Bad Boeing News: Assessing The Stock Impact

(This report was issued to members of The Aerospace Forum on April 19. All data herein is from that date or prior).

On Friday, the 14th of April Boeing (BA) stock plunged following news that some Boeing 737 MAX deliveries were delayed. I covered the problems that extend beyond financial pressure in a report. For the details, I would refer you to the report but the main problem I'm seeing is that issues continue to be found adding to the long list of problems surfaced under the current CEO's tenure. I strongly feel that the time that we should give CEO David Calhoun a pat on the back for just following industry practices. It's also an important moment to realize that the recurring view from some readers that due to the extensive audit of the Boeing 737 MAX, the airplane is safer than any other airplane is ripe for the bin and investors should realize that the audit has actually been limited to an audit of the systems related to the MCAS and has not been a nose-to-tail audit including a review of manufacturing processes.

One thing that was not quite known is the financial impact, which I will elaborate on in this report and connect it to the stock price. The CEO gave some additional details during the shareholders meeting, so we have some reference to perform calculations and measure it against my previous estimates. I will also explain why I maintain my Buy rating for Boeing stock.

Why Boeing Stock Continues To Be A Buy

While the challenges at Boeing are significant in its commercial as well as its defense segment, I don't think having strong selling sentiments accurately reflect the realities of the industry and are in fact mostly driven by emotions rather than rationale. As I discussed earlier, while there's a tendency to have an overly negative view on Boeing stock due to the issues it's facing the reality is that its delivery volumes are better than what we see at Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF). I see a lot of people with the perception that things are only challenging for Boeing from a production and supply chain point of view, but that is simply not correct. I wouldn't say there's no justification for concern, but what we are seeing too often are knee-jerk reactions just because Boeing's name is involved while Airbus in some ways is facing similar challenges. Maybe it's a bad time to be named Boeing and that is the collateral damage of the executive mindset, but I don't think that is a justification to be emotional rather than rational when investing.

Furthermore, while Boeing is not optimally positioned with regard to geopolitics many doomsayers or better said thinkers do not at all consider that there currently are only two big manufacturers of commercial airplanes in the world and Boeing is one of them. In years from now, there will be three, but if the Sino-American relations deteriorate a simple set of sanctions will ground all of the Chinese aspirations to set up a thriving airplane manufacturing industry at once. Besides that data analyzed by evoX Data Analytics showed that despite geopolitical tension as a reason for not pacing the re-introduction of the Boeing 737 MAX in China is fading as demand for air travel is increasing in China. So, what you're essentially left with is an industry with high demand in which Boeing continues to play a vital role, but with challenges some of which are indeed there but some are also definitely overblown.

So, while there often is a focus on one-day price action the reality is that for the longer term, Boeing stock has a lot to offer as issues dissolve. The recent price drop following the Boeing 737 MAX news is notable on the year-to-date chart. However, if you look at that chart and the one-year chart you will notice the drop on the year-to-date chart but it is not an extraordinary drop. On the one-year chart, you barely notice the drop. The only thing that can be said is that the drop happened on higher volume. I think that is to a major extent driven by short-term focused investors who saw the risk in the short term being infused by the latest issues as on one hand the problems on the Boeing 737 MAX occurred and on the other hand there was little quantifiable impact to put the near term risk in context.

Boeing 737 MAX Deliveries Continue But The Pressure Is Real

As I noted before, you might get the impression that the Boeing 737 MAX deliveries are fully stopped. That is not the case. The issues affect the Boeing 737 MAX 8 and Boeing 737 MAX 8 200 as well as Boeing's multi-role maritime patrol airplane. However, the Boeing 737 MAX 9, which accounts for roughly 20% of the deliveries is not affected. Does this mean that this is business as usual or that the impact is only modest? No. I have seen comments from people who view the impact as overblown because deliveries are still occurring, but there is an impact.

The news about the most recent issues were made public on the 13th of April. Since then, only two deliveries occurred for the MAX 8 and none of the MAX 9. Delivery data for Q1 shows that there were 111 Boeing 737 MAX deliveries indicating an average of 1.23 deliveries per day. There only have been five days since the news on the Boeing 737 MAX issues so admittedly the robustness of the dataset is not great but two deliveries in five days indicates 0.4 deliveries per day which is a lot lower compared to the average number of deliveries per day in Q1. Last year, April deliveries averaged at 0.93 Boeing 737 MAX deliveries per calendar day. This year, in the first 13 days of April the average number of deliveries was 1.08 and 0.4 after the Boeing 737 MAX problems surfaced and the deliveries over the first 18 days in April is 0.5 deliveries. So, if you are trying to make this look small because deliveries are still occurring you might be right saying that deliveries are still occurring but the impact is there.

Boeing 737 MAX Deliveries Set To Fall

What really is the watch item is not so much the near-term impact. The impact is visible, but what we are interested in knowing is what the full year impact will be. Not having any insight on the impact is what contributed to the falling stock prices.

Calhoun provided some insight during the company's annual shareholder meeting saying that airlines would be missing out on 45-50 deliveries this summer but the 2025-2026 schedule as well as the anticipated ramp up in Boeing 737 MAX production would not be changed. Calhoun only focused on missed deliveries this summer but did not comment on whether this would also affect its full year guidance. My guess is that during the company's first quarter earnings call, we will be given some more insight.

But we can already get an impression. With 45-50 deliveries less for the peak summer season which runs from June through August, we do know that impact will mostly be centered on April and May as airlines try to get their hands on aircraft before the peak summer season. That's not to say that some of the impact will not come from lower airplane deliveries during the peak summer season itself.

