All 133 Dividend Aristocrats Ranked By Growth

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Monday, April 24th.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We live in a utopia if you're a data geek like me. Never in history have we been bathed in more data than we have access to now.

Of course, you have to know what data is crap and what is worth paying attention to, and that's where my ten years as an analyst come in.

Since 2013, I've been studying not just the art and science of fundamental stock quality and valuation analysis, but I've also learned where to find the most accurate data. Data like this.

Daily Shot

The bad news is that economists expect a recession starting in July, just like the economic data I track each week expects (the bond market as well).

The good news is that, at least for now, the consensus is for the mildest recession in history, a peak decline of -0.8%.

Daily Shot

The good news is that for the full year, economists still expect positive growth, and they've been raising their GDP estimates all year.

The bad news?

Daily Shot

2024 growth estimates have been falling for about two years.

At the moment, the average projected growth for 2023 and 2024 is about 1% annually, or 2% for the two-year period.

That's a pretty soft landing, though it likely means earnings estimates are going to have to keep falling, as they have for more than a year.

Daily Shot

At the moment, analysts think the earnings recession will only last three quarters and soon we'll be back to very strong growth approaching double-digits.

But, of course, we can't forget that these estimates are likely overly optimistic for one simple reason.

For Q1 and Q2, the only four sectors with projected positive growth are energy, finance, industrials, and consumer discretionary.

With the banking crisis constricting credit, and energy prices much lower than they were a year ago, it's going to be tough for financials and energy to keep driving positive growth.

Industrials and consumer discretionary are also cyclical sectors. And if we get a mild recession, it's likely that earnings growth for all sectors will turn negative.

And that means Q2 and Q3 earnings growth is likely to be negative.

So does this mean the market is going to crash? Historically speaking, yes, 15% to 30% lower for the S&P 500 (SP500) is what you'd expect from the final bear market bottom.

But historical averages are merely a guide, not destiny.

Daily Shot

Usually stocks fall before an earnings recession, and so when the earnings recession actually arrives, stocks have priced it in already. That's why the year following an earnings recession averages 12% to 17% gains.

What about this time? So far the trough P/E for the S&P was 15.5 in October. That's slightly above the historical 13 to 15 trough P/E for bear markets, but not that much higher.

What if Bloomberg's consensus is right? What if we get 1% growth in 2023 and 2024? According to Bank of America (BAC), that would mean about 10% EPS growth from 2022 through 2024.

That's certainly better than the average historical recession, which is a 13% earnings decline. That's courtesy of inflation, which helps companies post positive nominal sales and earnings growth.

Daily Shot

Note how dividends didn't fall at all during the stagflation hell of the 70s and early 80s.

In fact, through four recessions, dividends kept rising. That's courtesy of 7% average inflation, allowing even -6% real growth to turn into +1% nominal growth.

Unlike GDP, which is inflation-adjusted, earnings are always reported in nominal, non-inflation-adjusted terms.

But even if we avoid a painful earnings recession, with very modest declines in fundamentals, that still leaves the issue of weak growth.

And that's where today's Dividend Aristocrat ranking comes in.

The Fastest Growing Aristocrats Are A Great Way To Turbocharge Your Income Growth

A lot of people think of dividends as boring; that they are only for old folks like Rockefeller.

Do you know the only thing that gives me pleasure? It's to see my dividends coming in." - John D. Rockefeller

And do you know what? Rockefeller was absolutely right!

Wide Moat Research

Despite some very nasty 4.1%-average recessions since 1973, stocks have delivered positive returns, and dividend stocks much better returns.

Compared to the market's historical 7% inflation-adjusted returns, the last 50 years have been rather weak. And you might think that even 6% real returns for dividend growth stocks are hardly life-changing.

Wide Moat Research

But actually, dividends over the last 50 years were literally the difference between a 1575% real gain and an 89% inflation-adjusted loss.

Dividends were the difference between retiring in comfort and never retiring at all.

And while dividend cutters didn't perform as disastrously as non-dividend stocks, they still lost 6% over half a century, an entire investing lifetime.

Behold The Glory Of The Dividend Aristocrats

Wide Moat Research

Dividend aristocrats are the most dependable dividend growth stocks on earth. During the pandemic, about 14% of U.S. stocks cut their dividends (by 3% on average).

Ritholtz Wealth Management

In contrast, just 4% of aristocrats did, and 66% fewer cutters. And remember that historically dividend cutters deliver terrible returns, -6% over the last 50 years when adjusted for inflation.

In other words, if you want to retire well, you want to avoid companies that will cut their dividends in the future, and aristocrats are a great way to minimize the risk of owning a catastrophic company.

JPMorgan Asset Management

Like the 44% of all U.S. stocks from 1980 to 2020 that suffered permanent 70+% declines.

Did you know that 65% of all energy stocks turn out to be a disaster? Not aristocrat oil titans like Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Chevron Corporation (CVX).

daughters of the breakup of Standard Oil in 1911

Rockefeller founded Standard Oil

one of the most dividend friendly/loving founders in history.

Returns Since 1985

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

BP p.l.c. (BP) is a dividend cutter, having cut twice in the last 13 years. Is it any surprise that it's underperformed both the market and aristocrat oil giants like XOM and CVX?

Companies that grow their dividends yearly for decades tend to be better-run companies, and income investors reward them for their dependability with higher multiples.

But now that we're facing a period of stagnant economic growth, what about fast-growing aristocrats?

After all, if the problem is low growth, the solution is high growth. And so, let's take a look at all 133 aristocrats, champions, kings, and global aristocrats, to see which have the best growth outlooks right now, according to every analyst who covers them.

All 133 Dividend Aristocrats Ranked By Long-Term Growth

Note that I'm not just looking at the official aristocrats but all "real" aristocrats.

aristocrat: S&P company with a 25+ year growth streak (no MLPs allowed)

champion: any company with a 25+ year streak (including global aristocrats)

king: any company with 50+ year streak.

The growth consensus estimates are updated every quarter after earnings results are in.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Bottom Line: Aristocrats Are Great But This Is Just The First Step

The dividend champions are indeed a wonderful group of companies with the following:

91% average safety

1.63% average severe recession dividend cut risk

2.6% very safe yield vs. 1.9% official aristocrats

8.13% long-term growth consensus

10.75% long-term total return consensus vs. 10.4% official aristocrats

41.8 year dividend growth streak

4.27% 30-year bankruptcy risk

BBB+ stable credit rating.

Naturally, the entire aristocrat list includes companies that are overvalued.

In part 2 of this two-part series, I'll show you how to quickly and easily construct the ultimate diversified dividend growth portfolio.

One that's most likely to outperform the market during the coming bull market, which is likely to begin later this year.

What You Can Likely Look Forward To Later This Year...But Even More So

Charlie Bilello

This is for the S&P 500, with an 8.5% growth consensus.

Imagine what kind of returns are possible during the early days of a new bull market when you own the fastest-growing aristocrats.

In "Get Ready To Buy Back Up The Truck On These 10 Dividend Aristocrats," I'll show you how easy it is to earn Buffett-like returns from the world's best dividend growth stocks.