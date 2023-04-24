Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 24, 2023 7:17 PM ETTenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.1K Followers

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Erin Karney - Vice President, Investor Relations

Amit Yoran - Chief Executive Officer

Steve Vintz - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rob Owens - Piper Sandler

Joel Fishbein - Truist Securities

Brian Essex - JPMorgan

Hamza Fodderwala - Morgan Stanley

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Brad Reback - Stifel

Mike Cikos - Needham & Company

Andrew Nowinski - Wells Fargo

Joshua Tilton - Wolfe Research

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Tenable’s First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Erin Karney, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may now begin.

Erin Karney

Thank you, operator and thank you all for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Tenable's first quarter 2023 financial results. With me on the call today are Amit Yoran, our Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Vintz, our Chief Financial Officer. Prior to this call, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the quarter. You can find the press release on the IR website at tenable.com.

Before we begin, let me remind you that we will make forward-looking statements during the course of this call, including statements relating to our guidance and expectations for the second quarter and full-year 2023, growth and drivers in our business, changes in the threat landscape in the security industry and our competitive position in the market, growth in our customer demand for and adoption of our solutions, planned innovation and new products and services, and our expectations regarding long-term profitability and free cash flow.

These