Modeling a normal delivery flow of 40 airplanes which includes 30 Boeing 737 MAX newly-built airplanes and 10 airplanes delivered from storage and subtracting Boeing 737 MAX 9 deliveries, we get to 36 deliveries per month for the Boeing 737 MAX 8 in a normal setting. 45-50 fewer aircraft essentially means that 1.25-1.4 months of production is affected which more or less captures half of April through May. We don't know whether Boeing will catch up on deliveries in the last quarter of the year or whether things will get even worse. I believe Calhoun commented in this way on purpose to shield himself from having to make timeline statements that project further into the future and could possibly showcase a bigger impact. So, it should be noted that the statement about 45-50 fewer deliveries does not at all provide a conclusive basis for the entire year but it seemingly suggests that we have to expect little to no deliveries in the weeks ahead. The averages suggest somewhere north of 15 deliveries until the end of May including 5-6 Boeing 737 MAX 9.

What I noted in my previous report is the following:

Since a significant number of airplanes is affected, there's a chance that Boeing might actually see deliveries slipping into next year. The way I look at it is that if we have a one month slip on deliveries, we will look at deliveries slipping from the higher end of the range to the lower end of the guided delivery range for the Boeing 737, and if we have a slip of another month it could result in Boeing missing its delivery target for the year.

The insights we have now under the assumption that things won't get worse but also not better somewhat confirm my view that deliveries are set to slip from the high end of the Boeing 737 delivery guidance to the low end since the peak summer deliveries will be 50 units lower and Boeing guided for 400 to 450 deliveries for the Boeing 737 MAX. Assuming that all these 50 deliveries slip into 2024 and things don't get worse do show that there is risk to the delivery target for this year but it should also be nothing more than a timing issue. It's a very unfortunate timing issue but the deliveries missed out on this year should be compensated for next year.

The Impact On Boeing Stock

With the number of potential affected deliveries through summer peak season, we can also make some projections on potential revenue and earnings losses when carried through the year.

Revenues impact Earnings Impact per share Delivery Reduction Low High Low High Low High 45 $ 2,257 $ 2,361 $ 411.94 $ 430.91 $ 0.68 $ 0.72 50 $ 2,508 $ 2,624 $ 457.71 $ 478.79 $ 0.76 $ 0.79 Click to enlarge

We often see analysts and commenters putting on display extreme views without backing things up with numbers which makes one prone to letting emotions rule rationale. For the aerospace industry, it's more difficult to gain insights as pricing and margin data is considered proprietary. Using my internal modeling tools, I have calculated the revenue impact, earnings impact and the impact per share for 45 and 50 fewer Boeing 737 deliveries. On topline that could hurt Boeing between $2.25 billion and $2.63 billion. If we translate that to missed earnings, we see an impact of $410 million to $480 million. The next step is to translate to an impact per share. The latest known share count for Boeing is 598.2 million shares but we have observed that this number is steadily rising. So, we have followed the trend and amortized the impact over 602.6 million shares which leads to an earnings per share pressure of $0.68 to $0.79.

The next step would be to multiply this with a price-to-earnings multiple to assess the share price impact. This is where things get tricky. Since Boeing is loss making, we can't really use a current multiple. I used an 18.2x multiple, which is based on the PE ratio of Boeing prior to the Boeing 737 MAX crisis and that gives us a share price impact of $12.44 to $14.50. Boeing share prices initially dropped from $213.46 to $199.86 indicating a $13.60 decline. So, I would say that the market actually did a pretty decent job pushing those 45-50 deliveries out of the share price.

The Free Cash Flow Story

Those who follow my work for a longer time most likely know that I often point out that Boeing trades on cash flow and less so on earnings. So, the alternative way to look at this is by assuming that the 45-50 deliveries will slip into next year and so we also take out the association cash flows which I believe are in the range of $616 million to $800 million or $1.02 to $1.33 per share. Multiplying that with a 13.7x free cash flow multiple which has suited estimates rather well in the past we get to a $14 to $18.18 pressure on free cash flow. So, from free cash flow perspective the market took out 45 airplane deliveries but not the possible 50 delayed deliveries.

Boeing Stock Recovers On CEO Comments

Since Calhoun commented on the initial impact of the Boeing 737 MAX delivery slowdown on peak summer deliveries, Boeing stock prices have recovered to $208.37. So, you could say that the market has refused or failed to fully factor in the delivery delays from earnings or free cash flow perspective, but we should keep in mind that there are different types of investors with different investment horizons and risk tolerances and while I don't want to spin things into a positive story the market liked the fact that Calhoun saw no risk to 2025-2026 free cash flow targets and it also did not ask suppliers to deviate from the master schedule which indicates that a possible rate increase or rate break to 38 airplanes per month is still on the table. That provides support to the 2025-2026 targets and could provide a $4+ billion boost to Boeing revenues on annual scale. While it remains to be seen whether there really is no longer term impact or free cash flow impact to 2023, it does provide a lot of support to existing price targets.

So, while short-term focused shareholders bailed investors that invest for the longer term saw an opportunity.

Boeing Expectations For Q1 2023

Boeing will be announcing earnings on the 26th of April and analysts are expecting $17.56 billion in revenues and a loss per share of $1.01. While the impact of the new Boeing 737 MAX problems will not necessarily be visible in the Q1 2023, we do await comments from Boeing on any impact on full year targets and results.

Conclusion: Long-Term Investors Take Their Chance On Boeing Stock

While we see a lot of emotions surrounding Boeing and the Boeing 737 MAX, I have tried to actually take an approach that can be supported by numbers and those numbers show that the initial stock price decline was justified if the objective was to push the 45-50 deliveries out of the stock price. We won't know what the exact impact will be this year, so I hope that we will get more information on that but the reality is that whereas some short-term focused investors have sold, long-term oriented investors saw their chance to add to a long-term position.