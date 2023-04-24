FangXiaNuo

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) showed up on my screeners as it is currently trading near its 52-week low. The company is a leading Chinese E-commerce/logistics firm trading at FY19 prices, and ~1/3 of FY22 sales. Upon reading its last 3 annual reports, I believe JD.com is undervalued at $36 per ADS share. I believe that the intrinsic value of JD.com is at least $82 per ADS share, with a free call option on growth. Hence, I am recommending a LONG position in the company’s common equity.

Company Overview

JD.com is a Chinese E-commerce and logistic company headquartered in Beijing. The company was founded by Richard Liu in 2004. Liu used to be a brick-and-mortar retailer of high-tech products. After suffering business disruption during the SARs epidemic, Liu decided to move his retail operations online by starting JD.com. JD.com started out selling electronic products directly to consumers, and gradually expanded across product lines (fresh foods, books, medicine, home appliances, etc.). JD is mainly a B2C retailer, but also operates a C2C marketplace. The company is currently building out its logistical network to enhance delivery capabilities. Richard Liu stepped down as CEO in FY22 but remains Chairman of JD. Lei Xu is the current CEO.

Good Business

JD has the tell-tale signs of a great business:

Network effects—569M active customer accounts

Huge TAM

Captive, recurring customers—JD Plus reminiscent of Amazon Prime and Costco membership.

High fixed cost business—high barriers to entry

Negative cash conversion cycle

Negative working capital

JD also generates high returns of capital that are protected by deep moats. The company had $86Bn of total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity in FY22, of which ~$42Bn was made up of cash and investments. Goodwill and intangibles amounted to ~5Bn. Therefore, JD has been generating $150Bn in sales and $8Bn of operating cash flow on $39Bn of tangible capital. Using operating cash flow as an imperfect guide, JD’s ROC was 23% for FY22 (ROCs for the past 3 years were around similar levels).

How does JD get such high returns? Due to scale, JD has tremendous bargaining power over its suppliers. The company can pay suppliers much later than is receives cash from its customers. The chart below shows JD’s favorable negative cash conversion cycle:

FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 DSO 10.94 5.53 3.26 3.65 5.66 DIO 39.50 37.79 33.50 29.85 31.17 DPO 71.11 63.15 56.54 54.87 61.11 CCC -20.66 -19.84 -19.79 -21.37 -24.28 Click to enlarge

Having a negative CCC allows JD to operate with negative working capital, which increases ROC. As a side note, here is how JD’s CCC compares with other “wonderful businesses”:

JD Amazon Walmart Costco FY22 CCC -24.28 -10.58 6.45 1.42 Click to enlarge

Another reason for JD’s high ROC is because spending on marketing and R&D, which are probably more capex than expenses, does not get capitalized as an intangible asset on the balance sheet. If marketing and R&D were capitalized, the ROC figures would be lower.

JD’s business is a high fixed cost business—the company spent ~$18.6Bn on fulfillment, marketing, R&D and G&A in FY22. JD also has $8Bn in PPE and $5Bn in land use rights carried on its books. Anybody who wants to compete with JD would have to spend an astronomical amount of money just to “get in the game”. Additionally, entrants would have to go through the painstaking process of rebuilding JD’s distribution network across China, which would take years of construction and negotiations with regulators. Even Elon Musk might have to take a hard pass competing with JD.

JD gets compared to Amazon often. In fact, the press dubbed Richard Liu the “Jeff Bezos of China”. I do not think these comparisons are totally unjustified. JD copied a lot from Amazon—its JD PLUS program is reminiscent of Amazon Prime, and they are both mainly B2C retailers with strong logistical capabilities. In fact, JD’s prospects in logistics space could be better than that of Amazon’s. China’s warehouse and distribution infrastructure is a blue ocean for JD, while Amazon had to compete with UPS and FedEx.

Like Amazon, JD is also adept at spawning adjacent business. The company has subsidiaries in healthcare, logistics, finance, real estate, and cloud & AI, with JD Health and JD Logistics leading the way. Moreover, the company listed a warehouse REIT in 1Q23 on the Shanghai bourse--one of the first industrial REITs in China.

