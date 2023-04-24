Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 24, 2023 9:17 PM ETCadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.1K Followers

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Gu - Vice President of Investor Relations

Anirudh Devgan - President and Chief Executive Officer

John Wall - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gary Mobley - Wells Fargo

Jay Vleeschhouwer - Griffin Securities

Charles Shi - Needham & Company

Harlan Sur - J.P. Morgan

Jason Celino - KeyBanc

Vivek Arya - Bank of America

Gianmarco Conti - Deutsche Bank

Blair Abernethy - Rosenblatt Securities

Ruben Roy - Stifel

Joe Vruwink - Baird

Andrew DeGasperi - Berenberg

Arsenije Matovic - Wolfe Research

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Emma, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Cadence First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I will now turn the call over to Richard Gu, Vice President of Investor Relations for Cadence. Please go ahead.

Richard Gu

Thank you, operator. I would like to welcome everyone to our first quarter of 2023 earnings conference call.

I'm joined today by Anirudh Devgan, President and Chief Executive Officer; and John Wall, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

A webcast of this call and a copy of today's prepared remarks will be available on our website at cadence.com.

Today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements, including our outlook on future business and operating results. Due to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in today's discussion. For information on factors that could cause actual results to differ, please refer to our SEC filings, including our most recent forms 10-K and 10-Q and today's earnings

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.