Serica Energy plc (SQZZF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 24, 2023 3:08 PM ETSerica Energy plc (SQZZF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.1K Followers

Serica Energy plc (OTCPK:SQZZF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mitch Flegg - Chief Executive Officer

Mitch Flegg

[Starts Abruptly] miserably to finish everything within the allotted time on the first two. So, I'll try and keep the -- try and keep this moving along. I'm going to make a short presentation, and I'll try and keep it as short as possible, so that we can get on to the questions. Please put your questions into the Q&A function, and I've got a number of questions that were sent in advance. So, thanks for those of you that have sent those questions through.

It's a bit of a strange thing actually, we're now here almost four months through 2023, and I'm talking about the 2022 full year end results. And if you -- if anyone casts their mind back to the start of 2022, we were in a completely different world. Gas prices were still less volatile than they are at the moment. It was pre the Russia invasion of Ukraine, it was pre the tax changes that we've seen in the U.K. for oil and gas companies in the last year. And finally, it was well before we'd even thought about anything to do with Tailwind. So, we were a very different company, and the industry was very different.

So -- but as I say, this is about our 2022 results. So, the first half of the presentation will be about that. And then, I will go on to talk a little bit more about the Tailwind transaction, because I'm sure that's really more what you guys want to hear about.

It is worth going back and looking at what we did in 2022, because it was a year that I think we're

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.