Weekly Market Pulse: This Too Shall Pass

Apr. 24, 2023 2:08 PM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPLX, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, TLT, TLH, PLW, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SPTS, VLGSX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX, DDM, DIA, DOG, DXD, EPS, EQL, FEX, HUSV, IWL, JHML, ILCB, OTPIX, PSQ, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQE, QQXT, RSP, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SH, SPDN, SQQQ, SRTY, TNA, TQQQ, TWM, TZA, UDOW, UDPIX, URTY, UWM, VFINX, VOO, VTWO, VV, UUP, USDU, UDN, EROTF, ULE, EUO, FXE, FXY, JYNFF, YCL, YCS, ITB, XHB
Joseph Calhoun profile picture
Joseph Calhoun
2.13K Followers

Summary

  • Yield curves and credit spreads are good indicators but the former aren’t particularly timely and the second can provide a lot of false signals.
  • Interest rates rose last week but the short-term trend for the 10-year Treasury yield is still down.
  • We finally got some relief in the real estate stocks last week but commodities were a big drag, mostly due to crude oil.

Multi exposure of abstract virtual financial graph hologram on blurry skyline background, forex and investment concept

Igor Kutyaev

What is the state of the US economy? When will this long-anticipated recession finally arrive? And when it does, what does it mean for investors? Those are the questions everyone is asking and the answers are, well, hard. Despite years – decades, centuries? – of research, there is no accurate

US Dollar Change

CBOE 10-Year US Treasury Yield Index

US Dollar - USD

Asset Class Snapshot

Sector Summary

Market Indicators

This article was written by

Joseph Calhoun profile picture
Joseph Calhoun
2.13K Followers
Joe has worked in the financial services industry since 1992 in various capacities, including Operations Manager, Compliance Manager, Registered Representative and Portfolio Manager. From 1997 to 2006, when he founded Alhambra Investment Management, Mr. Calhoun was a Director of Investments at Oppenheimer & Co. Mr. Calhoun holds the Series 63 (Uniform Securities Agent State Law) and 65 (Uniform Investment Advisor Law) securities licenses. He has previously taken and passed the Series 7 (General Securities Representative) and Series 9/10 (General Securities Sales Supervisor) securities exams. Joe proudly served in the U.S. Navy’s nuclear submarine service for 8 years (1983-1990) and was awarded several commendations including the Navy Achievement Medal in 1987. He studied engineering at the University of South Carolina and is a graduate of the U.S. Navy’s Nuclear Propulsion School. He founded Alhambra Investment Management as a registered investment advisory to address the needs of the individual investor. His market commentaries are widely read and published at various online outlets. He has appeared on Larry Kudlow’s program on CNBC and various radio programs. He is also an editor of the website RealClearMarkets.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.