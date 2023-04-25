peterschreiber.media

This article was coproduced with Dividend Sensei.

A recession is likely a few months away, and many people are naturally worried.

Why wouldn't they be? The last two recessions were the worst since the Great Depression - a financial crisis, and the first global lockdown in history.

But what if I told you there was a 4.5% yielding real estate investment trust, or REIT, that grew 5% during the Great Recession?

What if I told you this was a dividend king with a 55-year dividend growth streak and the best balance sheet in the industry?

What if I told you that you could buy the only dividend king in REITdom at a 30% discount and potentially lock in Buffett-like 21% annual returns over the next three years?

Those are just some reasons I recommended Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Dividend Kings members.

Here are the three reasons this is one of the best 4.5% yielding Ultra SWANs you can buy ahead of this recession.

Reason One: Federal Realty Is A Dividend King You Should Trust In This Recession

Federal Realty was down as much as 35% during the October low and remains down 27% off its highs - far worse than the S&P 500 (SP500), down just 12% off record highs.

But let me assure you that the only dividend king in REITdom remains one of the best 4.5% yielding aristocrats you can buy before this recession.

89% quality low risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN dividend king.

Why Federal Realty Is A 4.5% Yield You Should Trust

FRT was founded in 1962 and is one of the oldest REITs in the country.

Congress created REITs in 1960.

Over the last 61 years, FRT has survived and thrived through the following:

nine recessions

the Great Financial Crisis

the Pandemic lockdown

inflation as high as 15%

interest rates as high as 20%

10-year treasury yields as high as 16%

15 bear markets.

FRT has been raising its dividend every year since 1967, including through stagflation hell. Its 55-year growth rate is 7%.

FRT owns 103 open-air shopping centers, mixed-use properties, and 3,000 apartments.

Its occupancy at the end of 2022 was 94.5%, including 96.1% for its apartments.

Its properties are in rich and thriving cities, including San Francisco, LA, Phoenix, Chicago, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Miami.

FRT's properties have the best demographic profile of any shopping center REIT, with 90% of properties surrounded by high-income residents.

Its average population density, within 3 miles of a center, is 177,000, 45% more than its 2nd closest rival.

The median household income of people living within 3 miles of its centers is about $110,000.

It's a highly diversified portfolio, with just 25% of rent from its top 25 tenants. Who are FRT's tenants? Thriving companies like:

A rated TJX companies BBB-rated Ahold Delhaize (grocery stores) BBB+ rated NetaApp (tech company) Splunk BB-rated Gap (1.4% of rent) BBB rated CVS B- rated LA Fitness (1.3% of rent) Albertson's (being acquired by Kroger) BBB+ rated Ross Stores A-rated Home Depot BBB rated Kroger B- rated Michaels Stores (0.8% of rent) A- rated Bank of America Bed Bath & Beyond (0.8% of rent) Puma A-rated Target BBB-rated Dicks Sporting Goods Ulta Beauty DSW CC rated AMC (0.7% of rent) Hudson Bay BBB rated Wells Fargo AA-rated Whole Foods (owned by Amazon) BBB+ rated Starbucks BBB+ rated Best Buy.

FRT is so diversified that its largest tenant is The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) making up 2.75% of rent.

Non-investment grade companies make up 5% of the rent, including just 1.5% from companies at high risk of bankruptcy (i.e., AMC).

Update (4/24/23): Over the weekend, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) filed for bankruptcy, as its capital raising efforts fell short.

While negative headlines may impact Shopping Center REITs today, we see less risk because the timeline to close stores will likely be lengthy, and we expect BBBY to keep its 320 stores (and 160 Buy Buy Baby stores) open and remain current on rents during the bankruptcy and inventory liquidation process.

Watchlist Tenants

Mizuho

In total, FRT has 3,300 tenants.

This focus on quality properties in the best areas is why FRT has delivered far better long-term FFO/share growth than any of its peers. Here's how its growth has been since 2005, including the Great Recession and Pandemic lockdowns.

FRT 107%

REG 10%

KIM -21%

SITC -64%.

FRT's FFO/share grew 5% in the Great Recession, while its peers fell 35%.

Its same-store growth during the Great Recession was 0.9%, while its peers were -4.3%.

Its occupancy rate never fell below 93.4% during the crisis, compared to its peer's 91.7%.

That's the power of the best properties in the most densely populated and richest areas with a thriving tenant base.

FRT's largest source of rent is from the DC area, with 38% of the rent from mixed-user properties and 75% from centers anchored by a grocery store.

