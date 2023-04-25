4 High-Yield ETFs That Could Boost Your Retirement Income 33%

Deagreez

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Monday, April 24th

Investors have been worrying about recession for about a year and for good reason.

The Fed hiking rates by almost 5% in a year is the fastest pace since Paul Volcker declared war on inflation in the late 1970s and hiked all the way to 20%.

The 3m-10yr yield curve, the most accurate recession forecasting tool in history, keeps setting new records for inversion.

Yield Curve Now 1.71% Inverted

The morning of April 24th the yield curve hit another new record, -1.71%.

Mind you, the depth of inversion doesn't tell you much about the timing or severity of a recession.

Just that the bond market is pricing in a 100% probability of a recession by October 2024

Not every financial market is pricing in a recession, some, like the S&P 500 are pricing in just 62% chance of recession and the junk bond credit market is pricing in just 25%.

The economic data itself is confirming the bond market's economic bearishness.

And the Baseline and Rate of Change or BaR economic grid, which looks at 18 indicators, also confirms a major economic slowdown.

The leading indicator average has now been below the historical baseline for two consecutive weeks and usually leads the average of all 18 indicators by three months.

Which indicates a potential recession beginning in about three months.

The good news is that smart long-term income investors don't have to run and hide just because a recession is likely coming soon.

In part one of this series, I ranked all 133 aristocrats, champions, kings, and global aristocrats by dividend safety.

Dividend aristocrats, companies with 25+ year dividend growth streaks, are a wonderful way to ride out recessions while preparing for the coming bull market.

What You Have To Look Forward To Once The Bear Market Bottoms

OK, but how do income investors, including retirees counting on dividends to pay the bills, make it to that glorious future bull market?

Justin Law

For one thing, you can trust in the bluest of dividend blue-chips, whose risk of a dividend cut in any given year is 50% to 75% less than non-aristocrats.

Wide Moat Research

And even in severe recessions, such as the Great Recession and Pandemic, aristocrats continue to offer the most dependable dividends, with a 66% to 82% smaller risk of a dividend cut.

Lower Volatility To Help You Sleep Well At Night During Bear Markets

S&P

In addition to safer dividends, aristocrats are famous for outperforming the market, thanks to smaller declines in bear markets.

Wide Moat Research

In part 2 of this series, I showed you how to construct a 12-aristocrat high-yield portfolio that consists of pure 100% safety score low-volatility aristocrats.

Fundamental Summary

yield: 3.0% vs. 1.7% S&P

safety: 100% (1% severe recession cut risk)

dividend growth streak: 50 years (dividend king portfolio)

credit rating: BBB+ stable (5.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

discount to fair value: 20% vs. 8% overvalued S&P

growth consensus: 11.9%

total return consensus: 14.9% vs. 10.2% S&P 500 and 10.4% aristocrat.

This BBB+ rated dividend king portfolio matches VYM for yield and has better long-term return potential than almost any popular ETF.

12 Aristocrats Vs. S&P During Bear Markets

Bear Market 12 Aristocrats 60/40 S&P 2022 Stagflation -10% -21% -28% Pandemic Crash -27% -13% -34% 2018 -16% -9% -21% 2011 -21% -16% -22% Great Recession -40% -44% -58% 2008 -24% -33% -37% 2002 -1% -22% -33% Average -20% -23% -33% Median Decline -21% -21% -33% Click to enlarge

Not just have these aristocrats delivered 14% returns since 1996, as well as 15.2% annual income growth, returns, and dividend growth analysts expect to continue in the future, but they historically suffer 40% smaller peak declines than the S&P 500.

But what if I told you that by adding two high-yield ETFs to this portfolio, you could achieve 33% higher income, while cutting the peak bear market declines in half, and still enjoy likely market-beating returns?

That's what part 3 of this series is all about.

The Best Bear Market Hedging Strategy Can Boost Your Income By 33% While Still Delivering Double-Digit Returns

Before I show you what two high-yield ETFs we're using to boost the long-term income of this 12 aristocrat portfolio, here's the bottom line up front.

