 2022 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for additive manufacturing was an estimated $13.8 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $75.8 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 20.8% from 2022 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are increasing demand for prototyping applications in various industry verticals, particularly in healthcare, aerospace and defense and automotive and improved technological innovations by industry participants.

Also, the chart below shows the historical and projected future growth trajectory for the additive manufacturing market from 2022 to 2030 by technology type:

N. America Additive Manufacturing Market (Grand View Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Stratasys

Materialise NV

EnvisionTEC

3D Systems

GE Additive

Made In Space

Canon

Voxeljet AG

Others

XJet Ltd. Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Quickly growing top-line revenue from a small base

Worsening gross loss and negative gross margin

Reduced operating loss

Higher cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 6,037,000 77.5% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 3,401,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ (650,000) -47.1% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ (1,228,000) Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 -10.77% -70.2% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 -36.11% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ (18,432,000) -305.3% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ (22,476,000) -660.9% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ (17,644,000) -292.3% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ (23,192,000) -384.2% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ (17,714,000) Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ (15,698,000) (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

As of December 31, 2022, XJet had $10.2 million in cash and $14.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, was negative ($18.9 million).

XJet Ltd. IPO Details

XJet intends to raise $8 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

As a foreign private issuer, the company can choose to take advantage of reduced, delayed or exempted financial and senior officer disclosure requirements versus those that domestic U.S. firms are required to follow.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital purposes and general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures. We may also use a portion of the proceeds to acquire or invest in businesses, products, services or technologies; however, we do not have agreements or commitments for any material acquisitions or investments at this time. (Source - SEC)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not presently the subject of any material legal proceedings against it.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Aegis Capital Corp.

Commentary About XJet’s IPO

XJET is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its general corporate plans.

The company’s financials have produced sharply rising top-line revenue from a small base, increasing gross loss and negative gross margin, lowered operating loss but increasing cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, was a hefty negative ($18.9 million).

Marketing & Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has risen; its Marketing & Selling efficiency multiple was 0.9x in the most recent calendar year period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the firm's growth and working capital requirements.

The company is also subject to potential restrictions and withholding taxes in Israel with respect to dividends.

XJET’s financials indicate it has continued to spend on capital expenditures despite generating negative operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for improving additive manufacturing processes is large and expected to grow at above 20% CAGR rates through 2030, so the company enjoys very strong industry growth dynamics in its favor.

However, it also faces significant competition from a variety of companies and additive technologies in the industry.

Aegis Capital Corp. is the sole underwriter and the only IPO led by the firm over the last 12-month period has generated a return of negative (57.1%) since its IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include its limited operating history, the need for additional capital to continue its growth efforts, the potential for increasing consolidation among its customer base, inflationary effects on its products or processes and others.

When we learn more details about the IPO from management, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.