Introduction

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) is one of the largest jewelers in the world. The company has undergone a restructuring over the last decade that now looks complete. During this restructuring, Signet focused on becoming omnichannel. The company has enhanced its retail footprint and bolsters eCommerce avenues with key acquisitions. Now in the fiscal year 2024, Signet seems to be able to post some consistent profits and at just 7.5x earnings, the company looks like an undervalued investment opportunity.

Financial History & 2023 Results

Over the past few years, Signet has made a couple of big acquisitions. In November 2021, the company purchased Diamonds Direct, an off-mall destination jeweler, for $503 million. In August 2022, Signet bought Blue Nile, a leading online engagement and luxury retailer, for $390 million. These two purchases help the business become even more omnichannel than before. The acquisition of Blue Nile bolsters the e-commerce sales further, and the purchase of Diamonds Direct continued the trend of maximizing the retail footprint away from malls. These acquisitions will be key to the continued growth of the business in the years ahead.

Signet Revenue (SEC.gov) Signet Revenue By Segment (SEC.gov)

These key acquisitions can be seen in the revenue jumps in 2022. While this massive increase in revenue in 2022 is due to these purchases, one can see that Signet has had very consistent results. When removing the peak COVID year of 2021, Signet has seen flat revenue growth from 2019-2020 and 2022-2023. What this shows me is that after a massive restructuring this past decade, Signet is now reaching its final form. The largest driver of the business is the North America segment, which mirrors the steady results of total revenue. The International segment, on the other hand, has struggled to post any consistent results. But don't be mistaken, International is just 0.5% of the business's revenue, so it is basically a non-factor.

Signet Same Store Sales (SEC.gov) Signet ATVs (SEC.gov)

While I like the consistency of the sales, it is imperative that a business does post growth. And Signet hasn't really posted much for organic growth recently. The North America segment has only seen 1.1% in same-store sales growth, excluding the rebound from the pandemic year of 2022. The rest of the years have posted negative same-store sales growth. In particular, the decline in 2023 has been higher due to rampant inflation, lowering the demand for luxury goods drastically. The International segment has seen even lower same-store sales growth than its counterpart, but the good news is that in 2023 this segment saw 8.3% growth, even coming off of 34.7% growth in the year prior. This provides some hope for the segment. While same-store sales are in flux, the average transaction values have steadily increased over time. This seems like a good thing, but again, in high inflationary environments price increases can hurt more than help in my view.

Overall, the metrics are showing a business that is steady. There have been some large swings in same-store sales due to the pandemic, but for the most part, the growth or decline in the past was around +/- 1% per year. With higher inflation, it will be key to keep an eye on what happens in 2024. Even so, I think the real driver of the company's growth will be in eCommerce sales. While retailer same-store sales lack pop, eCommerce sales have jumped from just 10.9% of revenue to 20.4% of revenue. Becoming omnichannel was Signet's mission, and the business has surely succeeded in this objective. With this, I believe the company will see eCommerce as the new engine of growth.

Signet Operating & Net Income (SEC.gov)

So where has this all brought the bottom line too? Well, as can be seen, Signet struggled until 2022 to post a solid profit. I think the company is now at a point it posts close to $600 million a year in earnings. From 2019 to 2021, restructuring costs and the pandemic ate the bottom line up. In 2023, Signet also had large litigation expenses/settlements to cause earnings to be down. Taking these out, the business would have posted close to $800 million in net income. With most of this over, I expect more consistent profits.

Balance Sheet

Signet has a very nice balance sheet to pair with the more consistent future results I expect. The business has good liquidity with current and quick ratios of 1.56x and 0.60x. Signet can operate in a crunch if needed. The debt-to-equity is also in check at 2.78x. This is not bad considering the large acquisitions Signet has had to finance recently. Overall, a very healthy business that can withstand a period of high inflation for sure.

Valuation

As of writing, Signet is trading around the $75-80 price point. At this level, and assuming the company can post $600 million in profits (or $10.58 per share), the P/E would be around 7.5x. This is in line with the average EPS estimate for 2024 of $11.11. Signet also trades at a P/BV around 2.7x, which isn't terrible either. Overall, at just 7.5x earnings, I believe this company offers some great value still.

Conclusion

It seems that the days of Signet restructuring are over. The business is now posting a nice profit with a few one-off items to interject. I think Signet can easily post $600 million in earnings a year. At this level, the business would be valued at just 7.5x earnings. Therefore, at this level, I see good value in an investment in Signet.