High-Yield Aristocrat Plus Portfolio Vs. 60/40

Metric 60/40 High-Yield Aristocrat Plus X Better Than 60/40 Yield 2.1% 4.2% 2.00 Growth Consensus 5.1% 7.9% 1.55 LT Consensus Total Return Potential 7.2% 12.1% 1.68 Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 5.0% 8.5% 1.68 Safe Withdrawal Rate (Risk And Inflation-Adjusted Expected Returns) 2.8% 6.2% 2.24 Conservative Time To Double (Years) 26.0 11.6 2.24 Click to enlarge

High-Yield Aristocrat Plus Portfolio Vs. S&P

Metric S&P High-Yield Aristocrat Plus X Better Than S&P 500 Yield 1.7% 4.2% 2.47 Growth Consensus 8.5% 7.9% 0.93 LT Consensus Total Return Potential 10.2% 12.1% 1.19 Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 7.1% 8.5% 1.19 Safe Withdrawal Rate (Risk And Inflation-Adjusted Expected Returns) 4.9% 6.2% 1.27 Conservative Time To Double (Years) 14.8 11.6 1.27 Click to enlarge

How would you like 33% higher income, double-digit returns, and volatility so low it's like riding over market crashes in a Rolls Royce?

That's what the best hedging strategy of the last 50 years offers.

Managed Futures + Long Duration Bonds: The Best Hedging Strategy Of The Last 50 Years

Let me show you why the KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is my favorite managed future ETF.

the long-term yield of 9.4% (since 1988)

Managed futures pay out all their gains as annual dividends. Like bonds, the yield is the return, and the return is the yield, long-term.

Bear Market Managed Futures S&P 2022 Stagflation 45% -28% Pandemic Crash 14% -34% 2018 Recession Scare Bear Market 6% -21% 2011 Debt Crisis Bear Market 4% -22% Great Recession 37% -58% Tech Crash 30% -50% 1998 Bear Market 19% -22% 1990 Recession 21% -20% 1987 Flash Crash 57% -30% 1980 to 1983 Stagflation Period 195% 51% Average 43% -23% Click to enlarge

(Source: Soc Gen, KraneShares, Barclays, Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

What about the stagflation hell of the 1970s?

Resolve Asset Management

Managed futures delivered 690% total returns during the 1970s and 22% annual returns.

They've outperformed commodities during every period of rising inflation since WWII.

And what about bonds? Such as Vanguard's Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (EDV) or my personal favorite, the US Treasury 30-Year Bond ETF (UTHY)?

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF (ZROZ) is the other super bond ETF you can consider.

EDV 24 duration

ZROZ 27 duration

UTHY 30 duration

Duration is how much a bond ETF's value will change for each 1% change in the underlying interest rate.

For example, Toronto-Dominion and HSBC's base case is that 30-year yields will fall to 1.5% to 2.5% during the coming recession.

2% mid-range base-case

1.75% yield compression

30% potential gain for EDV

34% potential gain for ZROZ

38% potential gain for UTHY

In a few weeks, I'll be doing a special report on why UTHY is my favorite long-bond ETF.

I have my entire IRA invested in that 30-year Treasury ETF at the moment

Fortune

Since WWII, when stocks fall, bonds are flat or go up 92% of the time.

And that's all US bonds; long bonds do even better.

Duke University

According to a study from Duke University, long-duration US treasuries offer the best upside in recessions while delivering the best long-term returns across the entire economic cycle.

Let's consider the last quarter century's three worst years for stocks.

Year S&P Bonds Cash Long Bonds RSBT DBMF KMLM 2022 -18.1% -13.1% 2.0% -39.4% 21.8% 21.5% 30.4% 2008 -37.0% 5.9% 1.4% 55.5% 24.5% 13.1% 40.4% 2002 -22.1% 9.9% 1.6% 36.9% 31.9% 12.9% -9.2% Average -25.7% 0.9% 1.7% 17.7% 26.1% 15.8% 20.5% Click to enlarge

As long as inflation isn't raging higher, bonds offer the best bang for your hedging buck.

