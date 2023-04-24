Daniel Balakov

Investment Summary

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR), is a company that has an international presence as a water treatment solutions provider. Within the company there are three segments that make up the company, they are Pool, Water Solutions, Industrials & Flow Technologies. The consumer solutions which are the first two segments are the main revenue generator for the company with around 75% of the total revenues coming from here. Also the most profitable with a return on sales of 23.3% compared to the 16.1% for the other segment. The company has performed very well and the outlook for the industry looks positive. Pair that with a fair forward p/e multiple of just under 15 and I think PNR stock deserves a buy rating right now.

Market Momentum

Looking at the Global Water Treatment systems market as a whole it is expected to see a 7.1% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, and I think a similar growth rate over the long term could be possible for PNR too. In a report by Fortune Business Insights mentions water scarcity and the need for securing stable sources of clean water as the main drivers behind this growth.

In the last earnings report by the company the CEO John L. Stauch had the following to say for the 2023 outlook “The Company is introducing 2023 GAAP EPS guidance of approximately $3.22 to $3.42 and on an adjusted basis of approximately $3.50 to $3.70. The Company anticipates the full year 2023 sales to be down 3 percent to up 1 percent on a reported basis”. The management references the necessity of their product as a key driver for long-term growth. Clean drinking water is becoming exceedingly less available.

From an investment point of view, I think the outlook for 2023 makes it hard to see why the company should be a buy. They are expected to essentially have the same revenues. But I think 2023 will prove to be a difficult year for most companies who don't primarily operate in the United States but instead perhaps rely on some investments from there anyway. The markets they are in don't necessarily have the same amount of capital that is needed to continuously provide a customer base for PNR. But I think as we get clear of 2023 and we can return to a somewhat less worried economy investment into areas where PNR operates should start to return to where they once were.

Risks

There are always risks involved with investing in still-growing companies like PNR. But I think the company has already managed to appease some of the worries by having a very profitable business model with an almost 12% net margin. Looking forward the market seems to be confident that the net margin can keep on increasing, with 2025 expected to be around 15-16%. I think some main drivers behind that margin growth would be a lower cost environment. But also as the construction industry might begin to recover, then the demand for the commercial segment in PNR will very likely increase with it. This is also the most profitable part of the company and the largest revenue source.

But some of the headwinds I think PNR will be facing is reduced demand from some of the areas they serve in and ship products to. The capital present here is not what it once was as foreign investments and aid are used elsewhere. That will have an impact on the revenues for the company, which was already outlined by the management in the last report as they were predicting a 4% drop in revenues to a 1% increase. The worry I have is that if we don't see any light that could help push investments into these areas then PNR will not see an increase in revenues.

Besides that, the company also announced a dividend in the last report. I would have preferred them to skip that and instead keep an even larger cash position than the $108 million they have currently. It would put them in a more comfortable position if the trend of slowing revenues persists. It shouldn't go unsaid that the large debt the company has is also a large risk. From 2021 to 2022 it more than doubled to $2.3 billion. But to be fair, it seems manageable given the large cash flows which I will discuss a bit further below in the financials segment.

Financials

Looking at the financials for the company I see one move upfront that I like. The company has been slowly building up its cash position on a yearly basis, and even more the longer you go back. $108 million might not make a large dent in the debt the company has, but an increasing one is a good trend to see. Inventories are also increasing, which the management talked about as a result of an increased backlog. But time will tell if the increased inventories will be able to stay at the same profitable as ROA might decrease if PNR can't pass down some of the costs to customers through raised prices.

Balance Sheet (Earnings Report)

The debt was mentioned before as a risk as it was increasing at an alarming rate. But I think when you factor in the strong cash flows it's very manageable for the company to pay the $52 million in interest that was paid in 2022. When the levered free cash flows sit at over $250 million the company is still very able to continue their share buybacks and dividends, even though I would prefer to prioritize building up a stronger cash position.

All in all I think there are some very positive trends showing up here. The assets are increasing YoY and it will be interesting to see how the ROA decreases or not. I would be even more confident in the company if the management would prioritize building out a much larger cash position which could be leveraged if there is a decrease in revenues. That way shareholders could still be happy as both share buybacks and dividends could continue.

Valuation & Wrap Up

Looking at the valuation of Pentair I think they offer more long-term potential than downside risk. The company has strong market tailwinds that I think will help generate substantial revenues one day. But as we have discussed, right now it's difficult for a lot of companies to find investments as it is being moving back to being domestic instead as interest rates continue to stay high and there is a worry in the economy caused by inflation.

Right now the forward p/e for PNR sits at just under 15. The company has great numbers looking at the profitability and despite slightly falling revenues, there aren't any signs pointing toward the margins taking a significant hit. Even if there is any drastic revenue growth in 2023 shareholders will still see some value as the management seems adamant about keeping a dividend and buying back at a steady rate each year, reducing the outstanding shares by around 0.5% YoY. Besides the p/e, I think some green flags are the EV/EBITDA decreasing on the forward basis, and the same for p/b. I think that a large part for the lower p/b is the company prioritizing paying back some of the large debt they took on last year. Pair that with a higher inventory to meet demand and the company begins to show its good side. The net debt/EBITDA sits at 2.75 right now. I usually see it as a good sign if this is below 3 at least as it gives me some confidence the debt is manageable. As the company massively increased the debt then this number is slightly inflated from the long-term average instead, which I think the company will return to eventually.

Share Price (Seeking Alpha)

I think that with the strong margins and the shareholder-friendly mentality of the management paired with strong long-term market trends, the company deserves a buy at these prices. I wouldn't expect a market-beating return in the first couple of years, but in the long run, this could be a real winner.