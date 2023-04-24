Torsten Asmus

Thesis

In the year of the treasury bonds we are going to continue our trip in the fixed income universe focused on treasuries. 2023 will mark the top in yields when we look back down the line. The question an investor should ask themselves is in what format should they buy bonds this year and what is the appropriate entry point.

There are a number of exchange traded funds out there which target treasury bonds with a certain maturity profile, but a new breed of vehicles is starting to target very specific points in the yield curve. The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) is such a vehicle:

The investment objective of the US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (the “UST 10 Year Note Fund”) is to seek investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) generally to the price and yield performance of the ICE BofA Current 10-Year US Treasury Index (GA10).

Simply put in English, the fund will always hold the current, 'on-the-run' 10-year note:

The US Treasury auctions a new 10-Year Treasury note each month. The auction will determine the coupon rate of each new on-the-run1 note. Once the auction is complete and can be settled, UTEN will sell the currently held, old 10-Year US Treasury and roll into the newly issued 10-Year US Treasury.

Can an investor do this themselves? Absolutely. Ignoring bid/ask spreads, an investor can purchase and sell every month the 'on-the-run' treasury note. Is it worth doing it via an ETF for 0.15% annual fee? We think so.

More importantly though, is whether an investor should buy this ETF. Depending on each investor's circumstance they will want to be exposed to treasuries at this point in time. We are looking at historically high 10-year yields:

Looking back 10 years, we are at the top of the range in yields. This is a good time to start thinking about bonds.

Constant Maturity 10-Year versus Outright 10-Year

A retail investor can just choose to buy an outright 10-year note by simply going to their brokerage account and purchasing a CUSIP that fits the desired maturity profile. When undertaking such action, said investor would lock in a certain yield for the life of the note. Similarly, the investor would experience time decay - a year after the purchase the treasury will become a 9-year note, and so on and so forth. Basically the positive profit and loss from the duration will become lower as the time decay kicks in.

Investors who are not necessarily looking for that one-time NAV appreciation from the duration component, are better suited to buy a CUSIP outright and clip the yield. UTEN aims to hold the constant duration of 10-years by rolling the underlying bond every month. The fund will gradually pass any duration related positive profit and loss to an investor, but its yield will fluctuate with the market. Two years from now we think 10-year yields will be much lower, and UTEN will yield much less. A retail investor who chooses to purchase UTEN will sit on capital gains, but will have a much lower yield coming from the fund. From that angle we feel UTEN is more of an institutional investor fund.

Holdings

The fund will always hold one bond, namely the 'on-the-run' 10-year treasury:

Holdings (Fund Website)

Treasuries are extremely liquid and have no credit risk, hence this fund is purely a rates play on the 10-year duration point.

Conclusion

UTEN is an exchange traded fund. The vehicle aims to provide the return profile associated with the constant maturity 10-year Treasury note. The vehicle rolls every month into the newly auctioned note and sells the old one. By its construction, the fund is more appropriate for institutional investors aiming to utilize the 10-year note for various hedging or trading strategies. A retail investor will not be able to lock in historic high yields via UTEN, with the fund re-setting lower at lower yields down the line, although it will record a positive capital gain. The best solution for an income oriented investor who is looking to lock in high yields and get the same amount of dividends every year for the duration of the notes, is to purchase a Treasury note outright via their brokerage account. We would look for 4% yields before buying an individual CUSIP. An individual CUSIP will ensure the cash amount received each year by said investor is the same.