And what about KMLM?

Here is the deep dive introduction to KMLM, but here's the bottom line.

best index returns in the managed futures industry since 1988 (2X its peers)

KMLM is the Warren Buffett of managed futures

best "crisis alpha" returns during market crisis periods

Crisis Period US Stocks Bonds Long Bonds Cash RSBT DBMF KMLM 50/50% Long Bonds And KMLM December 2021 to September 2022 -25% -14.4% -44.8% 0.6% 28.7% 31.6% 44.8% 0.0% January 2020 to March 2020 -20% -2.6% 20.3% 0.3% 0.3% -0.8% 13.9% 17.1% October 2007 to February 2009 -50% 6.1% 24.0% 2.5% 25.9% 13.5% 37.4% 30.7% August 2000 to December 2002 -41% 33.4% 149.6% 11.2% 78.6% 28.8% 30.4% 90.0% Average -34% 5.6% 37.3% 3.6% 33.4% 18.3% 31.6% 34.5% Click to enlarge

Since 1980 there hasn't been a single bear market where long bonds + managed futures weren't flat or went up. That was also true in 2022, the worst bond crash in US history.

In fact, over the last 50 years, bonds + managed futures have averaged 25% gains during the S&P's bear markets (averaging 25% declines).

average the mirror image of the market during a crash

Why am I using 50% long bonds and 50% KMLM today?

6.6% average yield for 50/50 KMLM 30-year bond ETF

6.6% long-term expected returns

If you take a 3% yielding aristocrat portfolio with 15% long-term historical and consensus future return potential and then added 33% 6.6% yielding long bonds and KMLM the result is a 4.2% yielding portfolio with 12.1% long-term return potential.

33% higher income than the aristocrats themselves

OK, so there's your higher yield. But what about the great long-term returns? And lower volatility for an already low-volatility portfolio?

Aristocrats + High-Yield Hedges = A Match Made In Low Volatility Heaven

Here is the power of diversifying even the highest quality aristocrat portfolio with bonds and managed futures.

Historical Returns Since December 2007 (Start Of The Great Recession)

By adding 16.7% managed futures and 16.7% long bonds to the high-yield 12 aristocrat portfolio from Part 2, we were able to achieve market-beating returns with 50% smaller declines than the aristocrats alone.

An aristocratic portfolio that historically falls 40% less than the S&P, even with no hedges

In fact, during the second worst market crash in US history, this portfolio fell just 22%, barely a bear market.

The FactSet consensus is that this 67% aristocrat 33% hedges portfolio will deliver about 12% long-term returns, which is very close to its historical average rolling returns across every time period.

And with ultra-SWAN low volatility like this.

Bear Market S&P 12 Dividend Aristocrats 12 Dividend Aristocrats + Long Bonds And Managed Futures 2022 Stagflation -28% -10% -6% Pandemic Crash -34% -27% -12% 2018 Recession Scare Bear Market -21% -16% -11% 2011 Debt Crisis Bear Market -22% -21% -7% Great Recession -58% -39% -22% Average -33% -23% -12% Median -28% -21% -11% Click to enlarge

How would you like to earn a 4.2% yield from an aristocrat portfolio while enjoying market-beating long-term returns and 64% smaller peak declines than the S&P during even the most extreme market crashes?

In 2022, 12 aristocrats were down 6.4%, and aristocrats + hedges 5.3%.

S&P was down 18%, and 60/40 was down 16%.

71% smaller decline in 2022 despite the worst bond crash in US history

That's the power of the best hedging strategy of the last 53 years, bonds + managed futures combined with 12 of the safest dividend aristocrats you can buy today.

The Two Downsides Of Bonds + Managed Futures

There is always a catch with any investing strategy, and here are the two biggest downsides to bonds and managed futures.

First, there are taxes to consider.

While stock total returns are a function of yield + growth, and thus you can avoid paying capital gains taxes for years or decades, that's not possible with managed futures or bonds.

