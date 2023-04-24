MartinPrescott/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) is a customer relationship management platform. The good news is that coming out of Q4 2022, its non-GAAP operating profit margins had expanded, which positively delighted investors.

The bad news is that paying more than 90x forward non-GAAP EPS for a business whose customer base is by definition small and medium-sized enterprises leaves this stock too exposed to negative surprises.

Why HubSpot? Why Now?

HubSpot is a platform for customer relationship management ("CRM") that caters to small and medium-sized businesses.

HubSpot users may reach out to, interact with, and gain insights from their customers with HubSpot CRM solutions. Users get access to a record of all interactions with their current customers through the CRM.

For smaller businesses that lack the resources to create their own fully-fledged CRM platform or to adopt more expensive alternative choices, HubSpot strives to be a one-stop shop.

Ironically, the paragraph above can be both the bull and the bear case. The bull case is that small businesses that aren't willing to pay up for Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) can adopt HubSpot. This allows HubSpot to gain market share in this niche, where Salesforce doesn't compete.

Meanwhile, the bear case arises because the bulk of HubSpot's customer base is made up of small- and medium-sized businesses.

Consequently, during times of economic contraction, it's this cohort of customers that will be forced to contract their operations and delay any further expansion of their IT infrastructure.

In fact, recall that during the Q4 earnings call, this exact element surfaced during the Q&A:

We saw deal cycles lengthening. We saw more decision-makers involved. We saw more scrutiny of deals and budgets before approvals. Q4 did not get better, but it did not get materially worse and so what we have assumed is that the demand environment will remain challenging going into 2023.

From the unofficial commentary that we've heard from companies in the past several weeks within the IT sector, HubSpot won't be immune to the decreasing IT investments that we are witnessing across a wide range of businesses.

Revenue Growth Rates are Expected to Remain Strong

HUBS revenue growth rates

The graphic above shows that there's a steady deceleration in HubSpot's revenue growth rates.

That being said, Q1 2023 is expected to come in around 20% CAGR. What this means in practical terms is that if Q1 2023 ends up growing by 20% relative to Q1 of last year, the remainder of 2023 should be up against much easier comparables.

Let me put it another way.

We know that over the past 12 trailing quarters, HubSpot has consistently tempered investors' expectations only to positively surprise investors with its topline results.

Therefore, I am inclined to believe that when HubSpot delivers its Q1 2023 results on May 3, it will report at least 20% y/y.

Now, I wish to make an important point. Just because we can practically bank on HubSpot delivering a positive topline beat, this doesn't necessarily mean that the stock will rally. Why?

Because oftentimes, even if we know what a company's result will be prior to the earnings print and even then, we won't know what investors' reaction will be.

Further Positives to Come From Future Leverage

Yet another positive element to the bull case is that HubSpot, Inc. boasts of very high gross profit margins.

Case in point, Q4 2022 finished with 83%, up over 200 basis points from the prior year's Q4.

That being said, HubSpot's high gross margins aren't translating into strong operating margins. For instance, observe below the slow increase from the very small profit base of the past several years.

HUBS Q4 2022

At the same time, I fully recognize that Q4 2023 pointed to a very strong uptick in non-GAAP operating margins, at a more than 300 basis y/y improvement.

HUBS Q4 2022

Nevertheless, what's dragging back HubSpot's overall profitability is its lavish use of stock-based compensation, which was up 67% y/y (not shown).

If a company's topline increases by less than 30% y/y, while management's stock-based compensation increases by more than 65% y/y, investors will obviously ponder whether there's perhaps too much ''corporate fat'' overdue for some trimming.

The Bottom Line

HubSpot, Inc. has clearly found investor favor in the past few months, with the stock jumping more than 30% in a few months. And yet, despite this new shareholder base's enthusiasm for HubSpot, Inc., I simply cannot support paying close to 100x forward non-GAAP EPS for a business whose customer base is openly pushing back against further IT investment.