Coca-Cola: Lack Of Multiple Expansion Opportunities

Apr. 24, 2023 4:24 PM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO)1 Comment
LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
287 Followers

Summary

  • The company managed macroeconomic uncertainty through revenue growth management and pricing increases.
  • Inflation has already offset much of the company's pricing initiatives.
  • The stock value is not appealing due to limited opportunities for valuation multiple expansion and no large share repurchase plan in place.

Cola with ice

karandaev

Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was founded in 1892. It produces and sells finished soft drinks, other beverages, and beverage concentrates. In 2022, sparkling soft drinks accounted for 69% of unit case sales, while Coca-Cola accounted for 46% of those sales.

Revenues breakdown by regions

Revenues Breakdown by Region (Company's Filing)

U.S. March Retail Sales

U.S. March Retail Sales (U.S. Census Bureau)

Valuation multiples

Valuation Multiples (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
287 Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.