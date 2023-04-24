Wirestock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Case

I initiated coverage of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) with a Buy rating a few months ago. The recent string of price cuts prompted another article in which I made the case that price cuts are neither bad nor strategically misaligned with Tesla's goals as a company. In this article, I'd like to explore some recent innovations of existing products and the key to Tesla's ability to continue creating value in the long run. This article maintains my Buy rating for Tesla.

My initial article suggested a free cash flow valuation of $142/share. I've updated my model to incorporate Q1 net income, annualized to be $10B for 2023, or about a 20% decrease from the 2022 figures. In this updated model, I was brutally conservative on Tesla, estimating a 20% decrease in earnings in the years 2023-2025, returning to 15% earnings growth from 2026-2028 and 10% growth from 2029-2032. This yields an estimated $14.3B net income in the year 2032, or just over 1% CAGR for the next 10 years.

Using these estimates, Tesla stock looks just a touch overvalued, with the intrinsic valuation estimate coming in at $161/share. This updated model, combined with my other model, is now what I consider my buy range for Tesla of $142-$161, which is the range I believe represents a fair value for this business. If the price dips below $142, I'll be making serious moves into Tesla because I believe that represents a strong margin of safety.

That said, I am bullish on Tesla fundamentally. In my eyes, this is a business that is built to last with fantastic growth opportunities and a strong, proven track record of innovation. Tesla's focus on continuous improvement in all of its operations is impressive. Despite a recurring theme of over-promising timelines, I'm confident in the ability of leadership to deliver on a variety of key innovations including mass-market vehicles (~$25k price tag), continued efficiency improvements thanks to scale and expertise in the Gigafactory production model, heat pumps for all Tesla models, a home heating/cooling heat pump, and a rare-earth free permanent magnet motor.

Commentary on Q1 Earnings

Tesla fell precipitously following the release of Q1 earnings, with the narrative that margin compression is overwhelmingly bad for the future prospects of this company. Nineteen articles have been posted on Seeking Alpha (at the time of writing) since the earnings release, with 7 Hold Ratings, 6 Buy or Strong Buy, and 6 Sell or Strong Sell, so the results are in: analysts are split perfectly down the middle on Tesla.

I'll be tipping the scales toward the bulls here, because I am simply not too worried about these short-term headwinds. Tesla has been consistently decreasing operating expenses and continues to scale manufacturing globally. The Gigafactory concept has proven itself to be efficient and productive, and Tesla can now internally fund new Gigafactories and operationalize them at record speeds. As long as demand for EVs remains robust, Tesla should continue generating a strong return on invested capital as it continues to build out the entire Tesla ecosystem. I firmly believe the margins will come back up in the long-run, not because of price increases but because of superior unit economics.

Let's take a look at some figures:

Tesla Q1 2023 Earnings Slide Deck

Tesla saw a ~$3B increase in Auto sales and an impressive $0.9B increase in Energy generation and storage sales YoY. Despite the impressive growth in revenues, GAAP gross margin declined nearly 1000 bps, causing earnings for the quarter to slow from the previous year:

Tesla Q1 2023 Earnings Slide Deck

It's natural to feel a bit of panic. The market certainly did. Watching free cash flow drop by 80%, cash from operating by almost 40%, and a nearly 25% drawdown in GAAP earnings is not easy to stomach. Meanwhile, smaller business segments showed strong growth:

CNBC

This chart from CNBC sums Tesla up quite well. Despite promising business propositions in Services & other (superchargers, FSD, etc.) and Energy Generation & storage (solar solution, Powerwall, megapack), the auto segment remains the vital lifeline for Tesla's overall growth. In that light, analysts focus mostly on production and delivery numbers, both of which have shown strong and consistent growth despite margin compression.

Tesla has a relentlessly long-term horizon. These behaviors are not always good for share prices in the short term. However, this is an immensely important business characteristic for long-term investors. Tesla innovates at an impressive rate and commercializes innovations by first offering them to less price-sensitive customers until unit costs come down enough to be included in cheaper models. This is a business model that has won in the past and one that I believe will continue to win in the future.

Now I'd like to shift to a discussion of the long-term prospects for Tesla. Of course, ongoing innovation in the auto segment will be critical to Tesla's success. Let's face it, whether you like Tesla/CEO Elon Musk or not, companies that produce best-in-class products at a similar price point to competitors tend to win in the long run.

More Vehicle Models

Tesla shared a graphic in their 2023 Investor Day that showed the estimated number of vehicles that will be needed to transition the world entirely to sustainable energy. There are two vehicles that have yet to be formally announced. On the far right-hand side is the mass-market sedan that Tesla has consistently hinted at. Directly above the Cybertruck is a vehicle that hasn't been discussed much, but looks to be hinting at a van or otherwise larger vehicle than the Model X and Y mid-size cars. This vehicle would be built on similar specs to the Cybertruck, so will likely come with a 4680-structural battery pack design and the "exoskeleton" paintless, corrosion-resistant exterior.

