Robert Way

Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) continues to move towards its target of €2 billion in revenues by 2025. The Piedmontese group, listed on the NYSE, closed the 2022 financial year with a turnover of €1.49 billion and an adjusted EBIT of €157.7 million with a margin of 10.6%. This is in line with the company's 15% EBIT margin objective set for the next two years.

The company recorded a solid performance despite the Chinese COVID-19 impact during Q2 and Q4 2022. Strong enough to be back to profit with a yearly net income of €65.3 million from a loss of €127.6 million achieved in 2021. As a reminder, Zegna now is in a cash surplus of €122.2 million. In detail, the Zegna brand generated an adjusted EBIT of €141.5 million (+7%) with a margin of 12%, mainly determined by price increase in the One brand strategy. This positive evolution was partially offset by a less favorable country mix and by an increase in operating expenses as well as by higher advertising & marketing costs for rebranding activities. Positive to note was the Thom Browne segment which reported an adjusted EBIT of €48.1 million with a plus +26% compared to 2021 results.

Q1 results

Last week, Zegna disclosed its Q1 numbers and kicked off 2023 with a solid quarter. 2023 opens with a turnover of €428.3 million, up 13.4% on an annual basis. Excluding Tom Ford segment impact which refers to licensing sales agreement expired with autumn-winter 2022/23 collection delivery, revenues increased by 19.1%. Direct-to-consumer revenues for both Zegna and Thom Browne posted solid growth, up 24.9%, in all regions, including China with a plus 15.9% showing strong momentum.

This was also confirmed by the Zegna CEO who explained how they "started 2023 with an encouraging upswing led by further reopening in the Greater China Region following COVID-19-related restrictions". Important to note is also the solid underline which is "driven by a healthy increase in productivity, which is one of our strategic priorities. This ongoing strength underscores the success of both Zegna brands as well as the value of its vertical integrated Luxury Textile Platform, which has allowed the company to scale up internal manufacturing and production capabilities".

In detail, the Zegna business segment's three-month turnover reached €319.3 million (+12.6%). This growth was driven by the performance of the direct channel and the solid increase in revenues from the textile sector. Thom Browne instead contributed to €113.3 million (+15.4%) continuing to grow in all channels. Womenswear and children's products performed strongly, outpacing the growth of men's products in the quarter. As a reminder, last November, the company announced the Tom Ford deal together with Estée Lauder. In detail, Zegna signed a 20-year licensing agreement for the production of the Tom Ford collections. In the coming months, all the details of the operation will be finalized, but Zegna is already working on the project.

Zegna Q1 financials in a snap

Conclusion and Valuation

2020 IPO was a turning point for the Zegna group. However, in the following sixteen months, the company recorded solid growth in both top-line sales as well as in its profitability. There is cautious optimism about the 2025 financial targets. On January 26th, the company announced warrants redemption to purchase Zegna ordinary shares that remained outstanding this February end. As a consequence, this led to a higher number of outstanding stocks which now amounted to approximately 248 million. In addition, the company declared a DPS of €0.10 which corresponds to a total dividend payment of almost €25 million. The dividend per share increased by 10% on a yearly basis. Here at the Lab, following Zegna's plan with the new Accademia dei Mestieri, we are forecasting 300 new employees. This will follow luxury global demand as well as Zegna estimated growth rate.

Concerning the valuation, in our initiation of coverage, Ermenegildo Zegna stock was trading at 17x P/E compared to a peer average of 26x. Therefore, we rated the company with a "buy". After a 33% performance (including its dividend per share), we decided to move the Zegna rating to neutral. Why? On our 2023 numbers, the company's P/E reached 27.5x and is trading at a higher pace than its competitors. We now believe that Wall Street analysts are already pricing the company's 2025 financial estimates. In addition, the company has a lower dividend yield versus its peers (0.69% vs 2%). So, for the above reason, we decided to value Zegna with a 26x P/E, deriving a twelve-month valuation of $13.5 per share.