Is Deere A Good Dividend Stock?

Investors gravitate to the industrial machinery stock- Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for a whole host of reasons, but I believe its dividend prowess is worth highlighting in this article, particularly as there’s considerable scope for this to still improve.

To ascertain whether a stock’s dividend profile is good or bad would feel incomplete if one were to only look at the stock’s metrics in isolation. To contextualize things it’s important to benchmark different cogs of the dividend narrative against other peers in this sector.

In that regard, within the broad industrials sector, we’ve narrowed down the lens to Seeking Alpha’s Agricultural and Farm universe which entails 10 stocks. Within those 10 stocks, our options were brought down even further as there are only six ag and farm stocks which currently offer a forward dividend yield.

Coming back to the dividend study we’ve measured these ag stocks under four broad dividend criteria, namely:

Yields (Stocks with higher absolute yields at this point, and a higher positive variance, relative to the 4-year yield average receive higher points)

Payouts (Stocks with larger cash payouts and superior dividend covers receive higher points)

Growth (Stocks with a superior track record of dividend growth over the short, medium, and long-term receive higher points)

Consistency (Stocks with a longer track record of paying and growing their dividends receive higher points)

A stock that finishes highest under any particular metric receives a score of 6 (as there are six stocks in this study) and the stock which finishes the worst receives a score of 1. All in all, these stocks are measured across nine separate parameters and the figures across each parameter are totaled to arrive at a composite score that determines the final rank.

YCharts, Seeking Alpha

Firstly, it must be noted that Deere has a long history of paying its dividends, and not only does it come up top of the agriculture charts, but its track record of paying dividends for over three decades is also 3x higher than the entire industrial sector median. Whilst its long history of dividend payments is very commendable, the same can’t be said about its history of growing its dividends compared to a Lindsay Corporation (LNN) which has been doing so for two straight decades!

Another underwhelming aspect of the DE dividend profile is the current yield of 1.29% which won’t pull up any trees, more so as the number is even lower than what you normally get from this stock (1.35%). Besides Deere, only AGCO Corporation (AGCO) witnesses a greater negative variance relative to its historical yield.

However, coming back to Deere’s strengths, take a look at its dividend growth trajectory over time (the steepness of the green line in recent periods highlights this). What’s evident is that it has become even more generous over time, with the 3-year CAGR growing at a faster pace, than the 5-year CAGR which in turn has grown at a faster pace than the 10-year CAGR.

Investor Presentation Feb 2023

Investors should also note that Deere currently offers the best dividend cover (almost 6x) relative to other peers, and it also does a solid enough job of paying out a hefty proportion (66%) of its free cash flow (cash flow from ops after accounting for capex and preferred dividends).

Eventually, when you add the scores across all the metrics, note that Deere receives the highest aggregate score, finishing top of the table.

Going forward, I believe things will continue to improve on the dividend front. I say this because at current levels, DE’s earnings payout ratio (includes non-cash items) is currently only around the 16-17% mark, below the management’s long-term target of “25-35% mid-cycle earnings payout”.

Crucially, investors should note that last year the company generated $6.2bn of net operating cash flow (from equipment operations), which, as a function of sales, translated to a margin of 12.9%. Basically, those operating cash flows were able to comfortably cover DE’s dividend bill by 4.76x. In FY23 management has guided for impressive net operating cash flows of roughly $9.25bn (a superior sales to OCF conversion of 17.4% based on FY23 revenue consensus numbers). If one were to assume 20% dividend growth next year and consider the current DPS of $1.25, that would equate to a cash dividend bill of roughly $1.8bn. Despite this elevated dividend bill, DE’s superior expected operating cash flows in FY23 would cover it by a higher margin of 5.1x, leaving enough room for the company to pay down debt and also carry out its ongoing $20bn share buyback program (which accounts for an impressive 17% of the current market-cap)

All in all, to answer the question of this section of the article, yes, we believe DE is a good dividend stock

Closing Thoughts- Is Deere Stock A Buy, Sell or Hold?

However, looking beyond DE’s impressive dividend theme, it is questionable if the stock would serve as an optimal investment option at this juncture. For instance, in the US, after a very strong base year where net farm income grew at its greatest pace in 50 years, things are expected to slow drastically in FY23, with an expected YoY decline of 18%!.

USDA

Then, DE’s largest division- Production and Precision Agriculture (~42% of group sales) may currently be benefiting from favorable pricing dynamics, but this is expected to abate in H2-23.

Crucially, if one looks at sell-side estimates for FY24, note that EPS growth will likely only come in at ~5% that year, even as group EBITDA margins could decline by over 10bps YoY.

YCharts

Thus, even if DE’s current forward P/E (based on the FY24 EPS) is not prohibitive, and is in line with the stock’s historical average of 12.3x, one does question the merits of paying a double-digit P/E, when you’re only getting mid-single-digit-earnings-growth (a sub-optimal implied PEG ratio of 2.5x).

YCharts

Then, if one shifts focus to the technical landscape, here too, there’s limited incentive to turn bullish on the stock. The weekly chart shows us that the erstwhile uptrend topped out around the sub $450 levels, and after weeks of sideways action, things then progressed into a downtrend in the shape of a descending channel since mid-Jan 2023. The downtrend can be reiterated by a series of lower-lows and lower-highs on the weekly charts reiterating the strength of the bears. To contemplate a long position, one would need to witness some bottom formation but that is yet to come through. Worryingly, also note that the influential institutional club continues to bail on DE's stock; these guys have been reducing their net stake in DE every single month, since the start of Q4-22.

YCharts

Regardless, coming back to the weekly chart, if one were to start a long position at the current price point, the reward-to-risk ratio (considering the two boundaries of the descending channel) looks very unfavorable at only 0.34x.

Investing

Stockcharts

Finally, if we look at how Deere's stock is positioned relative to other options from the agribusiness space, we can see that things look rather overextended to the upside and could do with a bout of mean-reversion. For context, the current relative strength ratio of Deere and the VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF is almost 50% higher than the mid-point of its long-term range.

To conclude, DE is a HOLD.