There Must Be Some Way Out Of Here

Apr. 24, 2023 2:05 PM ET1 Comment
Mark J. Grant profile picture
Mark J. Grant
6.42K Followers

Summary

  • For the last year and almost 4 months, the DJIA is minus -6.95%, the S&P 500 is minus -12.11% and the NASDAQ is minus a whopping -17.94%.
  • We are getting battered by headwinds that are blowing in from all directions. The most consequential one is the Fed, which has raised rates by too much, and way too quickly.
  • The recent bank calamities have also taken a toll. Every bank in America, large or small, has drawn in their horns, cut back on lending of any kind.
  • All of this will continue to play havoc with investments of any kind.

2023 Uncertainty QT Global financial crisis investment and managing risk in risk asset analyzing financial chart trading invest data price crypto currency

primeimages/iStock via Getty Images

There must be some way out of here
Said the joker to the thief
There's too much confusion
I can't get no relief

- Bob Dylan

I am staring hard at the equity markets. For the year-to-date, the DJIA is up +1.85%, the

This article was written by

Mark J. Grant profile picture
Mark J. Grant
6.42K Followers
Mark J. Grant is the Chief Global Strategist at Colliers Securities, LLC. The highlights of a 48-year career in the financial services industry include positions as President of an investment bank, head of Capital Markets for four investment banks, and serving on the Board of Directors of four investment banks. He has been designated as a Bloomberg Prophet, one of only 15 globally. Mark is one of the longest serving guests on CNBC’s “Squawk Box”, is frequently interviewed on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV, and is regularly quoted in the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch and other business publications. His commentary, “Out of the Box,” is subscribed to by over 5,000 money managers and financial institutions in more than 46 countries. He is also the author of a book titled “Out of the Box and onto Wall Street.” While Mark’s institutional clients include some of the largest money managers in the world, he also works with high-net worth individual investors. His unique investment strategy is especially useful for people who need yield and monthly cash flows. He employs carefully chosen closed-end funds and exchange traded funds and notes to produce monthly income for his clients, currently he is able to provide yields are 10%+, however current performance is no guarantee of future results. For additional information, email Mark at Markjgrant@Bloomberg.net.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.