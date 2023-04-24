Gary Yeowell

Investment Thesis

Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) has quietly outperformed other major financial services companies in the past 5 years, as the company continues to show great execution. However, the share price has dropped over 10% since February as the whole financial sector was pressured by the unprecedented failure of Silicon Valley Bank (OTC:SIVBQ), Signature Bank (OTC:SBNY), and Credit Suisse (CS).

I believe this offers a great buying opportunity as the company's fundamentals remain strong and the fear is largely overblown. The recent earnings were solid with deposits and loans continuing to grow. The management team also announced a new share repurchase program and raised its quarterly dividend once again. The company's current valuation remains discounted and should present solid upside potential. I rate it as a buy.

Data by YCharts

Fear Overblown

The recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and Credit Suisse, have the market worrying over the stability of the financial sector. While it is true that some banks and financial institutions are being impacted, I believe Discover Financial will not be affected.

One of the reasons why these banks failed is because of their large amount of uninsured deposits. In Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank's case, over 90% of their total deposits are uninsured, as shown in the chart below by S&P Global (SPGI). This significantly accelerated the failure as the high percentage of uninsured deposits made them very exposed to bank runs.

This is not the case with Discover Financial. The company is at the opposite end of the spectrum as 90% of its deposits are insured. Unlike other smaller institutions that saw deposits leaving due to lack of confidence, the company actually saw its consumer deposits up 17% YoY (year over year) and 7% sequentially, which is extremely encouraging.

Unlike Silicon Valley Bank, the company also does not have a massive amount of HTM (held to maturity) securities trading at a loss that could potentially impact liquidity. Discover Financial's current balance sheet remains very healthy and I believe the recent fear is largely overblown.

John Greene, CFO, on funding and deposits

In terms of funding mix, consumer deposit balances were up 17% year-over-year and 7% sequentially. As Roger highlighted, we achieved record quarterly deposit growth. Deposits now make up 66% of our total funding mix with over 90% insured and we continue to target 70% to 80% deposit funding over the medium term.

S&P Global

Q1 Earnings

Discover Financial recently announced its first-quarter earnings and the results are very solid considering the current backdrop. Total revenue net of interest expense was $3.75 billion, up 29% compared to $2.9 billion.

The banking segment was strong due to rising interest rates. The company reported a net interest income of $3.13 billion, up 26% YoY compared to $2.48 billion. The growth was driven by the increase in loans, which was up 21% to $112.7 billion. Credit card loans accounted for $89.8 billion, up 22% YoY. The net interest margin increased 49 basis points to 11.34% while the card yield increased 247 basis points to 15.06%.

The payment services segment was slightly weaker but still very solid. Discount and interchange revenue grew 11% from $955 million to $1.06 billion. The growth was driven by stronger payment service volume, which increased 10% to $85.1 billion. The volume of PULSE also increased by 9% thanks to higher debit transactions.

The bottom line was soft due to higher provisions for credit losses and increased spending. Provision for credit losses was $1.1 billion, up from $883 million in the prior quarter and $154 million from the prior year. Total operating expenses increased 23% from $1.13 billion to $1.38 billion. This resulted in the net income dropping 21% YoY from $1.24 billion to $976 million. The diluted EPS was $3.58 compared to $4.22, down 15% YoY.

Overall, the results are not bad in my opinion. Deposits and loans continue to grow nicely and the top line is benefiting from higher interest rates. The bottom line was underwhelming but should be a lot of levers to pull as most of the increases in expenses are attributed to employee compensations and professional fees, which could be cut off easily.

Discover Financial

Buybacks and Dividends

I also like Discover Financial because of its shareholder-friendly policies, as the company has been actively returning cash back to shareholders.

Thanks to its strong capital position, the company has been buying back shares rapidly in the past decade. For context, the number of outstanding shares declined 48.6% from approximately 500 million in 2013 to 257 million currently, as shown in the first chart below. During the recent quarter, the management team announced a renewed share repurchase program of $2.7 billion through June 2024, which could potentially retire up to 10% of shares outstanding. The ongoing buybacks should continue to help boost the EPS figure and provide some support for the share price.

Besides share buybacks, Discover Financial has also been consistently growing its dividends. During the recent quarter, the company once again raised the quarterly payout by 17%, marking its twelve consecutive annual increases. As shown in the second chart below, the quarterly payout has grown from $0.20 in 2013 to $0.70 currently, which represents an excellent CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of around 13.4%. Despite the past increases, the current payout ratio remains very conservative at just 16.2%, which leaves ample room for further increases down the road.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Valuation

Discover Financial's valuation looks pretty compelling at the moment. The company is currently trading at a PE ratio of just 7.1x, which is very discounted on a historical basis. As shown in the first chart below, the current multiple is sitting at the lowest end of its historical range, only above the pandemic period when the share price plummeted. The current price represents a significant discount of 34.9% compared to its 5-year average PE ratio of 10.9x. As shown in the second chart below, the current growth rate is also much stronger than its own historical average and peers such as Capital One Financial (COF) and American Express (AXP), as the company is benefiting from the rising interest rates. Considering the favorable market conditions and improved growth rates, the discount seems unjustified and I believe a higher valuation should be warranted for the company.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Investors Takeaway

I believe the recent dip in Discover Financial presents a great buying opportunity for long-term investors. The bank failures should not impact the company as its capital position remain strong while deposits continue to grow. The recent earnings also showed solid growth thanks to the increase in loans and interest rates. The bottom line was a bit weak but it should improve in the coming quarters as expense moderates. The current valuation also looks pretty cheap on a historical basis, especially when considering the increasing growth rates. I believe the current risk-to-reward ratio is compelling therefore I rate the company as a buy.