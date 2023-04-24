THEPALMER

Thesis: Is It A Value Trap?

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) is a prominent player in the commercial vehicle solutions and services market in North America. The company operates a network of Rush Truck Centers dealerships, which provide a range of offerings, such as new and used trucks, aftermarket parts, and service and repair facilities. Over the years, Rush has consistently grown its revenues, net income, EBITDA, and cash flow from operations. Notably, the company has managed to deliver impressive results even amidst the challenges posed by the pandemic.

However, when examining the company's business numbers over the past decade, it becomes apparent that there has been a shift in its performance. While I encourage you to conduct your own research, it is evident that Rush has been earning more than usual. In this article, I will delve into various aspects of the company's performance, including:

Earnings and revenue growth

Margins

Return on invested capital performance

Current valuation.

Although the current valuation may appear appealing at first glance, it is crucial to undertake a thorough analysis to determine whether the current margins are sustainable due to a moat or market dynamics. As such, it is important to carefully scrutinize the company's financials to assess its long-term viability.

Earnings And Revenue Growth:

The company has exhibited robust growth over the past decade, with most metrics experiencing a >10% CAGR increase. Although EBITDA has demonstrated solid growth and reached $700 million in 2022, cash flow from operations and free cash flow have remained stagnant. Upon examining the company's free cash flow, it is evident that Rush has generated less than $1 billion over the past ten years, excluding acquisitions. However, when accounting for acquisitions, the company has only produced a few hundred million USD of free cash flow for its shareholders over a 10 years’ time period! In light of the company's $3 billion market capitalization, this performance is not particularly exceptional.

Growth Metrics (SA & Author)

Margins:

From 2013 to 2020, Rush's operating income margin remained at approximately 3%. However, over the past two years, the margin has increased significantly to 6% and 7%. It could be argued that the business has undergone a transformation and has become more profitable due to organic factors or temporary market dynamics. Upon closer examination of the numbers, it is evident that the improved bottom-line performance is due to an increase in gross profit. Several industries have experienced shortages since the onset of the pandemic, and some have leveraged their pricing power resulting from the supply and demand imbalance. If this effect were to dissipate, I believe Rush's operating income would likely normalize to levels half as high as they are currently.

Operating Income Margins (SA & Author)

ROIC (Return On Invested Capital):

Once again, the chart displayed below highlights the significant impact of the past two years on Rush's return on invested capital. A business that has consistently generated returns below 6% has now managed to improve its ROIC to double-digit territory. However, investors should be aware of the risk of seeing the ROIC decline back to pre-pandemic levels. It is crucial to note that these returns are considerably lower than what top-performing businesses generate. Moreover, even if Rush can somehow sustain a 12% ROIC organically, as they did in 2022, this level of performance is still relatively low compared to that of well-performing American businesses, which typically generate ROICs of 15% or more. Therefore, it is imperative to consider the sustainability of the current ROIC levels and evaluate whether the company's performance can continue to meet or exceed the expectations of investors in the long run.

ROIC (Growth Metrics)

Current Valuation:

Rush Enterprises appears to be trading at an attractive valuation based on its current EBITDA figures from 2021 and 2022. The current EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.2 is below the 10-year average of 9, indicating potential for a 50% increase in stock appreciation if the multiple were to normalize. However, it's important to note that if we adjust for a more historically consistent EBITDA margin of 7%, the current EV/EBITDA multiple would be 8.6, which is more in line with the 10-year multiple valuation the market has given to Rush.

In my opinion, the market may have already factored in a potential normalization, as the current multiple may appear cheap at first glance but looks fair after accounting for a potential normalization.

EV/EBITDA status quo and with normalized margins (SA & Author)

Conclusions:

The company has shown solid growth in revenues, net income, EBITDA, and margins over the past decade, especially since the pandemic. However, the company's free cash flow for shareholders has not been exceptional, considering the $3 billion market cap. The company's operating income margin has jumped from 3% to 6-7% in the past two years due to increased gross profit, which may not be sustainable if market dynamics change. The return on invested capital has also improved significantly but is still relatively low compared to other good American businesses. The current EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.2 appears cheap, but after accounting for normalization, the multiple looks fair, which suggests the market may already be discounting a normalization. Investors should consider the risks of seeing ROIC and operating income margins fall back to pre-pandemic levels.