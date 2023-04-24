stockcam

Ironically, a lot of stocks have rallied on a push into AI chat, yet Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) actually fell following the successful rollout of such a product. The social messaging company continues to incorporate the latest and greatest technology into their platform, leading to solid growth over time. My investment thesis is ultra-Bullish on the stock following the dip to $10 despite the positive news.

Snapchat+ Subscriptions Gain Steam

As with other social media players outside of Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), Snap has long struggled to consistently grow advertising revenues. Despite signs these other players should attract strong ARPUs for users, the numbers continue to fail to match the owner of Facebook and Instagram.

Snap launched Snapchat+ in order to monetize power users looking for special features and exclusive content. The service costs $3.99 per month and includes such features as Best Friend Forever Pin and Story Rewatch Indicator.

The subscription service just topped 3 million paying users after only topping 2 million back in February. At the current price, Snap will generate $12 million in monthly revenues from Snapchat+ and an annual rate of $144 million.

The company produced total revenue of $4.6 billion last year, so the subscription service is still minor revenue. The amount is just ramping up and provides a great avenue to Snap, producing a solid recurring revenue stream in the future.

At 10 million subs with a price hike to $5 per month, Snapchat+ would generate $50 million in monthly recurring revenues. Snap would be on a pace for $600 million in annual subscription revenues.

The one concern from the Partner Event is that My AI possibly contributed to a lot of the additional subs. Snap launched the AI chatbot as a premium service back in February and has now rolled the service out to all users. The subscription service might lose some paying customers with the prime feature now available for free to the whole Snapchat community.

Possibly more important, My AI appears extremely popular with Snapchat users, leading to higher engagement. If only 3 million subscribers were sending 2 million AI chats per day, Snap has a highly engaging platform.

The company launched My AI back in February based on the ChatGPT generative AI technology from OpenAI. Snap offers an example of one of the first successful implementations of the technology, and when combined with the A/R features available in Snapchat, the company offers a messaging platform with some of the top technology features possible.

Looking For The Turn

Snap spent the last several years growing revenue constantly at clips above 30%, with many a quarter topping 40%. Now, the stock only trades at ~3x 2023 sales targets, typically equivalent to slow growth.

With the stock down at $10 after Snap has reported a few quarters of weak sales and a Q1'23 target of revenues dipping up to 5%, investors are starting to make the mistake of extrapolating too much on the short-term weakness. The market has apparently forgotten already that the social messaging company reported a Q2'21 where revenue soared 116% on top of a covid weakened quarter where sales still grew 17% in the prior Q2.

In total, Snap reported Q2'19 revenue of only $388 million, and the company produced $1.1 billion worth of sales last Q2. The analysts only target sales dipping 1% when the company guides to Q2'23 revenue targets when reporting Q1 results after the close on April 27.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In our view, investors and analysts are making a mistake on extrapolating the current weakness into more than a scenario where revenue growth was pulled forward. The major question is whether Snap can utilize the AI push and subscriptions to build an annual revenue growth rate back above 15% and on to 20% or even higher.

The company doesn't monetize users anywhere close to where Meta Platforms does with Facebook. In Q4, Snap only generated an ARPU (average revenue per unit) of $3.47 per DAU (daily active user) while Meta reported a massive ARPU of $10.86 per Facebook MAU. Assuming Snap has roughly double the MAUs (monthly active users), the social messaging company only produced ~$1.74 per MAU for a similar comp.

Since the company has around 750 million MAUs, Snap would produce over $8 billion in quarterly revenues to match the ARPU of Facebook. Investors would be very happy with quarterly revenue just in the $2 to $3 billion range, providing 100% growth.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Snap Inc. is far too cheap, trading at only 3x 2023 sales targets. The social messaging platform continues to move into new technologies like AI chat and A/R providing pathways to strong growth in the years ahead.

Investors should use the weakness to load up on Snap Inc. stock.