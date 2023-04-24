The Trade Desk Q1 Preview: Even With An EPS Beat, It's Still Too Expensive
Summary
- I lay out my assumptions for why The Trade Desk, Inc.'s Q1 2023 could reach $0.24, which is 100% higher than the consensus figure.
- And even on the back of that assumption, the stock is still very richly priced.
- My sole contention here is that everything needs to go right for this for new investors coming to the stock to be left with upside prospects.
- The Trade Desk's prospects explained in plain English.
Investment Thesis
The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is one of the best ad tech companies. It continues to grow faster than its larger peers and is taking market share in advertising during an advertising downturn, leaving it very well positioned for when the advertising market finally regains its footing.
According to my estimates, even if I assume that Q1 2023 (expected May 9) beats The Street's expectations by 100%, I argue that this stock is still left priced at 50x forward non-GAAP EPS.
Consequently, I don't believe this is a compelling entry point for new investors.
Why The Trade Desk? Why Now?
The Trade Desk's business model is about providing independent advertising opportunities outside of the top 3 advertising companies, namely Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), and Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN). These 3 are often described as a Walled Gardened. But don't let that catchy term distract you away from what is inherently simple.
The Trade Desk is akin to a brokerage. If you want to buy a digital advert on a connected TV, you'll reach out to The Trade Desk's platform.
In more detail, The Trade Desk is a Demand Side Platform. This again sounds complicated, but it's really quite straightforward. A brand needs to increase the awareness of its products or service. So that brand will engage advertisers and agencies with their very specific goals.
Those specific goals are called programmatic ad campaigns. Again, this isn't as complicated as it sounds. It simply means that there's a thrust towards an automated advertising process through a brokerage firm.
The more successful the ad campaign, the better the ROI, the more The Trade Desk will make, and by extension, the more repeat customers The Trade Desk will have.
Furthermore, to be clear, there's a reason why The Trade Desk is as highly coveted by investors as it is. For example, The Trade Desk managed to surpass the massive headwinds of having to operate in a ''cookieless'' environment, by getting ahead of the curve and launching its own version, Unified ID 2.0, to capture identifying user information. Nevertheless, I still charge that all of The Trade Desk's future prospects have already been reflected in its valuation premium.
Revenue Growth Rates
Let's be clear, The Trade Desk is no longer reporting hypergrowth. Whether or not The Trade Desk is able to end up printing mid-20s% growth rates this year very much boils down to the overall advertising market regaining its footing in H2 2023.
Nevertheless, for now, I very much expect that when The Trade Desk reports its Q1 2023 results, its revenue growth rates will be sub-20%. After all, we've seen ample rumors swirling around that the economy is weak. And if the economy is weak, then advertising which is a leading economic indicator will also be weak.
Profitability Profile, Intoxicated with Stock-Based Compensation
When interest rates were at close to 0%, it didn't matter whether or not a company was making a profit. It was all about the future prospects of a business.
But today, ''clean'' profits are once more the raison d'etre of a business. Investors will be looking towards Q1 2023 results to see two aspects.
1) What's the underlying profitability of the business. Both in terms of non-GAAP and GAAP.
2) How much has stock-based compensation (''SBC'') increased in the past 12 months? Has The Trade Desk's SBC increased at a faster pace than its revenues?
I believe that when Q1 2023 reports, The Trade Desk's bottom line EPS will come in around $0.24.
For this figure, I've assumed that non-GAAP net income is up 17% y/y to $123 million from $105 million in the prior year, while the number of shares outstanding has increased 2% y/y to 510 million.
TTD Stock Valuation -- 50x Forward Non-GAAP
Despite assuming that The Trade Desk's Q1 2023 non-GAAP EPS figure reaches $0.24, which I should note is a figure that's 100% higher than The Street's expectations of $0.12, this still leaves The Trade Desk very richly valued.
According to my own estimates, The Trade Desk is on target to reach $1.25 of EPS this year. This leaves the stock priced around 50x forward non-GAAP EPS.
The Bottom Line
The point that I'm desiring to make is this: I recognize that The Trade Desk is an above-average advertising enterprise. I also give The Trade Desk credit for the expectation of being able to grow its revenues at more than double digits into Q1 2023. Particularly given that most advertising companies, including Alphabet and Meta, are barely able to eke out high single digits growth in Q1 2023.
But paying more than 50x non-GAAP EPS is just such a rich valuation that it doesn't leave new investors coming to The Trade Desk, Inc. stock with much upside potential.
