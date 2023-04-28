Lock Stock

I bought some Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) at an average price of $7, saw it hit my price target of $10 within a couple of weeks, and took profits. The stock went down in March, but has been steadily rising since, so it is time to look at CHRS again to see if there's further money to be made.

Coherus is a developer of biosimilars and immuno-oncology drug candidates. I have discussed its business in a lot of detail over the years. This one is a good primer for people new to Coherus.

So Coherus used to be solely a developer of branded biosimilar drugs, but in 2021, it began transitioning to some R&D work as well, borrowing an anti PD-1 antibody named toripalimab from Junshi, a Chinese company. It is lucky, though, that the company in its enthusiasm to do new things did not abandon its old and trusted branded biosim business, because toripalimab met with an annoying hurdle soon, and the company's fortunes again began to rest on its biosimilar business.

A number of positive developments have happened at Coherus over the last few months, the most important of which is probably that the FDA has now given them - finally - a date for inspection of their Chinese manufacturing facility for toripalimab, and this date is going to be somewhere in Q2. So, within a few more months, two at the most, the site will be inspected. Recall that site inspection is possibly the only thing holding back toripalimab's approval in first-line treatment for advanced recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma or NPC.

So, they should get a fresh PDUFA date and get it approved later this year, if all goes well otherwise. As an analyst says:

Given the drugs' protracted review timelines and the lack of a complete response letter in either application, the FDA has likely already reviewed all relevant data and is only waiting on the outcome of the inspections as the final piece in its reviews.

One small risk, probably not relevant to the NPC application, is the FDA's new focus on "multiregional trials" for U.S. approval, which basically means, if you want a drug approved in the U.S., you need to do a trial in the U.S., or with U.S. patients. In its recent earnings call, the company stated:

The FDA in 2022, the FDA made clear its position that it will generally require multi-regional clinical trials to support other U.S. registration that do not warrant regulatory flexibility. Consistent with the FDA's position, we have recently worked with our partner Junshi to streamline the Toripalimab development plan and focus on the two studies that support the Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma BLA as well as a small solid tumor study currently being conducted in the United States.

This is probably applicable for future BLAs, and the molecule is otherwise substantially derisked.

Coherus has further derisked the approval by producing new positive data in this indication. This is pivotal data from JUPITER-02, a Phase 3 trial evaluating toripalimab in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin as the first-line treatment for patients with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma ("NPC"). This is the same indication for which the PDUFA was granted. Tori has monotherapy use in 2L and 3L disease. Anyway, this combo data again showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in OS. The indication has no FDA-approved treatments, and while I earlier discussed how it is basically an ex-US disease, occurring mostly in Southeast Asia, there are some 3000 patients per year in the U.S., and tori has orphan designation. Moreover, the data here consistently shows its approvability, so I am guessing the plant inspection will be a surmountable hurdle. Since this is an orphan indication, the molecule will command a high price. If I conjure up a modest figure of $200,000 per patient per year, we get to a total addressable market of $600mn.

I have also said that Coherus has two important biosimilars approved and awaiting launch. These are YUSIMRY (adalimumab, Humira, to be launched in July) and CIMERLI (ranibizumab, lucentis, already launched, with permanent Q-code for ease of reimbursement). Recently, the company also acquired an Eylea biosimilar developed by Formycon AG, the same company that also developed CIMERLI. This completes its wet AMD biosimilar portfolio because it now has biosims for both key drugs for the disease. The molecule is called FYB203, and Coherus plans to file a BLA later in 2023, with potential launch in 2025. This broadens their portfolio to the entire $7bn anti-VEGF market. The developer published phase 3 data from the MAGELLAN-AMD trial which showed comparable efficacy of FYB203 to the reference product Eylea.

Financials

CHRS has a market cap of $668mn and a cash balance of $192mn. They had net product sales of $45mn and $211mn in the fourth quarter and full year, respectively. This included $38.3 million of net sales of UDENYCA® and $6.9 million of net sales of CIMERLI, launched in October. The company's sales have decreased by over 30% between 2021 and 2022 because of a decrease in UDENCYA sales due to increasing competition. They have recently got approval for an UDENCYA prefilled autoinjector, which may improve sales.

Recently, possibly in anticipation of toripalimab's approval, the company undertook a restructuring, letting go of some 60 people. The company guided for $315 to $335 million for the combined R&D and SG&A expenses for 2023. They also guided for $275mn net revenue estimate for 2023, $100mn of which is expected to come from CIMERLI.

Bottom Line

My reading of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. is that the company is poised for good things maybe two, three years down the line. Right now, it is transitioning from UDENCYA to other opportunities. The question is: how good are these future "good things?" Do they merit a long term hold? I think, if they execute it right, there's an opportunity here. I cannot compare it with other opportunities in biopharma, but in and of itself, a $600mn market cap company with established expertise in biosimilars, 3 major biosimilars in their possession, one almost-approved niche drug, surely looks good.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has been tied down mainly because of covid, which caused tori's delay. However, this obstacle is going to be over in 2023, and in 2024 they will report revenue from CIMERLI as well as YUSMIRY, and possibly tori as well, plus there's the new biosimilar. Considering all of that, I think I am going to hold on to my remaining position, and accumulate Coherus BioSciences, Inc. stock at major but benign dips.