97% of long-term bond returns are a function of yield

taxed as ordinary income

exempt from state taxes

Bond ETFs and bond income of all kinds, and thus bond returns, are taxed as ordinary income (other than Municipal bonds).

In other words, long-duration US treasuries, which historically generate 4% long-term returns (and are expected to in the future), can have tax rates as high as 37% in taxable accounts.

own in retirement accounts to avoid the tax bill

Roth IRA will have permanent tax deference

What about managed futures? Futures are taxed as 60% long-term capital gains and 40% short-term.

60% taxed as qualified dividends

40% taxed as ordinary income

Here's what that means for someone in the top tax bracket living in Florida or Texas, a state with no income taxes.

KMLM (or any managed futures ETF) is taxed at a 24.3% rate (in taxable accounts)

Long bonds (EDV, ZROZ, or UTHY) are taxed at a 37% rate

A 50/50 hedging portfolio is taxed at a 30.7% rate

In other words, 6.6% long-term historical returns and future expected returns are only true in a retirement account. In a taxable account, it's actually 4.6%.

A 0.7% overall portfolio return drag from hedging taxes

Taxes eat up 6% of the expected return in a taxable account

But of course, in a retirement account, you can defer the taxes (in 401K or IRA) until you start taking money out, and in a Roth, the taxes are never an issue.

But one downside to owning hedges is that you have to understand there is simply no way around it.

Bonds and managed futures have naturally variable income over time. Just look at the crazy income volatility of a 60/40 as a perfect example of that.

33% long bonds and managed futures also result in some income volatility though far less than a 60/40.

Annual Income Growth Since 2008

12 aristocrats 4.5% (due to MO spinoff in 2008)

12 aristocrats + hedges 4.8%

60/40: 5.6%

Bottom Line: These 4 High-Yield ETFs Could Boost Your Retirement Income 33% While Helping You Sleep Extra Well During The Coming Recession

In part 2 of this series, I showed you how to build a 3% yielding aristocrat portfolio with only perfect safety score aristocrats.

matching VYM's yield

Now I just showed you how adding 16.7% EDV, ZROZ, or UTHY and 16.7% KMLM can boost that yield by 33% to 4.2%.

High-Yield Aristocrat Plus Portfolio Vs. S&P

Metric S&P High-Yield Aristocrat Plus X Better Than S&P 500 Yield 1.7% 4.2% 2.47 Growth Consensus 8.5% 7.9% 0.93 LT Consensus Total Return Potential 10.2% 12.1% 1.19 Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 7.1% 8.5% 1.19 Safe Withdrawal Rate (Risk And Inflation-Adjusted Expected Returns) 4.9% 6.2% 1.27 Conservative Time To Double (Years) 14.8 11.6 1.27 Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

That means far superior yield to the 60/40 or S&P 500 and superior long-term historical and future expected returns, resulting in potentially life-changing returns.

Bear Market S&P 12 Dividend Aristocrats 12 Dividend Aristocrats + Long Bonds And Managed Futures 2022 Stagflation -28% -10% -6% Pandemic Crash -34% -27% -12% 2018 Recession Scare Bear Market -21% -16% -11% 2011 Debt Crisis Bear Market -22% -21% -7% Great Recession -58% -39% -22% Average -33% -23% -12% Median -28% -21% -11% Click to enlarge

Superior yield, superior returns, and 64% smaller peak declines in even the most extreme market crashes.

This is the power of a diversified portfolio with world-beater blue-chip assets.

When will the recession begin? Probably July, but it doesn't matter.

How bad will the recession be? Likely a mild downturn (a 0.6% peak decline is the economist consensus), but it doesn't matter.

How bad will the likely stock market correction be? Likely 15% to 30%, but it doesn't matter.

If you own the world's best income-producing assets, you don't have to obsess over inflation, quarterly interest rates, the Fed, global geopolitics, US elections, or even quarterly earnings.

You never have to pray for luck because the world's best companies will work hard for you, and you'll make your own.

This is how combining individual aristocrats with the best hedging strategy of the last 53 years can help you retire in safety and splendor, no matter what's coming next for the economy or the stock market.