38% of its rent is from defensive, recession-resistant industries like grocery and pharmacy, and another 12% is from apartments.

How strong is FRT's business? In 2022, it was able to raise rents by 6%, including 8% for new tenants.

In Q4 2022, it was able to raise rents 10%, including 17% for new tenants.

For renewing tenants, it raised rents 4% in 2022, including 6% in Q4.

This is not some struggling mall REIT; this is the quality king of open-air shopping centers.

FRT just completed $800 million in redevelopment and property improvements that it expects will earn 6% to 7% cash returns on investment.

Its borrowing costs are 3.4%, and it just closed on a $350 million 5-year bond at a 5.5% interest rate.

It's working on $500 million in additional mixed-use redevelopment projects with similarly attractive economics and has $730 million in total growth projects underway.

Its long shadow backlog of growth projects, including up to 7 million square feet of new land ready to be built on and up to 2,000 more apartments.

How is FRT funding this $730 million growth backlog?

It has an untapped $1.25 billion long-term credit revolver from a consortium of the strongest banks in the country, such as JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), and Citigroup (C).

It has $1.335 billion in total liquidity, twice its growth spending plans.

FRT went into the pandemic with an A-rated balance sheet, one of just seven in the REIT sector.

Leverage soared during the lockdowns but has come down rapidly while still delivering token dividend growth.

S&P downgraded the credit rating to BBB+ stable due to elevated leverage, but that's expected to reach 5.5X by 2026.

S&P and Moody's consider 6X or less leverage safe for this industry.

FRT's median debt/EBITDA ratio for the last 13 years was 5.5X, and management plans to return it to 5.3X eventually.

S&P says that when leverage returns to historic norms, it will upgrade FRT to A-.

86% of FRT's debt is fixed-rate, and its interest coverage ratio is 4X, twice the safety standard for this sector.

Management expects free cash flow to return to pre-pandemic levels this year.

The dividend is expected to grow slowly until management reaches its leverage targets.

AFFO Payout Ratios Since The Pandemic

2019: 82% vs. 90% safe.

2020: 124% (Pandemic lockdown)

2021: 98%

2022: 92%

2023: 90% (recession)

2024: 87%

2025: 86%.

FRT is led by the best management team in the industry, including CEO Don Wood, who has been with the REIT for 25 years.

In fact, the average executive has been with FRT for over two decades and has over a quarter century of shopping center and mixed-use REIT experience.

This battle-tested team is why FRT has outperformed the S&P, REIT sector, and shopping center REITs over the last 20 years.

10.4% CAGR FRT

9.8% CAGR S&P

9.4% CAGR REITs

6.7% CAGR shopping center REITs.

Bottom line, Federal Realty is the only dividend king in REITdom for good reason.

the best properties in its industry

the best locations

the best tenants

the best balance sheet

the best management team.

If you want an Ultra SWAN dividend king REIT that you can trust in this recession - they don't come any better than FRT.

Reason Two: Solid Growth Prospects For Years To Come

Metric 2022 Growth 2023 Growth Consensus (recession year) 2024 Growth Consensus 2025 Growth Consensus Sales 9% 5% 5% 5% Dividend 1% 1% (Official) 2% 2% FFO 13% 2% 4% 6% AFFO 7% 4% 6% 5% EBITDA 9% 5% 7% 6% EBIT (operating income) 14% 3% 9% 12% Click to enlarge

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

Even with a recession likely to begin within three months, FRT is expected to deliver slow but steady growth that accelerates in the coming years.

The dividend growth rate is expected to double in 2024 to 2% and then likely accelerate again in 2026 when FRT regains its A-credit rating.

Management's long-term growth guidance is for "6+%" growth, which is basically the historical 7% growth rate.

Analysts expect 5.4% long-term growth, possibly a bit lower due to uncertainty surrounding office properties (12% of FRT's rent).

Long-Term Consensus Total Return Potential

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Federal Realty 4.5% 5.4% 9.9% 6.9% ZEUS Income Growth (My family hedge fund) 4.2% 9.9% 14.1% 9.9% REITs 3.9% 7.0% 10.9% 7.6% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF 3.8% 7.6% 11.4% 8.0% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 2.1% 5.1% 7.2% 5.0% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF 2.0% 11.3% 13.2% 9.3% Dividend Aristocrats 1.9% 8.5% 10.4% 7.3% S&P 500 1.7% 8.5% 10.2% 7.1% Nasdaq 0.8% 11.2% 12.0% 8.4% Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet.)

Analysts expect about 10% long-term return from FRT, while management is guiding for 10.5% to 11%.

