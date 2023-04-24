Eli Lilly Q1 2023 Earnings Preview: Mounjaro Sales Will Be The Headline News

Apr. 24, 2023
Summary

  • Eli Lilly and Company releases its Q1 2023 earnings on Thursday, 27th April.
  • Lilly's revenue growth has been so-so and its earnings hit-and-miss over the past couple of years - but that is not the real story.
  • Recently approved Mounjaro is expected to become an all-time best-seller in Type 2 diabetes and could also win approval to treat obesity.
  • The main rival to Novo Nordisk's Ozempic / Wegovy, Mounjaro is forecast to become an all-time best-selling drug if approval in obesity is won.
  • That could happen this year - as could an approval for Alzheimer's drug Donanemab. Lilly stock is almost absurdly overvalued based on current performance, but could be significantly undervalued based on pipeline potential.
Eli Lilly and Company World Headquarters. Lilly makes Medicines and Pharmaceuticals.

jetcityimage

Investment Overview

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will announce its Q1 2023 earnings this Thursday, 27th April. In this post, I will provide an overview of the company, its assets, expected Q1 2023 performance, and my short- and long-term takes on Lilly's valuation

chart

"Big 8" US Pharmas key metrics compared (data collected from TradingView, Google Finance)

chart

Eli Lilly EPS per quarter (Lilly Q4 earnings presentation)

chart

Eli Lilly 2023 guidance (Lilly earnings presentation)

chart

Lilly revenues per quarter historical (Seeking Alpha)

chart

Lilly revenue guidance by product to 2030 (my table and assumptions)

chart

Lilly key events in 2023 (Lilly presentation)

