Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) is a great capital allocator, having bought back very significant amounts of shares and paid a stable dividend for years. But the business is troubled with failing growth and a surprise loss this past quarter against consensus estimates for profits. With declining free cash flows, I doubt that Seagate will be able to keep buying back its shares at the current rate, and the declining combined cash returns from that development means my valuation of Seagate shows the market is overpricing the stock.

Business overview

Seagate develops and manufactures hard disk drives (HDD) for data storage. The company is credited with having produced the first modern hard disk drive in 1980. Seagate was founded in the US where it maintains its operational headquarters. It moved its country of incorporation to Ireland in 2011.

Author's presentation, data/images from wikipedia.org

Seagate's main competitor is Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC). As I will discuss in further detail later, the two share a virtual duopoly within the production of hard disk drives.

Seagate makes most of its revenues from business-to-business transactions as an OEM (original equipment manufacturer), meaning their data storage products are used in the products of other companies (i.e. computer makers etc.).

Company revenues are segmented as follows:

Author's presentation, data from company 10-K filings

Financials: A surprise loss this quarter

On 20 April 2023, Seagate reported earnings for its Q3 2023. The company reported a surprising loss of 28 cents a share with analysts having expected a profit of 25 cents per share thereby performing substantially weaker than expected. The stock was hammered upon the news.

The company cited weaker than expected demand among large customers as the reason for the poor performance. As noted in the Business overview section, business-to-business customers make up the business done by Seagate, so any substantial deviation here could easily cause this type of loss.

Revenues for the quarter came in at $1.86 billion against ~$2.8 billion for the same quarter last year. The bottom-line showed a net loss of $433 million against net earnings of $346 million for Q3 2022.

If we zoom out and look at top-line and bottom-line development for the past several years, it seems Seagate has struggled to grow with a declining top and bottom-line - although with generally stable double-digit profit margins:

Author's presentation, data from company 10-K filings

This compares to Western Digital having been able to somewhat grow the top and bottom line during the same period - albeit with a generally lower profit margin, and while it should be noted that Western Digital does have a somewhat wider product field than Seagate.

Author's presentation, data from Western Digital 10-K filings

Corporate strategy

Historic background

Historically, Seagate's main growth strategy has centered around M&A. The company acquired several competitors between the late 1990s until around 2011 when it bought Samsung's HDD business. This activity has led to the present heavy market consolidation with only two large operators - Seagate and Western Digital.

This in effect means that as a potential investor you can't expect much future growth from this approach. I doubt anti-trust regulators would allow a merger between Seagate and Western Digital, so management has to find other ways to grow.

Present growth strategy

Growing, however, seems intrinsically difficult for Seagate. Take a look at the graph below. It shows the development of the price per terabyte of data storage. The trend is evident - from $200 per terabyte in 2007 to $14.30 per terabyte in 2022:

Author's presentation, data from ourworldindata.com

If you go back further in time than this, the numbers will be even more convincing with one terabyte of data costing millions of dollars when the company was founded. I think this is important to investors because while demand for lots of storage has increased over the years - with more advanced files, particularly within video, images etc. - it means that when Seagate improves their product, they can charge less for it (per unit at least). It means Seagate must somewhat swim against the tide.

So, what is management actually doing about growth? In October 2022, management announced a substantial lay-off of around 3,000 people. This initiative is a classic cost-saving measure which could help preserve cash. While not directed at top-line growth, it could support growth in free cash flows etc. On 20 April 2023 in connection with its earnings release, the company doubled-down on this strategy. It said that its board of directors had approved a restructuring plan to align production with the "near-term demand environment", and that involved employee severance. The company expects savings of approximately $200 million a year starting in 2024.

On the operational level, management seems focused on a service called Lyve. This platform enables customers - who in this case are other companies - to transfer "massive amounts of data from endpoints to the core cloud" as it is said in the 2022 10-K. Seagate identified Lyve and the growth of this platform as a key risk factor in their 10-K, so it seems that management is "betting" on this service in particular to deliver growth. We'll have to wait and see if this initiative can make up for the intrinsic difficulty in growing the HDD business.

Shareholder returns

While Seagate has struggled to grow, it has pushed to still deliver value to shareholders. This follows from an analysis of Seagate's capital allocation actions:

As noted in the Financials section, Seagate's top-line has been in a general downtrend since at least 2013. All years have been profitable, however, and with a fairly steady profit margin. Management has demonstrated an ability and willingness to return some of that profit (cash) to shareholders through substantial buybacks.

During fiscal 2022, Seagate repurchased $1,800 million worth of shares and thus reduced its share count from considerably. The past year's buybacks continue a long policy to return cash to shareholders through buybacks.

