Canaan: Well-Positioned For Long Term Growth

Apr. 24, 2023 7:04 PM ETCanaan Inc. (CAN)
Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
3.07K Followers

Summary

  • CAN’s main business focuses on the design and development of ASIC chips for Bitcoin mining machines.
  • The company has diversified geographically, de-risking its China exposure.
  • The global Bitcoin mining machine market size will grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031.
  • My end-of-year price target of $15.20 on the stock is based on a forward PE assumption of 8x applied to the CY2024 earning estimate of $1.90.

person holding a computer graphics video card. crypto mining and parts deficit

Михаил Руденко/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) designs supercomputing solutions for the Bitcoin mining industry and AI chips. Established in 2013, CAN is the second-largest company globally, in terms of computing power sold, for designing and producing Bitcoin mining machines

CAN revenue breakdown

Canaan investor presentation

Mining rig power consumption annually

Canaan

CAN footprint across the world

Canaan

CAN valuation

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
3.07K Followers
"A fade is a contrarian investment strategy that involves trading against the prevailing trend."  We look at low-cap stocks that are not covered by mainstream investment firms in search of early opportunities spanning a variety of investment philosophies. The best opportunities are found when looking where others won't. Let us know if you want us to cover any specific tickers and we'll be sure to take a look! Formerly Moonshot Equity Analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: This article was researched and written by Mohammed Saqib of Fade the Market

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.