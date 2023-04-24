George Frey

Generac (NYSE:GNRC), a well-established player in the backup energy storage industry, has had a volatile few years. The company has undergone a tremendous transformation, acquiring no less than 15 companies since 2017. As a result, it has evolved from a simple generator manufacturer into a vertically integrated home and commercial power solution, complete with smart home thermostats, security devices, maintenance equipment, solar integrations, and more.

While we like the long-term story, near term execution has suffered along with the stock price, which has placed shares in attractive territory. With earnings report just around the corner (May 3rd), a short put strategy offers an attractive way to generate income while mitigating risk. With the trade idea we will present, investors stand to either enter the stock with an even larger margin of error, or earn a 29% annualized yield on sidelined cash.

Financial Results

As we just mentioned, GNRC has seen a big shift in its business model over the last 5 or 6 years. In an attempt to vertically integrate its offering, the firm has purchased a number of companies with related business lines in order to become a “one stop shop” for people looking to secure their homes. Both from the grid, and potential intruders.

As a result, and in combination with the pandemic, Revenues over the last few years have exploded, increasing over 140%:

TradingView

While this growth is impressive, the increase in sales stopped dripping to the bottom line during 2021, and as a result the big bull run in GNRC stock turned into a precipitous decline:

TradingView

This lack of free cash flow is primarily due to issues with inventories. As Geoffrey Seiler wrote in his recent article:

Its residential segment is also experiencing destocking issues, as there is too much standby generator inventory in the dealer channel. Writing about various companies in a variety of industries, this isn't a unique issue to GNRC. It's happened at companies like Hanesbrands (HBI), which sells undergarments and athleticwear, to Veritiv (VRTV), which sells paper and packaging products to businesses.

Many attribute this weakness in demand to pandemic pull-forward, and looking at the growth in revenues GNRC experienced as a result of Covid, it’s a highly plausible theory.

However, while the pandemic offered a one-time business driver for GNRC, the organic moves the company was making were growing revenues, even prior to the lockdowns. This gives us confidence that the long term strategy is the correct one. As things continue to normalize, the business should return to improved levels of cash flow generation, which makes the current valuation of interest.

In terms of liquidity, the company is on solid ground. Payables are slightly lower than receivables, and cash and prepaid expenses roughly equal short-term borrowings and accrued expenses. While the situation is not as robust as it was when things were booming, it’s not a crisis scenario by any means. Thus, the negative recent TTM FCF reported is not a major concern to us.

In short, fundamentally, this is a name, company, and story we are okay getting involved with at these prices.

Past Earnings

As this trade idea is based around the event volatility of an earnings report, it makes sense to take a look at how the stock has reacted in the past to previous reports.

Here’s the data:

Date Move 2/15/23 +8% 11/2/22 -7.9% 8/3/22 -6.6% 5/4/22 +11.8% 2/16/22 +14.4% 11/2/21 -4.4% Click to enlarge

If you add up the recent absolute moves and average them out, you’ll end up with an average move following earnings of 8.8%.

There are two things of note. First, any trade that we look to take here should have a breakeven point that’s lower than the average move. This is to cushion us and increase the probability that our trade will be immediately profitable.

Second, it would appear that earnings reactions over the past few quarters are becoming less volatile. This is reflected in share prices, which have been more and more range bound for the last 6 months. This benefits us.

The Trade

Alright - so let’s have a look at the actual trade idea.

Before we mention the contract, here’s a short explainer for investors who may not be familiar with a short put strategy. When you sell a put option, you create a contract that obligates you to purchase a stock at a predetermined price, known as the strike price, before the contract expires. In return for assuming this obligation, you collect a premium.

If the contract expires and remains unassigned, you keep the cash free and clear. This serves as income/yield. If the stock finishes below the strike price by the expiration date, then you may be obliged to purchase the stock.

For this idea, we like the May 5th, $85 strike contracts. This trade provides a breakeven of -18.9%, which is not only bigger than the average move of 8.8%, but also bigger than the biggest move seen in the last year and a half of 14.4%. Options markets are pricing the probability of max profit by expiry at 90%. Not bad!

Trade Strike & Expiration (TradingView)

In return, sellers of this contract can collect 0.75c per share, or $75 per contract. Given that each contract sold will burden $8,500 of cash in your brokerage account, it’s not the most robust return in the world; only 0.89%. However, the trade may only remain open until next Friday, which is a very short holding period. Almost a 1% cash return in 2 weeks - highly attractive.

If the position gets assigned, then you’re left with a company that has a solid business model, proven demand, a normalizing operating environment, and the cheapest share price since pandemic lows in 2020.

To us, this seems like a straightforward win-win.

Risks

While the trade idea presents potential rewards, there are some risks to consider as well.

Earnings: Obviously. This trade is designed to take advantage of the earnings report, but as always, anything can happen. If the stock drops 20% or more, you may be assigned shares at an unfavorable price vs. where the market is trading.

PEAD: Post Earnings Announcement Drift may come into play. PEAD is the concept that when a company reports earnings, whichever direction is chosen tends to continue trending until the next earnings report. If the stock reports earnings and the shares get crushed, option sellers may be left holding a stock that continues to decline for longer than anticipated.

While we think these issues could affect the stock, overall, the yield, high probability success, and the quality of the underlying company allay most of our concerns.

Summary

In conclusion, GNRC’s strong financial performance and realized risk profile presents a compelling case to us for employing a short put strategy. By selling put options with a strike price of $85 and a two-week expiration, investors can generate income, capitalize on earnings volatility, and benefit from a large price cushion in the underlying shares. Assignment at that price would also be favorable for a long-term hold. While there are some risks, overall, it's hard to see this setup as anything but a win-win.