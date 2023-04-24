Will International Equities Recent Outperformance To U.S. Equities Continue?

David I. Templeton, CFA profile picture
David I. Templeton, CFA
Summary

  • Since the beginning of 2022 though, international developed equities have outperformed the S&P 500 Index and over the last 12 months the MSCI EAFE Index return of 4.2% exceeds the S&P 500 Index return that is down -4.3%.
  • Although U.S stocks have had an extended run outperforming the MSCI EAFE Index, equity fund flows into mutual funds and ETFs have favored international equities.
  • With the recent 18-month period of developed international equities outperforming U.S. large company equities, possibly a longer trend is developing.

Imaginary of Cityscape in Cyberspace with stock charts

Hiroshi Watanabe

Over the past 15 years international developed market equities as measured by the MSCI EAFE Index have outperformed the S&P 500 Index in only four years and one of those years was 2022. Since 2010 the rolling 3-year

