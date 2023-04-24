Sakkawokkie

Carvana’s (NYSE:CVNA) business model, which was flawed, has resulted in large losses on its sub-prime loan book. Over the last few years the high cost of used cars and loans taken out against used cars made Carvana's business model quite profitable, but now things have turned for the worse and it remains to be seen where things are headed. The company will continue to face headwinds in 2023, as loans continue to sour.

Carvana’s revenue which jumped in 2021, as used cars continued to see significant increases in prices, flattened out in 2022, as the same used car prices came down. The latest statistics show that used car prices are on the rise again rising by 4% in recent months, which is one of the few positives for Carvana. This could help Carvana if the trend continues to get back to a point of growing its revenue and getting gross profit to a respectable point again. Used car prices are still below their highs by about 10%, but are on the rise again and if inflation remains sticky they could be heading to those levels again.

Carvana's Business Model Was Always Flawed

Carvana moved to the business of providing auto- loans as a the main business model in recent times, rather than focusing on its primary business, which was used car sales. This will significantly impact the company’s ability to run its operations, as defaults are currently surging. Carvana’s strategy recently revolved around providing loans to those who would be otherwise considered subprime. These loans have increasingly become non-viable, and after selling $ 4 billion of auto loans, the company went onto the market to see if it could swap $1 billion of loans. S&P noted that the swap basically amounted to default and cut Carvana’s rating.

"Shortly after restructuring, we would raise the ratings to a level that reflects the ongoing risk of a conventional default or future distressed restructurings." Carvana is pursuing the deal because its capital structure "is unsustainable and the company has limited options to reduce its debt burden and improve its cash flow organically," S&P said. (Source)

Many car owners bought their cars far above their actual worth, and this has led to delinquencies increasing in recent years. Multiple warnings have sounded as auto loan defaults surged recently. Billions of dollars of defaults are coming onto the market, and there is no doubt companies such as Carvana will continue to be affected by these defaults. What’s concerning is many younger car owners know their cars are worth much less than when they bought them, and are taking the route of purposeful default.

“Additionally, a whopping 52% of Gen Z car owners said they have purposefully missed on-time payments of other expenses, such as rent or credit card statements, in order to pay their car notes in full. And 33% of millennial car owners employed the same tactic, according to surveys done by Jerry.”

This does not bode well for the likes of Carvana, which has been at the center of the lending spree. Carvana believed that it could provide used car loans, to drive its profitability. Initially, they had expected to make significant gains on these used car loans, but the market never made any sense. Used cars should never be priced above new cars, regardless of liquidity. As mentioned earlier, the whole situation is worsened, now that car owners, especially the younger generation, know that their cars are not worth anywhere near their sticker price.

Meanwhile, Carvana did see some respite as Ally Financial has decided to take up to $4 billion in loans, through 2024, but the company itself has been facing issues, with potential bankruptcy due to toxic loans. The likelihood is that the loans will have to be sold well below par value, and this will mean Carvana will witness significant losses during the upcoming quarters as it looks to clear its books.

During the latest quarter, the $1.4 billion in net losses are likely to continue to rise into the next few quarters. Meanwhile, revenue will also decline for a few quarters and in my opinion bottom out around the fourth quarter in the $2 billion range. Until then the company will continue to face losses. The company will increasingly have to rely on selling loans and raising cash through available revolving facilities in order to not face bankruptcy during the year. The company does have around $600 million in cash and cash equivalents, which should help it overcome short-term liquidity issues.

Over the last 52-week period Carvana’s stock is down from $80 to $8 and is likely headed downward as losses continue to mount. I expect the company’s market cap to fall below $1 billion during this period, and this could lead to investors further pushing down the stock. While Carvana's price-to-sales (0.07) remains cheap, the company’s potentially declining revenue and mounting losses could be the primary catalysts for the stock falling further. Projecting profitability is not feasible until the company clears its soured loans. Meanwhile, the enterprise-value/revenue stands at around 0.69, which might be one of the few positives in the short term.

Risks remain significant, as the company's loan book is likely to further sour and see significant losses. Additionally, The US used car market continues to sour as well, as used car sales stagnate, and this will only add pressure on revenue. The combination of increasing defaults and stagnating sales does not bode well for the company. And it's likely going to be a while before the company’s business model steadies out. Furthermore, the current business model does not work, where the company relies on giving loans to those who are not financially sound and additionally, relies on used car prices that are not sustainable.

Carvana is not a safe stock in 2023, and it remains to be seen how much damage the loan book will cause. Investors that are looking to hold for the long-term, and can weather volatility could continue to hold CVNA stock, as once the loan book is cleared and the company gets back on its feet, combined with a change in business model, could finally see the stock head back upwards. But older valuations are highly unlikely for years to come. Investors should think twice before investing in the stock.