Historical Returns Since 1987

Since 1987 FRT's average 12-month return has been 12.8%.

But buying during bear markets is a great way to turbocharge your returns.

Federal Realty's Best Bear Market Recovery Rallies

Time Frame (Years) Annual Returns Total Returns 1 82% 82% 3 43% 190% 5 39% 413% 7 33% 638% 10 22% 614% 15 20% 1393% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium.)

What kind of returns can you potentially expect buying FRT today?

Federal Realty 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

If FRT grows as expected and returns to historical fair value, it could deliver 66% total returns within 2.75 years, or 21% annually.

Reason Three: A Wonderful Company At A Wonderful Price

For 20 years, millions of income investors have paid 21X to 23.5X FFO for FRT outside of bear markets and bubbles.

A 91% statistical probability that FRT's intrinsic value is within this range.

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (130-year) 2022 2023 2024 2025 12-Month Forward Fair Value 5-Year Average Yield 3.53% $121.81 $122.38 $122.38 $129.46 13-Year Median Yield 3.00% $143.33 $144.00 $144.00 $149.67 FFO 22.39 $141.50 $145.09 $151.58 $161.66 Average $134.81 $136.31 $138.17 $145.69 $136.88 Current Price $96.37 Discount To Fair Value 28.52% 29.30% 30.25% 33.85% 29.60% Upside To Fair Value (Including Dividends) 39.89% 41.45% 43.37% 51.18% 42.04% 2023 FFO 2024 FFO 2023 Weighted FFO 2024 Weighted FFO 12-Month Forward FFO 12-Month Average Fair Value Forward FFO Current Forward FFO $6.48 $6.77 $4.49 $2.08 $6.57 20.8 14.7 Click to enlarge

FRT is conservatively historically worth 21X FFO and today trades at just 14.7X.

That's a 30% historical discount with a 42% upside potential to fair value.

Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target Morningstar Fair Value Estimate $115.47 (17.1 FFO) $139.00 (21.2 FFO) Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value 16.54% 30.67% Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividend) 19.82% 44.24% 12-Month Median Total Return Price (Including Dividend) Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend $119.79 $143.32 Discount To Total Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend 19.55% 32.76% Upside To Price Target (Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value + Dividend 24.30% 48.72% Click to enlarge

Morningstar's discounted cash flow model agrees, estimating FRT is worth 21.2X FFO, while analysts expect it to deliver 24% gains within a year.

fundamentally justified rally

it could potentially do a lot better than that.

Rating Margin Of Safety For Low-Risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN 2023 Fair Value Price 2024 Fair Value Price 12-Month Forward Fair Value Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $136.31 $138.17 $136.88 Potentially Good Buy 5% $129.50 $131.26 $130.04 Potentially Strong Buy 15% $115.87 $117.44 $116.35 Potentially Very Strong Buy 25% $97.12 $103.63 $102.66 Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 35% $88.60 $89.81 $88.97 Currently $96.37 29.30% 30.25% 29.60% Upside To Fair Value (Including Dividends) 45.93% 47.85% 46.52% Click to enlarge

FRT is a potentially very strong buy for anyone comfortable with its risk profile.

Risk Profile: Why Federal Realty Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

Risk Profile Summary

"The growth of e-commerce has caused e-tailers to take market share from physical retail sales. Additionally, many traditional retailers are moving more of their business online to compete with the prices and convenience offered by e-commerce. The U.S. is significantly over-retailed on a square foot per capita basis, so shrinking market share for physical space will worsen the situation and make store closures more likely over time. Several of Federal Realty's major in-line tenants have experienced declining sales and expect to close stores. Federal will have to re-lease vacant space to new tenants, which may be at lower rents in a negative sales environment. The grocery industry is slowly incorporating online shopping. Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods has heightened the growing connection between grocery stores and e-commerce. While penetration is still low and most shoppers still drive to the center to pick up groceries, the potential for increased grocery delivery could take away traffic from shopping centers. Federal's largest development projects are mixed-use projects that feature office, multifamily residential, and/or hotel components, lines of business that are outside the company's traditional retail focus. Without the operational expertise in these businesses, Federal's management team might not be able to maximize the competitive position of these properties. While management does not expect office and residential exposure to exceed 20% of the portfolio, there is a risk that these investments will fail to earn appropriate returns over the long term. The company may face environmental, social, and governance risks that would negatively affect its portfolio or cash flows. These include properly maintaining the safety of the buildings across the portfolio, paying a competitive wage to employees, and accounting for the future impact of climate change. Given all of the company and industry risks, we currently assign Federal Realty a medium level of uncertainty." - Morningstar.

