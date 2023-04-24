primeimages/iStock via Getty Images

There must be some way out of here

Said the joker to the thief

There's too much confusion

I can't get no relief



- Bob Dylan

I am staring hard at the equity markets. For the year-to-date, the DJIA is up +1.85%, the S&P 500 is up +7.29% and the NASDAQ is up +15.16%. All this and it is just April. However, we have miles and miles to go before another new year rolls out.

All of this, of course, is on top of last year. Last year, 2022, the Dow lost -8.8%, the S&P 500 lost -19.4% and the NASDAQ lost -33.1%. Add all of this up and it is way past disheartening. So, for the last year and almost 4 months, the DJIA is minus -6.95%, the S&P 500 is minus -12.11% and the NASDAQ is minus a whopping -17.94%. Some improvement, of course, but still nothing pleasant as of yet.

We are getting battered by headwinds that are blowing in from all directions. The most consequential one is the Fed. They have raised rates by too much, and way too quickly. Fighting inflation is a noble cause, no doubt, but what it has done to borrowing costs is an offset to their nobility and a decided drag on the economy, people’s finances and corporate balance sheets.

Our recent bank calamities have also taken a toll. Every bank in America, large or small, has drawn in their horns, cut back on lending of any kind, especially in the real estate sector and the high-tech sector. It is not just the days of easy money, but also the days of easy borrowing, that have been seriously affected by our recent events. It is quite likely, in my opinion, that we are on the verge of more stringent regulations for our banks of all sizes, which will likely have material effects on the valuations of the American banks.

I also think that our current rates of interest, such as the Prime Rate and credit card rates, will have a negative impact upon our economy. Mergers, acquisitions, buyouts, takeovers and the whole schematic of investment banking is coming under fire, and I expect this to cause a protracted shrinkage as a result of the Fed’s actions.

Morgan Stanley’s chief executive, James Gorman, has warned investment banking revenues may not recover until next year. In fact, he stated equity underwriting will remain very subdued as well. I do not disagree with his assessment. As two additional examples, JPMorgan said it earned $1.65 billion in investment banking fees, down 19% from a year ago. Investment banking fees at Citigroup dropped 25% to $774 million.

These are the numbers right in front of your eyes. No relief in sight.

All of this, of course, will continue to play havoc with investments of any kind. "Caution" and "Income" remain my two choice words as we navigate a very different landscape than a few years ago. The times, they are a-changin', and investment strategies should change along with them.

