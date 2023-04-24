Enovix: Convertible Senior Note Offering And Fab-2 Scenario Analysis

Summary

  • On April 17, Enovix announced its intention to offer $150 million in convertible senior notes due 2028 in a private placement.
  • On April 18, Enovix priced the notes at a rate of 3% each year and the company expects $133.9 million in net proceeds from the offering.
  • The use of proceeds from the sale of these notes and the $70 million non-dilutive financing will enable Enovix to build the four production lines in Fab-2 in Malaysia.
  • Enovix's current $1.7 billion enterprise value today equates to 11x the EBIT produced from Fab-2 in the "Best" case scenario and 21x the EBIT produced from Fab-2 in the "Worst" case scenario.
  • Enovix will be reporting first quarter 2023 results on April 26, which is next week, and I will be watching closely.
Abstract Battery supply digital 3d concept

Olemedia

This article was first posted in Outperforming the Market on April 19, 2023.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) will be reporting first quarter 2023 results on April 26, which is next week.

The article will be a brief one on the recent convertible