Fund manager Nick Sleep coined the term “scale-economies shared” to describe the business models of some of his portfolio companies. SES businesses benefit from economies of scale, and share those benefits with its customers, typically by offering lower prices, to gain long-term market share. JD has aspects of SES—its 600 million user platform allows it to get better prices from suppliers. But instead of taking the increased revenues for itself, JD reinvests the surplus into building out its supply chain, R&D and marketing, and lower prices. This in turn draws in more customers, and the virtuous cycle perpetuates. CEO Lei Xu declared everyday low prices as a stated goal for JD in the 4Q22 earnings call. Therefore, I believe that JD’s SES further retrenches the company’s deep moats.

SES Flywheel (Incrementaleconomics.com)

Lastly, I think JD’s DNA is an intangible asset. One of JD’s early investors was Hillhouse Capital, an asset manager incubated by Yale’s David Swensen. Furthermore, Tencent, Walmart, and Google are shareholders of JD stock, and JD has strategic partnerships with all 3 firms. JD has had sizable exposure to foreign capital since its founding. I believe companies accustomed to foreign capital could be more receptive to international business expertise, which will help JD’s viability in the long run.

Margin of Safety

JD earned $8Bn in operating cash flow, had $11.4Bn in cash, and $42Bn in cash + investments as of FY22. This compares to $3.3Bn of total operating leases and $3Bn of total debt. The company also had a $19Bn revolver of which ~$14Bn was undrawn. I think JD is in the clear from a solvency standpoint. Turning to valuation, JD has given us numerous earnings figures to choose from: operating profits, operating cash flow, EBITDA, etc. Management has guided investors to its non-GAAP free cash flow figure in quartering earning calls, but I think this figure understates the firm’s earning power. Therefore, we must come up with our own estimates of owner’s earnings.

I believe the appropriate formula for owner’s earnings is the following:

Operating Cash Flow – Stock-based Compensation – Depreciation = Owner’s Earnings

Using OCF as a starting point is more appropriate than operating earnings for JD because its negative CCC allows the company to receive cash faster than it books earnings into the income statement. In simpler terms, the income statement understates JD’s true cash generating power.

Moving on, JD’s stock-based compensations are not expensed on the income statement. While stock-based compensations are not cash costs, it is an economic cost borne by shareholders. Therefore, expensing this item would give us a better sense of JD’s economic earning power.

Finally, since JD’s does not provide its maintenance capex figure, depreciation could be used as a reasonable proxy.

Using the above formula, we get the following FY22 owner’s earnings figure:

$8.4Bn – $1.1Bn – $0.8Bn = $6.5Bn

Using the same formula, owner’s earnings for FY20 and FY21 are the following:

FY20 FY21 FY22 Avg. Owner’s Earnings $4.8Bn $4.5Bn $6.5Bn $5.3Bn OE Per Diluted ADS Share $3.1 $2.9 $4.1 $3.4 Click to enlarge

The yield on the US 10-year treasury ~4% today. I think 4% normalized long term interest rates is a good guess. After adding a risk premium of 4% on the 10 year, we get a cap rate of 8%, or a cap rate of 6% after 25% corporate tax. I think 8/6% is a reasonable required rate of return for a rational investor in public equities.

Alternatively, using the yield on the Chinese 10 year is also appropriate. The author would like to note that the yield the Chinese 10-year is lower than that of the US. And since inflation is not a problem in China, the PBOC has room to ease to boost the nation’s post-Covid recovery. In that case, the cap rate could be even lower than the aforementioned 8/6%. But for the valuation of JD, we will stick with the US 10-year.

JD’s average owner’s earnings for the past 3 years were $5.3Bn, or $3.4 per ADS share. Since this figure is post tax, the 6% cap rate should apply. Hence, the intrinsic value of JD’s operating business is $88Bn, or $57 per ADS share. As mentioned above, JD has $42Bn in cash and investments. Adding cash and investments to the value of the operating business would yield us a value of $130Bn, or $82 per ADS share. The market price of JD’s stock is $35 per ADS share, or a market cap of $57Bn. At current prices, we are picking up JD stock at 40 cents to the dollar. Moreover, since JD’s owner’s earnings are likely to grow in the coming years, we are essentially buying growth for free.

