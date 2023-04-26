All 133 Dividend Aristocrats Ranked By Growth
Summary
- The mildest recession in history is expected to begin within a few weeks.
- 2023 and 2024 growth are expected to be about 1% annually, meaning about 5% EPS growth likely for the S&P, according to Bank of America.
- In a growth-starved world, fast-growing dividend aristocrats are a great way to profit from the bull market likely starting by the end of the year.
- The average 12-month bull market returns are almost 50% once the bear market ends, and fast-growing aristocrats tend to do even better.
- This article ranks all aristocrats by growth consensus estimates. In part 2 of this series, I'll show you how to quickly and easily build the ultimate aristocrat growth portfolio for the coming bull market.
This article was published on Dividend Kings on Monday, April 24th.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
We live in a utopia if you're a data geek like me. Never in history have we been bathed in more data than we have access to now.
Of course, you have to know what data is crap and what is worth paying attention to, and that's where my ten years as an analyst come in.
Since 2013, I've been studying not just the art and science of fundamental stock quality and valuation analysis, but I've also learned where to find the most accurate data. Data like this.
The bad news is that economists expect a recession starting in July, just like the economic data I track each week expects (the bond market as well).
The good news is that, at least for now, the consensus is for the mildest recession in history, a peak decline of -0.8%.
The good news is that for the full year, economists still expect positive growth, and they've been raising their GDP estimates all year.
The bad news?
2024 growth estimates have been falling for about two years.
At the moment, the average projected growth for 2023 and 2024 is about 1% annually, or 2% for the two-year period.
That's a pretty soft landing, though it likely means earnings estimates are going to have to keep falling, as they have for more than a year.
At the moment, analysts think the earnings recession will only last three quarters and soon we'll be back to very strong growth approaching double-digits.
But, of course, we can't forget that these estimates are likely overly optimistic for one simple reason.
For Q1 and Q2, the only four sectors with projected positive growth are energy, finance, industrials, and consumer discretionary.
With the banking crisis constricting credit, and energy prices much lower than they were a year ago, it's going to be tough for financials and energy to keep driving positive growth.
Industrials and consumer discretionary are also cyclical sectors. And if we get a mild recession, it's likely that earnings growth for all sectors will turn negative.
And that means Q2 and Q3 earnings growth is likely to be negative.
So does this mean the market is going to crash? Historically speaking, yes, 15% to 30% lower for the S&P 500 (SP500) is what you'd expect from the final bear market bottom.
But historical averages are merely a guide, not destiny.
Usually stocks fall before an earnings recession, and so when the earnings recession actually arrives, stocks have priced it in already. That's why the year following an earnings recession averages 12% to 17% gains.
What about this time? So far the trough P/E for the S&P was 15.5 in October. That's slightly above the historical 13 to 15 trough P/E for bear markets, but not that much higher.
What if Bloomberg's consensus is right? What if we get 1% growth in 2023 and 2024? According to Bank of America (BAC), that would mean about 10% EPS growth from 2022 through 2024.
That's certainly better than the average historical recession, which is a 13% earnings decline. That's courtesy of inflation, which helps companies post positive nominal sales and earnings growth.
Note how dividends didn't fall at all during the stagflation hell of the 70s and early 80s.
In fact, through four recessions, dividends kept rising. That's courtesy of 7% average inflation, allowing even -6% real growth to turn into +1% nominal growth.
Unlike GDP, which is inflation-adjusted, earnings are always reported in nominal, non-inflation-adjusted terms.
But even if we avoid a painful earnings recession, with very modest declines in fundamentals, that still leaves the issue of weak growth.
And that's where today's Dividend Aristocrat ranking comes in.
The Fastest Growing Aristocrats Are A Great Way To Turbocharge Your Income Growth
A lot of people think of dividends as boring; that they are only for old folks like Rockefeller.
Do you know the only thing that gives me pleasure? It's to see my dividends coming in." - John D. Rockefeller
And do you know what? Rockefeller was absolutely right!
Despite some very nasty 4.1%-average recessions since 1973, stocks have delivered positive returns, and dividend stocks much better returns.
Compared to the market's historical 7% inflation-adjusted returns, the last 50 years have been rather weak. And you might think that even 6% real returns for dividend growth stocks are hardly life-changing.
But actually, dividends over the last 50 years were literally the difference between a 1575% real gain and an 89% inflation-adjusted loss.
Dividends were the difference between retiring in comfort and never retiring at all.
And while dividend cutters didn't perform as disastrously as non-dividend stocks, they still lost 6% over half a century, an entire investing lifetime.
Behold The Glory Of The Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend aristocrats are the most dependable dividend growth stocks on earth. During the pandemic, about 14% of U.S. stocks cut their dividends (by 3% on average).
In contrast, just 4% of aristocrats did, and 66% fewer cutters. And remember that historically dividend cutters deliver terrible returns, -6% over the last 50 years when adjusted for inflation.
In other words, if you want to retire well, you want to avoid companies that will cut their dividends in the future, and aristocrats are a great way to minimize the risk of owning a catastrophic company.
Like the 44% of all U.S. stocks from 1980 to 2020 that suffered permanent 70+% declines.
Did you know that 65% of all energy stocks turn out to be a disaster? Not aristocrat oil titans like Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Chevron Corporation (CVX).
- daughters of the breakup of Standard Oil in 1911
- Rockefeller founded Standard Oil
- one of the most dividend friendly/loving founders in history.
Returns Since 1985
BP p.l.c. (BP) is a dividend cutter, having cut twice in the last 13 years. Is it any surprise that it's underperformed both the market and aristocrat oil giants like XOM and CVX?
Companies that grow their dividends yearly for decades tend to be better-run companies, and income investors reward them for their dependability with higher multiples.
But now that we're facing a period of stagnant economic growth, what about fast-growing aristocrats?
After all, if the problem is low growth, the solution is high growth. And so, let's take a look at all 133 aristocrats, champions, kings, and global aristocrats, to see which have the best growth outlooks right now, according to every analyst who covers them.
All 133 Dividend Aristocrats Ranked By Long-Term Growth
Note that I'm not just looking at the official aristocrats but all "real" aristocrats.
- aristocrat: S&P company with a 25+ year growth streak (no MLPs allowed)
- champion: any company with a 25+ year streak (including global aristocrats)
- king: any company with 50+ year streak.
The growth consensus estimates are updated every quarter after earnings results are in.
Bottom Line: Aristocrats Are Great But This Is Just The First Step
The dividend champions are indeed a wonderful group of companies with the following:
- 91% average safety
- 1.63% average severe recession dividend cut risk
- 2.6% very safe yield vs. 1.9% official aristocrats
- 8.13% long-term growth consensus
- 10.75% long-term total return consensus vs. 10.4% official aristocrats
- 41.8 year dividend growth streak
- 4.27% 30-year bankruptcy risk
- BBB+ stable credit rating.
Naturally, the entire aristocrat list includes companies that are overvalued.
In part 2 of this two-part series, I'll show you how to quickly and easily construct the ultimate diversified dividend growth portfolio.
One that's most likely to outperform the market during the coming bull market, which is likely to begin later this year.
What You Can Likely Look Forward To Later This Year...But Even More So
This is for the S&P 500, with an 8.5% growth consensus.
Imagine what kind of returns are possible during the early days of a new bull market when you own the fastest-growing aristocrats.
In "Get Ready To Buy Back Up The Truck On These 10 Dividend Aristocrats," I'll show you how easy it is to earn Buffett-like returns from the world's best dividend growth stocks.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I own some XOM and CVX via SCHD and VIG.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
