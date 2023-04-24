Seagate Technology: Challenged By Lack Of Growth

Martin Fjeldhoj profile picture
Martin Fjeldhoj
10 Followers

Summary

  • Seagate is a dominant player in the market for producing data storage equipment.
  • The company has demonstrated a strong capacity to return cash to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. Financial performance has been declining recently, though.
  • With less free cash flow available, a very challenging growth environment, and increasing interest rates, I find STX stock overvalued based on discounted dividend models.
  • The company had a US address of 900 Disc Drive. If you don't see the fun in that, maybe you'll find owning the stock more entertaining.

Seagate Technology PLC headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) is a great capital allocator, having bought back very significant amounts of shares and paid a stable dividend for years. But the business is troubled with failing

company overview

Author's presentation, data/images from wikipedia.org

revenue distribution

Author's presentation, data from company 10-K filings

revenue development

Author's presentation, data from company 10-K filings

western digital

Author's presentation, data from Western Digital 10-K filings

price per terabyte data storage

Author's presentation, data from ourworldindata.com

shares outstanding history

Author's presentation, data from company 10-K filings

dividends history

Author's presentation, data from Nasdaq.com

cash returns vs cash generation

Author's presentation, data from company 10-K filings and Ycharts.com

h formula

Author's presentation

metrics of h formula

Author's presentation

H Model graph

Corporatefinanceinstitute.com

This article was written by

Martin Fjeldhoj profile picture
Martin Fjeldhoj
10 Followers
Investor with a focus on "total cash return" opportunities within US and abroad.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.