Data by YCharts

Alignment of Interest

JD’s founder and Chairman, Richard Liu, owns ~12% of the company, while maintaining ~70% voting power through a dual class share structure. According to Forbes, Richard Liu’s net worth was $7.6Bn as of 4/24/2023, which is proportional to his stake in JD. With most of his net worth tied up in the company, Liu has put all his eggs into one basket. I bet he’s watching this basket very closely. However, the rest of the board, including CEO Lei Xu, own very little JD stock. Therefore, the company remains tightly controlled by its founder and chairman.

In 2015, Richard Liu was granted a 10-year option to acquire 26M Class A ordinary shares at strike price of $33.4 per ADS. According to FY20 annual report, Liu gets a RMB $1 cash salary and no cash bonuses. I think there is strong incentive for Liu to see JD’s stock rise substantially above $33.4 per ADS strike price on his lucrative option. Major shareholders of JD.com include Walmart, Tencent, and Google. Chase Coleman of Tiger Global and Davis Advisors are also holders of the company’s stock, but both firms have been trimming their stakes recently. Curiously, Mike Burry of “Big Short” fame built a significant JD stake in 4Q22 at around $50-60. Purchasing JD stock now would mean getting in at even better prices than Mr. Burry.

Capital Allocation

JD never paid a dividend up until FY21. Going forward, dividends are likely to be a common occurrence—during the 4Q22 earnings call, CFO Sandy Xu declared, “we plan to adopt an annual dividend policy going forward as a way to sustainably return value to shareholders”. This event could attract income seeking investors, which could boost JD’s near-term stock price.

The company is spending heavily on growth capex as it is developing its warehouse and logistics infrastructure. This is where the bulk of our owners’ earnings goes towards. I think this is a reasonable capital allocation decision: warehouse and logistics infrastructure are in its infancy in China, so it has a large total addressable market (TAM). Moreover, this is a market where JD can lock up as it has high fixed cost, just as UPS and FedEx had in the US. The prospect of locking up a large market with good economics is a plus in my book.

JD has also allocated capital to buybacks, as shown below:

JD.com share buybacks (JD.com Investor Relations)

Management repurchased a lot of stock near peak valuations but made it up by purchasing stock in the high $30s later in the year. Going forward, I hope the company continues to buy back shares, albeit at lower prices, with its $1.7Bn in reserve.

JD dilutes its shares by 2-3% yearly, which is not egregious. The company has been spinning off stakes in its subsidiaries recently. JD Industrial and JD Property have applied for listing on the Hong Kong bourse in 1Q23.

Overall, the jury is still out on JD’s logistics capex, but it strikes me as a logical place to allocate capital. Recent increases in dividends and buybacks to signal catalysts for price appreciation.

Risks

Country Risk

Chinese consumers have experienced a real estate crisis and strict covid policy over the past year. While consumer confidence is likely to return in the future, uncertainty still persists in the short term, especially for retailers. Although JD is listed on the Nasdaq, there are 2 macro drawbacks for domestic investors in Chinese companies--informational asymmetry and less efficient markets.

Personnel Risk

Chairman Richard Liu holds ~12% of JD's total stock with ~70% voting power via a dual class share structure. Liu has also had past controversies regarding his personal life. JD is likely to experience leadership problems if anything happens to Liu.

Volatility

JD stock has fluctuated from the high $60s to low $30s in the past year. Investors without a long-term orientation will find it difficult to hold JD over a multi-year horizon.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

JD.com is a wonderful business with a long growth runway selling at an attractive price. The company generates high ROCs protected by high barriers to entry. Management has sizable skin in the game and has improved capital allocation skills. Value-oriented investors, namely Mike Burry, are among holders of JD stock. JD’s “scale economies shared” business model is sound, and the company possesses a DNA that is receptive to foreign capital. There are numerous catalysts in the horizon: the adoption of an annual dividend policy, further share buybacks, operating margins expansion, PLUS day and Singles Day promotions in Q3 and Q4, spinoffs of JD Industrial/JD Property, the China reopening story, and mean reversion. My recommendation is to establish a LONG position in JD.