Cleveland-Cliffs: A Slowdown Would Crush The Stock
Summary
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is a stock that our members love to swing trade back and forth.
- It can be difficult to consider buying steel related names ahead of a possible recession but Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has taken measures to protect revenue.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Q1 sales and earnings were better than expected.
- The outlook suggests no sign of a major recession, but any slowdown in autos will crush the stock.
- The Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. debt still remains very high.
What a boring, volatility-killing week or two in this market. Stocks just have not moved. Really, we have been bumping along near the top end of a broader trading range. What can take us out of this? As we opened in April, we told you this would be a positive month until we hit earnings. So far, the first part has been true, and seemingly, earnings have stopped the rally, at least so far. But it has not reversed. Earnings are the key. The trading action is so lethargic, and traders are generally frustrated or confused by it. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:CLF), however, remains a stock that our members absolutely love to swing trade.
Well, as we continue to think that earnings will be a catalyst to break us out of this lethargic action, Cleveland-Cliffs has just reported Q1 earnings, and they were a double beat. CLF stock has fallen heavily since recent highs this year, but these earnings could really move the stock. Right now, the stock is back and forth after hours.
It was impressive at least on the headline results, much better than expected. That said, the company has set a floor for revenues, as it has raised its fixed price contracts multiple times in recent months. Let us look at the numbers reported.
Revenue declines but much less than expected
Steel prices have come down over the last year, a result due in large part to the actions of the Federal Reserve to reduce inflation, which has led to commodity prices softening. It has been a bit mixed of late. Despite the lower pricing, the revenue numbers were better than expected, even if they have come down. In Q1 2023, consolidated revenues were $5.3 billion, falling 11.7% from last year, but missing estimates by $90 million.
The major problem we continue to see are expenses, but they are being reined in. This is a result of higher input costs and higher labor costs. That said, you have revenues falling and high expenses. Margins were crushed versus last year. Overall for Q1, the cost of sales was up 11% to $5.03 billion. However, costs are moving in the right direction. The CEO in the release stated:
in Q1 we accomplished our goal of increasing steel shipments to above 4 million tons. Improved demand from our automotive clients has allowed us to be more selective when selling flat-rolled steel to the general marketplace, allowing us in Q1 to implement several price increases to non-contract clients. With further results from the cost side, we expect 2023 to be another year of great cash flow generation.”
The cost side is being controlled, and we see adjusted EBITDA benefitting from the auto industry.
The company shipped 4.1 million tons of steel, but a lot of the higher sales volumes are to the automotive sector. So they are having good volumes here and also getting a boost from the increased prices they have locked in. So, demand thus far is keeping pace. However, any signs of a slowdown in autos going forward could hurt the company. We will continue to watch this closely.
That said, here in Q1, the company's adjusted EBITDA fell from a year ago as expected. It was $243 million in Q1, and this is down from $1.4 billion in Q1 of 2022, but up from Q4 2022's $123 million. Overall, the company lost $0.11 per share, but crushed estimates for a loss of $0.20. While the pressure is on as we head into a possible recession, the news thus far is positive here.
Valuation and balance sheet considerations
The valuation is softening of course as the company loses money, though the share price decline offsets this some. Pinpointing the 2023 earnings is tough, but considering contract prices, and an expectation for expenses coming down, we had assumed $2-$4 in EPS was possible. Looking at the margin pressure, it is clear these estimates were too high, as such we are ratcheting expectations down to $1.80-$2.20 in EPS. At $16, that puts shares at about 8X 2023 EPS. In 2023, CAPEX will be over 20% less than 2023, while steel shipments should be up 5-6% from 2023.
We also will tell you that the balance sheet is getting stronger, but it is very disappointing to see the level of debt still. Previously, we were led to believe much more debt would be gone by now. It is coming down, but there is still a lot of debt, but now down to about $4.55 billion worth. However, this debt is up $300 million from the start of the quarter. That is something to keep an eye on.
With that said, Cliffs had total liquidity of approximately $3.1 billion, which reflected the use of net proceeds of the $750 million of Senior Unsecured Notes offering completed on April 14, 2023. That money was used to reduce the borrowings under a previous asset-based lending facility. It is worth noting that Cliffs lowered its full-year 2023 CAPEX projections to $675 to $725 million, from its previous expectation of $700 to $750 million, which is over 20% less than 2022.
As of now, CLF shares are mixed after hours, back and forth red to green. The stock falls as EPS expectations have come down, and folks, like it or not, steel stocks are sold off ahead of recessions and into them generally speaking. The best time to buy them are when the P/E is very stretched, which happens as earnings fall. To be clear the stock has held up well despite the pending recession (or likely one), while expenses remain high, but improving. Margins and earnings, are under pressure, but Q1 was largely better than expected.
Take-home
It is still tough to justify buying Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. here, even if the company is improving the cost structure of the business. The auto sector is so critical to the company. Any slowdown in demand will hurt badly. We like that costs are being worked on. The fixed contract prices have been increased time and again. These are positives.
We do not like that the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. debt remains as high as it is, and actually increased. 5-6 quarters ago we would have thought debt would be under $3 billion by now. This did not pan out. As such, the stock continues to be held back. Volumes remain strong, but this can change later this year if we do not avoid a recession. As of now, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock remains a hold.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CLF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