By the beginning of 2013, Seagate had 356,816,941 shares outstanding. As per the most recent 10-K, that number has come down to 206,483,864 - constituting a drop in shares outstanding of more than 40% in 10 years:

Author's presentation, data from company 10-K filings

Based on having declared a dividend of $0.70 for the past quarter, Seagate's full-year dividends should come in at $2.80 per share. This puts the dividend yield at more than 4 %. Seagate has generally raised its nominal dividend for the past 10 years, with certain "off" years:

Author's presentation, data from Nasdaq.com

In order to assess the sustainability of the shareholder returns, attention should be paid to the company's free cash flow and how the free cash flow develops relative to the shareholder returns.

For the full year 2022, Seagate generated $755 million of free cash flow - money that is available for allocation to shareholders. Of that, $610 million was used for paying dividends, and another $1,800 million was spent on buybacks. This puts the total cash returns for the year at $2,410 million.

Between 2013 and 2022, Seagate has gone from producing $1,946 million to about $755 million of free cash flow. The below graph shows the development of free cash flow versus cash shareholder returns for the period:

Author's presentation, data from company 10-K filings and Ycharts.com

From the graph we can tell that total cash distributions are generally correlated with free cash flows in terms of the up and down movements. But at the same time, total cash returns almost consistently surpass free cash flow. In recent years, buybacks alone have outpaced free cash flow. This would suggest the company has used debt to finance shareholder returns - particularly the buybacks. Such practice is often criticized but could be justified. As noted above, growth prospects have been limited in recent years - especially in terms of growing through M&A - and therefore, "buying itself" might have been a fair way to use cash. With low interest rates in recent years, this could be even more apparent. The difficulty I think is in the future: Can Seagate keep finding cash to return to shareholders? We'll have to see how far those restructuring efforts by management I spoke of earlier will take Seagate.

Valuation

For the purposes of this analysis, I'll use the dividend discount model (DDM) to assess the per-share value of Seagate. Three variables are included in this valuation: The current dividend yield, the expected growth rate (CAGR), and the required rate of return (for which I will use a rate of 9 %, somewhat in line with the return of the general stock market). Because of the inherent limitations to the simple DDM formula (which I will describe along the way), I will be providing a bull, bear and base case scenario to shed light on the possible value range.

"Bull case" scenario

On 25 January 2023, Seagate declared a dividend for the quarter of $0.70 per share. Assuming the quarterly dividend remains at this level for the entirety of 2023, the annual dividend comes in at $2.80 per share.

Seagate has raised its dividend by an average 2.14 % for the past 5 years. For the purposes of this valuation, I'll assume a forward-looking growth at 2 %. The justification for this is in the fact that it is both in line with the trend, and with cost-saving measures I take it that Seagate can optimize cash flows to keep raising the dividend somewhat.

As stated, I will use a 9 % discount rate.

With the above input, each share of Seagate - using the dividend discount model outright - is estimated to be worth ~$40. Now that doesn't seem like much of a "bull case" valuation with the stock currently trading at ~$57. Since Seagate has been mostly focused on buybacks as the means of returning cash to shareholders, I will be willing to account for that in the valuation. Not by adding in all cash spent on buybacks in the valuation. But by assuming that the entire free cash flow is returned to investors as follows:

Seagate has produced an average of ~$1,167 million in free cash flow per year between 2018 and 2022. This amounts to ~$5.65 per share using current shares outstanding. Assuming here that the entire amount is going to be paid out to investors - in the form of dividends or buybacks - going forward and applying the same required rate of return and the same forward-looking growth rate - each share of Seagate is modelled to be worth ~$80. This displays substantial undervaluation: But it is assuming that Seagate can keep buying back its share at the current rate (which seems unlikely given the growth issues and the fact that total cash returns have significantly and consistently surpassed the free cash flow generation).

The challenge with applying the DDM in any event is that it is assuming a perpetual stream of dividends ('eternal' dividend growth at a specific rate), and even small deviations from the growth rate can cause substantial variations to assumed value. Therefore, I will be walking through a modified valuation assumption based on potential (or likely) deviations in the dividend growth rate in particular - labelled here as a 'bear case' scenario.

"Bear case" scenario

In attempting to measure the effects of future deviations in the dividend growth rate, I will apply the 'H-Model' which is a modification to basic DDM formulas. The H-Model accounts for the (inevitable) change in dividend growth rate by assuming a decline in the dividend growth over time:

Author's presentation

Where:

Author's presentation

The first part of the equation calculates the value of the stock based on the long-term (low) growth rate. The second part considers the value of the stock based on the initial high rate period - and the values are then added together:

Corporatefinanceinstitute.com

Hence, the H-Formula accounts for deviations in future dividends by assuming that the initial (current) dividend growth rate will only be sustainable for a while, and after a while - the 'half-life' - it will drop down to a sustainable (lower) level and thereby modelling a more realistic picture of the value than the basic DDM formula.

