AMD: TSMC Predicts The Chip Bottom

David Becker

As Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) heads towards reporting Q1'23 results on May 2, shareholders already got some positive indications from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM). The chip manufacturer for leading advanced fabless chip companies like AMD sees the prolonged chip inventory issue ending this quarter. My investment thesis is ultra Bullish on the stock expecting another $100 rally once the current chip inventory issue passes.

Source: Finviz

Chip Bottom

TSMC reported Q1'23 earnings on April 20 and provided a mixed picture of chip demand. The chip company missed revenue targets for the quarter and guided down for Q2 while predicting a current bottom in the inventory correction bleeding into Q3, at the latest.

Per the Q1'23 earnings call, Vice Chairman & CEO C. C. Wei made the following statement regarding the chip inventory correction:

Having said that, we believe we are passing through the bottom of the cycle of TSMC business in the second quarter. While we forecast only a gradual recovery, for the semiconductor ex memory industry in second half 2023, TSMC's business in the second half of this year is expected to be stronger than the first half, supported by customers' new product launches.

TSMC guided to Q2'23 revenues declining ~10% from last year with revenues of $15.2 to $16.0 billion, down from $16.7 billion in Q1. The numbers definitely reflect a slowdown, though the company was clear high-end 3nm chips are actually in short supply.

The impact of the numbers on AMD is complex with TSMC forecasting an end to the PC inventory correction around the end of 2022. The chip company competes with Intel (INTC) for chip foundry sales with the latter believed to be the main culprit of an oversupply scenario based on chips built at their own foundries.

AMD made the following comment on the Q4'22 earnings call back in early February after taking a massive $1 billion hit to sales from the PC chip inventory correction:

As we enter 2023, we expect the overall demand environment to remain mixed with the second half stronger than the first half. In the PC market, we are planning for the PC TAM to be down approximately 10% for 2023. We expect to continue to ship below consumption in the first quarter to reduce downstream inventory, which is reflected in our guidance.

The company had guided to Q1'23 sales relatively flat with Q4'23 sales at $5.0 to $5.6 billion. Revenues are guided to dip 10% to nearly match the sales dip forecast by TSMC, though AMD has sales from Xilinx only partially included in the Q1'22 numbers to complicate the comparison.

The important aspect of the guidance is an expectation for the chip glut to disappear going forward. PC sales were again weak during Q1 and the numbers can hardly get worse going forward while AMD benefits from server demand growth.

AI Boom

While the current numbers are a mess, TSMC made some important proclamations about future demand. The chip manufacturer is seeing strong demand for AI chips and plans to maintain aggressive CapEx spending plans to meet future capacity requirements of customers as follows:

That said, our commitment to support customers' structural growth remains unchanged, and our disciplined CapEx and capacity planning remains based on the long-term market demand profile. Thus, we expect our 2023 capital budget to be between USD 32 billion and USD 36 billion. With this level of CapEx spending in 2023, we reiterate that TSMC remains committed to a sustainable and steadily increasing cash dividend on both an annual and quarterly basis. We will continue to work closely with our customers to plan our long-term capacity and invest in leading edge, and specialty technologies to support their growth while delivering profitable growth to our shareholders.

TSMC has 2 primary customers now to feed such capacity requirements: AMD, and Apple (AAPL). One would have to presume the company would cut capex with either of these top customers forecasting prolonged weakness, though chip companies like Qualcomm (QCOM), NVIDIA (NVDA) and Broadcom (AVGO) provide important sales to TSMC based on 2021 numbers.

Source: Tom's Hardware

AMD is believed to have approached a 10% share of TSMC sales in 2022 after buying Xilinx and reporting massive growth to start the year. A news outlet from Taiwan suggested the AMD contribution was 10% at some point before dipping to end 2022.

AMD is on the verge of launching some important AI chips while NVIDIA is the clear customer TSM likely points out as leading a boost for 3nm chips. AMD has made a lot of noise in the AI arena since early January at CES. The company has a new AI architecture called XNDA.

At CES, Lisa Su announced the Alveo V70 inferencing accelerator to plug into servers. The accelerator offers 400 trillion operations per second of AI computing performance, supports PCIe 5.0 and draws 75 watts of power and along with the Ryzen 7040, AMD has a set of chips set to launch for AI demand.

In addition, the MI300 will be the industry's first data center chip that combines a CPU, GPU and memory into a single integrated design, delivering 8x more performance and 5x better efficiency for HPC and AI workloads

The MI300 won't be out until the 2H of this year, but the MI250 is already out in the market and winning in AI according to CTO Mark Papermaster at the Morgan Stanley Technology conference in March:

...MI250, Instinct 250, is out in production today, winning in HPC. And now at the early innings of growing on that now production level AI software stack, Instinct is at Azure. You've heard announcements last year that [Azure] [ph] was standing up MI250 and starting - and really, they've been tremendous partners with us to tune workloads needed to run on MI250. And so, that's the first marker is we're out of the starting gate with MI250.

Either way, AMD is poised to participate in the AI demand boom as the year goes along.

As discussed in prior research, investors need to focus on the progress and not focus on whether the current results are perfect. Analysts have EPS targets booming to $5 to $6 in a few years and investors shouldn't get lost on when this occurs. The key to the investment is whether a realistic opportunity exists to hit these EPS targets.

The recent industry news suggests Q1'23 numbers could be weak. AMD guided to revenues of $5.0 to $5.6 billion, down ~10% YoY. Analysts forecast revenue $5.3 billion with a prediction for revenue to rise to $5.6 billion in Q2'23 and investors should brace for lower numbers.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AMD remains cheap below $90 based on the predicted EPS boost over the next few years. The quarterly results in a few weeks will be volatile and possibly disappointing, but investors should use weakness to load up on AMD knowing the inventory correction is set to end in the current quarter, at the latest.