Number of EVs required to transition to an entirely sustainable vehicle fleet (Tesla Investor Day 2023)

Tesla also recently opened reservations for the revamped Roadster, requiring $50,000 within 10 days to secure a reservation. This is meant to operate and will likely be marketed as a supercar, offering impressive acceleration and top-end speeds and manufactured in limited quantities. The return of the Roadster will give Tesla an offering that competes with other electric vehicle ("EV") luxury brands like Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID), Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft aka BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), and Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCPK:MBGAF). Management also showed a willingness to protect margins in higher-end models with the recent price hike in Models S and X, the higher-priced lower volume units, which comes after a series of price cuts across all four models that pressured margins in the recent Q1 earnings report. Over the long term, though, margins will be protected by the cost-efficiency of the manufacturing process, something Tesla has worked immensely hard on improving.

Manufacturing Excellence

The Gigapress

Tesla's first attempt to scale manufacturing had a singular focus on automation. Musk's goal of building "the machine that builds the machine" led to a loss of the human touch and over-dependence on automation. Model 3's received some critical feedback in 2018 from Sandy Munro, a popular automotive engineer, about the manufacturing quality of their cars. The lack of human touch was obvious, with redundancies and a myriad of manufacturing shortcomings. This criticism led to the Gigapress die-casting machine.

Die-casting works by pumping molten metal into a pressurized mold, allowing the metal to cool into the desired shape, pulling the metal from the mold, and dunking it in water to cool it. From there, the pieces get inspected for quality and run through a trimming machine for fine-tuning. The Gigapress can produce up to 1000 castings a day. The Gigapress allowed Tesla to reduce the number of parts by 70 in the rear casting of the Model Y compared to the Model 3. Although this is a clear value-add in the cost efficiency of mass production, it isn't the perfect solution.

For one, a Gigapress is a hefty investment with a price tag well into the millions. Then the fact that Tesla may be increasing the cost of maintenance of cars adds even more complexity. It's certainly not cost-effective to replace the entire rear casting of a vehicle because of a fender-bender. Despite some risks in this new process, Tesla is barreling ahead with the Gigapress model for manufacturing and is, at a minimum, greatly increasing the manufacturing quality and unit cost of their vehicles. The Gigapress will drive unit cost reduction over time and will be instrumental in delivering on Tesla's promise of an extremely cheap mass-market vehicle. Tesla hopes to offer a $25k next-gen vehicle that offers a simplified front and rear chassis, uses 4680 battery cells, and expedites the FSD learning curve by collecting significantly more data.

Though the Gigapress is the cornerstone of Tesla's manufacturing capabilities, it's far from the only innovation in manufacturing. A core principle of Tesla is vertical integration, which Elon says came largely out of necessity. Vertical integration requires an intimate knowledge of the supply chain. In this light, Elon has developed a new guiding principle, which is "the best part is no part." Tesla also recently announced the new Gigafactory Mexico, possibly to be used for the next-generation sedan production, and an expansion of Gigafactory Nevada to include Semi and 4680 cell production.

EV Motors

EV motors operate quite differently than internal combustion engines ("ICE"). An EV motor has two primary components: a rotor and a stator. Tesla currently uses a three-phase AC induction motor, which doesn't include rare earth metals, in the Model S and Roadster; while using a permanent magnet motor in Model 3, Model Y, and Cybertruck. These motors use rare earth metals including neodymium. During investor day, Tesla hinted at a permanent magnet motor that has no rare earth metals. Minneapolis-based Niron Magnetics claims to have created such a motor by utilizing Iron Nitride, which is fantastically difficult to manufacture but is significantly cheaper than Neodymium or Ferrite, commonly used rare-earth metals in permanent magnet motors. Tesla has not explicitly indicated that they will use these motors, but Niron has a proof-of-concept for a rare-earth free permanent magnet motor. Whether Tesla uses Niron as a Tier 1 supplier or vertically integrates the manufacturing itself, the rare-earth free permanent magnet motor has a roadmap for use in the next generation of Tesla vehicles.

Heat Pumps

Heat pumps can operate as Air Conditioning ("AC") units or heaters. A heat pump generates heat by compressing refrigerant in a refrigerant line, raising the pressure and the temperature, and pumping that hot refrigerant through the unit and inside the house/car where a fan blows the warmer air through a vent. This causes the refrigerant to de-pressurize and cool down, after which it is moved back outside to gather charge (heat) from relatively warmer air (if the line is -20 degrees F, it could be 0 degrees F outside and the line will still gather charge), compressed again to further increase the temperature, and then cycled back through the house. Heat pumps are more efficient and don't use fossil fuels, so they serve two purposes in Tesla's strategy: 1) they are aligned with the company's mission; and 2) they extend the range of EVs by using a more energy-efficient and lighter heating/cooling unit.

