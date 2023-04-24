Riska

The Fed is focused on economic data and corporate earnings. A bevy of key reports both at the macro and firm-specific level will impact how Chair Powell and the rest of the FOMC outline monetary policy in the coming months.

Earnings Onslaught This Week

BofA Global Research, Carl Quintanilla

As it stands, traders expect a final quarter-point rate hike to be announced Wednesday next week, bringing the Fed Funds rate above 5%. That will make money market mutual fund yields very attractive and a high hurdle rate for equities.

Rates Seen Rising One More Time, Holding High Through Q3

CME FedWatch Tool

What’s interesting now is that stashing your cash in a short-term Treasury ETF may not be the best move to secure the best yield. Consider that come late next week, a low-cost money market will yield more than 5% annualized. Contrast that to the popular U.S. 2-year Treasury rate which hovers near 4.2% even after a rebound in rates over the last few weeks. Moreover, cash yields may continue to run near the 5% market through year-end if the CME FedWatch Tool is any indication.

Today, I am looking at the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH). I like this fund for its ultra-low annual expense ratio of just 4 basis points, and the current yield to maturity is 4.1% - that will be about 0.9 percentage points under the Vanguard Federal Money Market Fund (VMFXX) yield that will likely be 5.02% following the Fed rate announcement next week.

I continue to assert that cash in your investment portfolio or for your emergency fund should be in a money market fund - and be sure that its 7-day SEC yield is above 4.6% right now.

VGSH Distributions On The Rise

Vanguard

As for VGSH, you might wonder why you even own it given this interest rate environment. Well, the upside is if there is a recession, the growth downturn will likely mean lower interest rates sooner rather than later. In such an event, the NAV of VGSH will creep higher, producing a capital gain along with the income yield. A money market mutual fund, however, will stay pegged at $1 while its rate could fall if the Fed were to slash rates.

Recession Risk Seen at 65%

BofA Global Research

Interest rate risk is thus a possible benefit for VGSH holders. Of course, if you ardently hold a lower-rate view, then taking more duration exposure by stepping out on the maturity spectrum makes more sense. VGSH could be your happy middle ground with its short duration and still-decent yield to maturity.

VGSH has a low 2-basis point 30-day median bid/ask spread and average daily volume is high at more than 3 million shares, according to Vanguard. So, tradeability and liquidity are strong. The average effective maturity of the fund is 2.0 years, so it is comparable to the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY). Total assets in the ETF sum to more than $25 billion and it of course is plotted in the upper-left section of the Morningstar fixed-income style box. VGSH is a gold-rated fund by the research outfit, by the way.

VGSH: Gold-Rated, Best In Breed

Morningstar

VGSH Preferred Over Higher-Cost SHY

VettaFi

The elephant in the room is what happens with short-term government debt. The cost to insure 6-month maturity Treasuries has jumped to 150 basis points - the highest in more than 15 years, according to Michael McDonough. The 2023 debt-ceiling showdown is seen as more serious than the turmoil surrounding the 2011 U.S. Treasury downgrade and the 2013 debt-ceiling debate. Still, I do not foresee the political stalemate materially impacting what Treasury investors should expect to earn on their holdings.

US CDS Cost On the Rise Ahead of the Showdown

Michael McDonough

The Bottom Line

I am a hold on VGSH. I see it is top in class as a short-term Treasury ETF given its rock-bottom expense ratio and tight bid/ask spread. I prefer it over SHY. But with money market yields soon to be above 5%, I would rather keep it simple at this point with something like VMFXX.