Just as there are limitations to basic DDM formulas, one caveat with the H-Model is that it requires more assumptions than basic formulas. This again means that the modelled value relies on subjective estimates. This is worth keeping in mind when comparing the modelled values from the applied formulas.

For the purposes of this valuation, I will assume that the 2 % dividend growth used in the basic formula will be the 'initial short-term high dividend growth rate'. Or in the other words the current but not sustainable growth rate (in the long term). I will assume that the company is able to maintain this rate for 10 years, meaning after that I assume dividends will increase at a lower growth rate. This lower growth rate - the 'sustainable long-term dividend growth rate' - I will assume is 1 %, a number I believe reflects the fact that some years, Seagate seems unlikely to increase dividends because of the growth troubles. For the required rate of return I will use 9 % as in the case of the basic DDM.

As with the "bull case" valuation, I will not only be valuing the dividends alone but account for the company's free cash flow production. Since management has identified decreased demand and a challenging time ahead, I will assume - for this bearish scenario walk-through - that future free cash flow production will be more in line with 2022's $755 million. So I will assume an average of $800 million of free cash flow per year going forward, corresponding with ~$3.87 per share.

With the above assumptions, the modelled value per share is ~$51. So under these more bearish assumptions, Seagate appears slightly undervalued even after the recent market drops.

"Base valuation" and commentary

To 'challenge' my calculations in connection with the bullish/bearish valuations according to the DDM models above, I would like to analyze valuation multiples and compare them to past levels. Seagate's 5-year average P/E ratio is 12.7. This compares to a current P/E ratio of ~20. Assuming a value in accordance with the 5-year average, each stock should trade at ~$36. This would suggest substantial overvaluation by the market currently.

In conclusion, the valuation methods used here suggest a 'valuation range' between $36 and $80 per share. The upper end of that scale, however, is provided by the rather unrealistic assumption that dividends will grow perpetually at current rates and that buybacks will remain at its current high level. Thus, the bearish/base valuations suggest a range of $36 to $40, which I believe is a realistic valuation for Seagate at this point. With the stock trading at ~$56, it would suggest the stock is currently substantially overvalued.

Risks to consider

Since I suggest that Seagate is worth less than the market thinks currently, you can look at the investment thesis risk in two ways: There is of course the "risk" that Seagate is indeed able to get back to producing more than $1 billion of free cash flow a year and return that to shareholders, and perhaps even to grow that number substantially through the introduction of new or improved products. And to the extent this is supported by management's strategy to simultaneously cut costs, then my assumption will very likely turn out to be wrong.

Then of course there is the risk you take on if you buy into Seagate. The main risk I would like to highlight in this regard is one identified by management in the most recent 10-K (in the discussion of Risk Factors):

We operate in highly competitive markets and our failure to anticipate and respond to technological changes and other market developments ... could harm our ability to compete.

And further:

The markets for our data storage products are characterized by technological change, which is driven in part by the adoption of new industry standards. These provide mechanisms to ensure technology component interoperability but they also hinder our ability to innovate or differentiate our products. When this occurs, our products may be deemed commodities, which could result in downward pressure on prices.

I think that especially the last sentence hinting at the fact that some Seagate products are indeed "commodities" resulting in "downward pressure on prices" create a situation where if you're investing in Seagate, you're accepting the risk that commodities and commodities price competition/fluctuations create.

Conclusion: Final thoughts

In conclusion, Seagate is a dominant player in its industry, but that industry is challenged by slow growth and the inherent challenge that the price per terabyte graph illustrates. Innovation often comes with great rewards in the tech sector, but in terms of data storage you can say that companies have to innovate and charge less for that innovation per unit. Seagate doesn't seem to be able to grow much organically, and the historic strategy of resorting to M&A is no longer an option. The low interest environment and the strong cash flows produced by Seagate over the years have combined to allow for great capital allocation (very significant buybacks and a generally increasing dividend) seemingly with some debt utilization, but with failing growth now, declining free cash flows and higher interest rates, I would suppose that Seagate has to lower their buyback activity over the coming 5-10 years. Investors then would be left with a dividend that can only grow so much.

I'm not suggesting the Seagate stock can't go up. It certainly can and it certainly has over the years. Seagate is a quality business, but in a difficult industry. Against a strong general stock market that historically has generated ~10 % per annum I would fear that my money isn't best placed in Seagate at this time.

For the reasons stated above, I rate Seagate stock a Sell.