Ford's (F) Mach-E has a very complex heat pump system. The folks on the Munro Live YouTube channel, a popular channel that disassembles cars and inspects their quality, find that the Mach-E heat pump system quality doesn't come close to the Model Y. Model Y destroys Mach-E, which is a direct rival in this space (all data pulled from linked video):

Thermal Hose Statistics Mach-E Model Y Length of Hoses 18.42m 6.35m Part Count 35 pieces 10 pieces Fluid 22.4kg 9.2kg Click to enlarge

Needless to say, the engineers at Tesla are not missing the mark. Tesla is innovating with the Octovalve and quickly becoming a leader in this space. Elon Musk has also indicated the potential of scaling up heat pump units and manufacturing to begin selling heat pumps for homes or commercial buildings.

Building The Tesla Ecosystem

All of these innovations tie back to one common theme, which I've discussed in previous articles. Tesla is building a product ecosystem that transcends the car business. The concept of a product ecosystem is one business offering a variety of interconnected products that each increase the marginal benefit of owning other products in that ecosystem. Most ecosystems have gateway products that are key to the value of the ecosystem. For Tesla, it's a car. For Apple (AAPL), it's an iPhone.

By 2030, the Tesla ecosystem could look something like this: your Tesla car being charged by an at-home charging station that is sourcing energy from a Powerwall that is filled by your Tesla solar panels or solar roof. Your home is heated and cooled and the air is purified by your Tesla HVAC system, which is also powered by your Powerwall. None of this is easy, and it certainly isn't free. This all comes at immense financial and opportunity costs to pursue these business propositions, and much of this is dependent on one key product: the mass-market Tesla vehicle.

Warren Buffett describes a moat as a sustainable competitive advantage, which is most easily achieved by being the cost leader. The automotive industry is a bit more nuanced because the engineering quality of vehicles is of particular concern to buyers (take Toyota Motor Corporation (TM), for example, who ate huge portions of American-made market share because of excellent quality, not cost leadership). This has made building a new car business nearly impossible in modern America. Chrysler was the most recent example of a newly built car brand in 1920 before Tesla in the early 2000s. After all, how can you compete at scale with established industry players at manufacturing an excellent quality vehicle for a reasonable cost?

Tesla did it with a top-down approach. Tesla's first offering was for the luxury market, which doesn't behave like the mass market. For one, there is the diamond-water paradox which introduces the concept that utility value is not the sole determinant of demand, rather social status can be a major demand factor. Secondly, there is the appeal of being unique; of having a "first-of-its-kind" product, which is what the Tesla Roadster really was. Very few luxury EVs existed and none were sold at the scale of the Roadster. This allowed Tesla to scale sedan manufacturing capabilities while generating meaningful revenue (~2,450 Roadsters sold at ~ $100,000 each = $245m in 4 years). This led to the production and commercialization of a slightly more affordable, but still high-end, Model S which debuted in 2012 at a price tag of about $57k.

Tesla took a similar approach with mid-size production, first offering an upscale Model X at ~$80k which allowed them to scale the new manufacturing process that would later be used for Model Y. Both of these higher-priced models served as templates for the cheaper Model 3 sedan (debuted ~$36k) and Model Y (debuted ~$50k). Tesla has taken a step aside from this path with forays into the Semi and Pickup truck markets and also intends to re-enter the Luxury market with the second-gen Roadster. But the path is clear: Tesla will release another sedan-sized vehicle that is priced well below the $36k price point.

Tesla is doing one other thing far differently than traditional car companies, which is looking through the lens of the total cost of ownership, not just sticker price. Tesla faces two significant risks on this front, the Gigapress-built rear chassis and structural battery pack. With this architecture, Tesla cars could accrue significant maintenance costs in the long run. This could cause even light accidents to total the car if the battery pack is damaged or cause fender-benders to irreversibly damage the entire rear chassis. Whether this risk materializes is somewhat dependent on FSD (Full Self-Driving), which should drastically reduce the likelihood of accidents involving Tesla vehicles. To help mitigate this risk for owners, Tesla recently launched an insurance offering that is meant to offer superior pricing through better data quality and availability. But this adds a third layer of cost consideration for the company - if Tesla cars incur more cost per accident or otherwise tend to have greater than average insurable costs, they not only put themselves on the hook to pay insurance claims but major quality or cost issues will deteriorate brand value and likely reduce demand.

The total cost of ownership extends into the Tesla ecosystem as well because ownership of more Tesla products can help further reduce costs aside from just car ownership. Solar panels generate electricity and can actually produce revenue for the owner with net metering and heat pumps help save money on natural gas, especially if they are powered by solar-generated energy.

Conclusion

I'm writing an overwhelmingly macro-focused article today because there has been much discussion stirred by Tesla, Inc.'s Q1 earnings release. Any one specific quarterly earnings call should not make or break an investment decision. Investing in a business should be about so much more than results from one single quarter. It's reasonable that a stock drops 10% because of short-term margin compression in the face of considerable macro headwinds, but I see it as nothing more than a great buying opportunity for patient investors. If you are like me and believe in the business Tesla, Inc. is becoming, then simply keep buying, tune out the noise, and enjoy the ride.