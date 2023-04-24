Justin Sullivan

We wrote about Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) back in June of last year post the company's third-quarter earnings report when we advised investors not to buy the stock due to the sustained pattern of lower lows on the technical chart. Although management at the time remained upbeat about the company's potential & growth prospects, citing a long runway for growth in multiple expandable markets, sales continued to disappoint resulting in the market on the main remaining disinterested.

Since we penned that piece, shares have lost over 37% in value, which is a sizable opportunity cost when we consider that the S&P has gained roughly 12% over the same period. Earnings & sales estimates missed expectations once more in Vuzix's recent fourth quarter although shares have stabilized somewhat in recent sessions. As we see below, shares have managed to remain above their December 2022 lows which may be a message to investors that the stock's bearish pattern of lower lows may have finally come to an end here.

Q4 Earnings

The CEO on the latest earnings call outlined how sustained investment and diversification initiatives will bear fruit for the company going forward. Furthermore, the momentum of the company's waveguide segment and bullish forward-looking fundamentals regarding wearables, in general, is expected to result in aggressive top-line growth for the company sooner rather than later. In fact, analysts who follow this stock expect the company to deliver up to 49% top-line growth this year. Suffice it to say, irrespective of Vuzix's share-price action over the past couple of years and the company's lack of profitability, forward-looking growth rates remain the principal calling card in this stock for growth investors. Obviously, these numbers are a far cry from what Vuzix is doing at present but management remains adamant that the company will continue to have the resources in hand to be able to carry out its plans in due course.

While this may be so, we still need to focus on where Vuzix is trading at present. Remember, consistent share dilution has enabled the company to continue its aggressive investment strategy but this also has had its ramifications for investors. Let me explain.

Although earnings growth is the prime reason why stocks move on Wall Street, sales growth has always been seen as the precursor to earnings growth and remains a key valuation driver. Amazon (AMZN) for example reported negative profitability for years but the stock was not unduly punished because of the company's searing top-line growth rate at the time.

Lofty Valuation

Now let's say for argument's sake that Vuzix does indeed meet its sales expectations for fiscal 2023 ($17.63 million). Hitting this number would equate to a forward sales multiple of approximately 13.81 based on the company's current prevailing share price ($3.85). Now, take another company operating in the same industry (Or which has intentions to enter because of its bullish fundamentals) which trades with a forward sales multiple of 2 which we will call "Competition".

To keep the math simple, let's say that Vuzix has a current float of 60 million shares and is currently trading for $4 a share giving the company a market cap of $240 million. "Competition" is a larger company trading for $20 a share also with a float of 60 million shares which gives "Competition" a market cap of $1.2 billion. Given its P/S of 2, this means annual sales for "Competition" come in at $600 million.

"Competition" though is a slower-growing company compared to Vuzix, which is managing only a mere 5% top-line growth rate per year. Vuzix though manages to keep its almost 50% growth rate going into fiscal 2024 as demand for its smart glasses takes off in multiple markets. How would both stocks look after one year from that point of trading?

Well, if we assume a flat stock market, annual sales for Vuzix would have jumped to $26.45 million, and sales for "Competition" would have increased 5% to $630 million. This means our respective price-to-sales ratios would change to $1.2 b/$690 m for "Competition" giving us a P/S of 1.9 and $240 m/ $26.45 m equaling a P/S of 9.07 for Vuzix.

This exercise demonstrates that Vuzix could beat the pants of its competition growth-wise over a short period but yet still have its shares come in at a hefty premium from a valuation standpoint. In fact, it would take many years of outperformance for Vuzix to get anywhere near the valuation of "Competition" and that's assuming "Competition" fails to take advantage of a high-growth sector.

Conclusion

Therefore, to sum up, there is no doubt that Vuzix has potential but based on its elevated valuation multiples, the market continues to demand even more forward-looking growth rates to justify its valuation. This will be a stretch, to say the least. VUZI stock continues as a "Hold" for us. We look forward to continued coverage.