FRT's Risk Profile Includes:

modest economic cyclicality risk (relatively recession-resistant)

rising interest rate risk (9% annual growth in interest costs since 2019)

retail disruption risk (which FRT is dealing with through mixed-use and omnichannel)

labor retention risk (tightest job market in 54 years)

redevelopment project execution risk (brilliant execution for decades)

office space property risk (office space is the heart of the current commercial real estate troubles).

FRT's 12% rent exposure to office properties was good before the pandemic but could prove a liability now.

Over 50% of its development backlog is on office properties, and if it were to try to sell them or apartments (to fund its growth backlog), then it could find the prices not to its liking.

How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.

Long-Term Risk Management Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk Management

DK uses S&P Global's global long-term risk-management ratings for our risk rating.

S&P has spent over 20 years perfecting their risk model

which is based on over 30 major risk categories, over 130 subcategories, and 1,000 individual metrics

50% of metrics are industry specific

this risk rating has been included in every credit rating for decades.

The DK risk rating is based on the global percentile of a company's risk management compared to 8,000 S&P-rated companies covering 90% of the world's market cap.

FRT Scores 78th Percentile On Global Long-Term Risk Management

S&P's risk management scores factor in things like:

supply chain management

crisis management

cyber-security

privacy protection

efficiency

R&D efficiency

innovation management

labor relations

talent retention

worker training/skills improvement

customer relationship management

climate strategy adaptation

corporate governance

brand management.

FRT's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 159th Best In The Master List (68th Percentile In The Master List)

Classification S&P LT Risk-Management Global Percentile Risk-Management Interpretation Risk-Management Rating BTI, ILMN, SIEGY, SPGI, WM, CI, CSCO, WMB, SAP, CL 100 Exceptional (Top 80 companies in the world) Very Low Risk Strong ESG Stocks 86 Very Good Very Low Risk Federal Realty 78 Good, Bordering On Very Good Low Risk, Bordering On Very Low Risk Foreign Dividend Stocks 77 Good, Bordering On Very Good Low Risk Ultra SWANs 74 Good Low Risk Dividend Aristocrats 67 Above-Average (Bordering On Good) Low Risk Low Volatility Stocks 65 Above-Average Low Risk Master List average 61 Above-Average Low Risk Dividend Kings 60 Above-Average Low Risk Hyper-Growth stocks 59 Average, Bordering On Above-Average Medium Risk Dividend Champions 55 Average Medium Risk Monthly Dividend Stocks 41 Average Medium Risk Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal.)

FRT's risk-management consensus is in the top 32% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other blue-chips as

Target (TGT): Ultra SWAN dividend king

Walmart (WMT): Ultra SWAN dividend aristocrat

T. Rowe Price (TROW): Ultra SWAN dividend aristocrat

Mastercard (MA): Ultra SWAN

Visa (V): Ultra SWAN.

The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and FRT is good, bordering on very good at managing theirs, according to S&P.

How We Monitor FRT's Risk Profile

19 analysts

two credit rating agencies

21 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

"When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - John Maynard Keynes.

There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.

Bottom Line: Federal Realty Is A 4.5% Yielding Dividend King You Should Trust

Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool

Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in FRT (I'm not a market-timer).

Even Ultra SWAN kings can fall hard and fast in a bear market.

Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.

over 30+ years, 97% of stock returns are a function of pure fundamentals, not luck

in the short term; luck is 25X as powerful as fundamentals

in the long term, fundamentals are 33X as powerful as luck.

While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about FRT.

the industry's safety and quality leader

the only dividend king in REITdom (55-year streak)

BBB+ credit rating (5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

very safe 4.5% yield (1.55% risk of a dividend cut)

10% to 11.5% long-term return potential

historically 30% undervalued

14.7X FFO vs. 21 to 23.5 historical

65% consensus return potential over the next three years, 21% annually, 2X more than the S&P 500

33% better risk-adjusted expected returns than the S&P 500 over the next five years

2.5X the income of the S&P over the next five years.

If you want to lock in a very attractive and very safe 4.5% yield, then consider FRT.

If you want to sleep well at night in this recession, how about buying a REIT that grew 5% during the Great Recession?

Do you want to know the secret to getting and stay rich? Just take it from Joel Greenblatt, one of the greatest investors in history, with 40% annual returns for 41 years. "We're buying above-average quality at below-average prices."

Federal Realty Investment Trust isn't just above-average; it's the best quality name in its industry.

And it's not trading at a below-average price but one of the best valuations in years.