Orchard Therapeutics: MLD Opportunity Could Be Larger Than Initial Estimates

Apr. 24, 2023 5:38 PM ETOrchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)
Jonathan Faison profile picture
Jonathan Faison
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Shares have lost a third of their value over the past year.
  • HSC-based gene therapy Libmeldy is approved in the EU for MLD with a ~$3.5M price tag. Incidence could be higher than initial estimates.
  • Cash position was bolstered with March financing, burn rate is coming down, and there are multiple shots on goal in the pipeline.
  • Bear thesis boils down to poor prior execution, regulatory setbacks (obstacles raised by FDA), and slow launch out of the gate.
  • ORTX is a Buy and I suggest accumulating shares below $6. I see a pathway to value creation via accelerating sales growth in the medium term.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at ROTY Biotech Community. Learn More »

Rare Disease Day Background. Colorful awareness ribbon with group of people with rare diseases.

nambitomo

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) have lost a whopping 96% of their value since my initial foray into this gene therapy pioneer in 2019. Over the last year, they've lost roughly a third of their value.

When I look

Weekly Chart

Finviz

Pipeline

Corporate Presentation

Libmeldy Results

Corporate Slides

Financials

19-K filing

Former Pipeline

Old Presentation

Insider Purchases

Fintel

Compensation Table

Proxy Filing

Take a 2 Week Free Trial and Join 500+ biotech investors and traders in the ROTY Biotech Community!

  • Participate in a Live Chat where members generously share due diligence, top holdings and genuinely wish to see each other profit.
  • Get access to JF's highest conviction ideas, trades & updates for model portfolios, personal DCA account and all my archives for DD purposes
  • Trade to Live, NOT Live to Trade philosophy (low maintenance, follow our thesis and make changes to positions only as merited)
  • Multiple 2023 setups on radar currently trading at attractive valuations





This article was written by

Jonathan Faison profile picture
Jonathan Faison
16.76K Followers
Community of Biotech Investors Focused on Value & Clinical Momentum

Founder of 500+ member ROTY Biotech Community (try the 2-week free trial to see if it adds value for you). Quality over quantity- enjoy connecting with readers.





Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ORTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.